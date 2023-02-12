ENTER-TV-FBN-SUPERBOWL-GET

Composite image of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They will meet in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Mitchell Leff and Dylan Buell/Getty Images/TNS)

 Getty Images

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer breaks down the matchups between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVII, which will be played Sunday in Arizona (3:30 p.m. PST, Fox):

Chiefs run offense vs. Eagles run defense

