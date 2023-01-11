PEMBROKE — The Batavia/Notre Dame swimming and diving team earned a sweep of host Pembroke on Tuesday night, with the B/ND girls’ team picking up a 49-38 win and the B/ND boys’ team earning a 50-42 victory.

Batavia/Notre Dame began the meet with a win in the girls’ 200 medley relay, as Courtney Daniels, Sophie Iovannisci, Mia Treleaven and Grace Mileham combined to finish in 2:24.63. Maddy Bellamy won the 200 freestyle (2:11.43) and 100 butterfly (1:08.40) as part of a solid night individually, while Lily Emerson touched first in the 200 IM (2:45.67) and Daniels won the 50 freestyle (:29.91). Treleaven added a win in the 100 backstroke (1:18.26) and Bella DeVay won the 500 freestyle in 6:54.16. B/ND also won the 200 freestyle relay, with Emerson, Aleeza Idrees, DeVay and Bellamy finishing in 2:03.19, while Daniels, Mileham, Treleaven and Bellamy combining to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:43.41.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1