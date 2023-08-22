GENESEO — SUNY Geneseo and SUNY Brockport are excited to announce that the Empire 8 has accepted their athletic programs as the two newest full time members. The Knights and Golden Eagles will become the 10th and 11th full-time members of the conference and will make history as the first public institutions to join the Empire 8. Geneseo anticipates beginning competition in the Empire 8 in the 2024-25 season.
“This is an exciting new chapter in the storied history of Geneseo Athletics,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Dani Drews. “We are grateful for the opportunity to join such a respected conference as the Empire 8, providing our student-athletes with an outstanding NCAA Division III experience that supports their academic and athletic excellence.”
Membership in the Empire 8 will maintain Geneseo’s competitive excellence and prioritize the welfare of student-athletes by cutting travel time in half for regular season conference play. This will result in less time away from campus and allow them to balance personal, academic, and athletic responsibilities at an even higher level.
“SUNY Geneseo prides itself on offering equally exemplary academics and athletics, a rare combination,” said Geneseo President Denise Battles. “We are thrilled to join the Empire 8, a conference that has earned an outstanding reputation for competitive excellence as well as its leadership in NCAA Division III, most notably in sportsmanship and student-athlete development. This move enhances the overall student-athlete experience, which is of paramount importance to Geneseo.”
Current Empire 8 full-time members include Alfred University, Elmira College, Hartwick College, Houghton University, Keuka College, Nazareth University, Russell Sage College, St. John Fisher University and Utica University.
“I extend a warm welcome from the Empire 8 Athletic Conference to SUNY Brockport and SUNY Geneseo,” said Nazareth University President Dr. Beth Paul, who serves as the Chair of the Empire 8 President’s Council. “As our newest core members, Brockport and Geneseo reflect the deep commitment of the Empire 8 to maximizing the strengths of the student-athlete experience. Together, the Empire 8 conference exemplifies the best of NCAA Division III athletics, with a most impressive record of athletic, academic and leadership success. The future is bright for Empire 8 student athletes.”
“We are ecstatic to welcome Brockport and Geneseo as core members of the Empire 8,” added Empire 8 Executive Commissioner Chuck Mitrano. “Both institutions have excellent academic profiles, field competitive teams, and are committed to enhancing the student-athlete experience. Like our current members, their athletes are highly accomplished in the classroom and active in their communities. Both institutions are passionate about the role intercollegiate athletics plays in the educational mission developing young women and men into well-rounded future leaders. Moreover, they fit into our geographic footprint enabling us to retain and strengthen opportunities for our student-athletes while being fiscally responsible. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary and reflect on our history, this is an exciting look into a very bright future for the Empire 8.”
The 2023-24 season will mark the 54th year of competition in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC). Geneseo has won the past seven Commissioner’s Cup titles, after winning 12 of 19 conference championships in the 2022-23 season. On the national stage, Geneseo has finished in the top-25 in the Division III Learfield Sports/NACDA’s Directors’ Cup standings each of the last six years of competition.
“This year will be bittersweet as we leave the SUNYAC, where we have enjoyed great success and developed fierce rivalries,” said Drews. “The opportunity to create new traditions in the Empire 8 while laying a strong and healthy foundation for current and future Knights is the right direction for SUNY Geneseo.”
Brockport sponsors 23 NCAA Division III varsity sports with a total roster of 650 student-athletes. The mission of the SUNY Brockport athletic department is to provide a transformational, holistic student-athlete experience by integrating intercollegiate athletics into the SUNY Brockport education. This is achieved by focusing on five key areas: Integrating with the University, Championing diversity and inclusion, Achieving academically, Excelling athletically, and Playing with integrity.
“SUNY Brockport is proud to join the Empire 8, an athletic conference that we believe is a perfect fit for our University. That’s because the Empire 8’s priorities mirror our own — emphasizing both athletic and academic excellence,” said Brockport President Heidi Macpherson. “We are eager to embrace the opportunities this new relationship presents. We are confident that it will strengthen our athletic programs and enhance the overall experience of our student-athletes. We look forward to the camaraderie and spirited competition that awaits us in the Empire 8.”
SUNY Geneseo Equestrian and women’s golf will remain in their respective conferences (IHSA and NWGC), while plans for men’s ice hockey will be announced in the near future.