PEMBROKE — The Batavia/Notre Dame swimming and diving team earned a sweep of host Pembroke on Tuesday night, with the B/ND girls’ team picking up a 49-38 win and the B/ND boys’ team earning a 50-42 victory.
Batavia/Notre Dame began the meet with a win in the girls’ 200 medley relay, as Courtney Daniels, Sophie Iovannisci, Mia Treleaven and Grace Mileham combined to finish in 2:24.63. Maddy Bellamy won the 200 freestyle (2:11.43) and 100 butterfly (1:08.40) as part of a solid night individually, while Lily Emerson touched first in the 200 IM (2:45.67) and Daniels won the 50 freestyle (:29.91). Treleaven added a win in the 100 backstroke (1:18.26) and Bella DeVay won the 500 freestyle in 6:54.16. B/ND also won the 200 freestyle relay, with Emerson, Aleeza Idrees, DeVay and Bellamy finishing in 2:03.19, while Daniels, Mileham, Treleaven and Bellamy combining to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:43.41.
Pembroke’s Leah Filter won the 100 freestyle in 1:05.13 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.36.
Also for the Dragons, the 200 free relay team of Rose Reisdorf, Jackie Neureuter, Amelia Geck and Filter won with a time of 2:05.59, while Geck, Madelyn Groves, Neureuter and Isla Czechowicz placed first in the 400 free relay with a time of 5:22.46.
The BND boys won all but one event on the night.
Aaron Treleaven won the 100 free in :55.09 and the 100 backstroke in 1:02.32 and Matthew Doeringer touched first in the 50 free in :24.26 and the 100 butterfly in :57.72.
Also individually for BND, Cooper Fix took the 200 free in 2:03.11, Caleb Henning won the 500 free in 5:51.52, Harry Southall won the 200 IM in 2:15.62 and Dominic Southall in the 100 Breaststroke in 1:08.81,
The BND 200 medley relay team of Treleaven, Fix, Harry Southall and Doeringer won with a time of 1:48.05, while the same foursome won the 200 free relay in 1:34.78.
The Pembroke boys edged BND by 0.29 seconds in the 400 free relay, winning with a time of 4:15.95 with Hayden Williams, Everett Hartz, Silas Calderon and Adam Curtis.
BYRON-BERGEN/LE ROY SWEEPS ALEXANDER
The BB/LR girls continued their hot season with a 73-26 win over the Trojans, while the boys also cruised, winning 68-23 over the Alexander.
On the girls side, Mikayla Yohon, Haylee Gartz and Leyna Wheeler were each double winners for BB/LR. Yohon won the 200 IM (2:47.73) and 100 fly (1:11.60), Gartz captured the diving (158.70) and 100 backstroke (1:12.13) and Wheeler won the 500 free (6:16.66) and 100 breaststroke (1:27.38).
Also individually for BB/LR, Anna Kent won the 200 free with a time of 2:23.73.
BB/LR also swept all three relays. Gartz, Valdes Natalie Shepard and Kent won the 200 free relay (1:55.42); Yohon, Kent and Wheeler along with Lea Donofrio won the 400 free relay (4:38.55); Gartz, Yohon, Shepard and Kara Valdes won the 200 medley relay in 2:08.77.
For Alexander, Jadyn Mullen won the 50 free (:26.29) and 100 free (:57.92).
For the BB/LR boys, Aiden Soggs and Jackson Fix were both double individual winners on the night. Soggs took first in the 50 free (:25.89) and 100 butterfly (1:09.74), while Fix won the 100 free (:51.37) and 100 backstroke (:55.68).
Also individually for BB/LR, Sam Hersom won the 500 free with a time of 6:15.60 and Carter Kuipers won the 100 breaststroke with a 1:27.91.
Fix, Kuipers, Gabe Vallese and Jack Walker won the 200 medley relay for BB/LR with a 2:07.15; Soggs, Vallese, Hersom and Malacai McGrath won the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:51.50; and Fix, Hersom, McGrath and Soggs won the 400 free relay (4:06.38).
For Alexander, Jett Davis won the 200 free with a time of 2:10.46 and Owen Dunbar won the 200 IM with a 2:37.56.
Sophia Cianfrini and Lily Davis were each triple winners on the night in the pool for OAE as the girls team won 51-41.
Cianfrini took first in the 200 Freestyle (2:44.97) and 100 Butterfly 1:25.39, while she also won with the 200 freestyle relay with Josie Reding, Tanisha Majors and Mackenzie Domoy.
Lily Davis touched first in the 200 IM (2:44.81) and 100 breaststroke (1:24.75) and she also won as part of the 400 freestyle relay that also included Brooke Schramm and Lily Haacke.
Angelina Luker was also an individual winners for OAE, taking the 100 backstroke in 1:19.68, while she also swam in the 400 freestyle relay
For HAC, Leia Shearer was a triple winner as she took the 50 free in :29.63 and the 100 free in 1:04.95, while she also won as part of the 200 medley relay.
The OAE boys dropped a tough one to the Wolves by a 55-37 margin.
Cole Kornow and Tyler Jirovec were each double winners for OAE with Kornow winning the 100 butterfly in 1:10.73 and Jirovec taking the 100 backstroke, with both swimming with Gideon Loysen and Randy McIntire to win the 400 freestyle relay.
Dylan Mayall and Vernon Noah were each quadruple winners for the Wolves, with each swimming in the 200 medley and 200 free relays/ Mayall won the 200 free in 2:00.18 and the 500 free in 5:27.79, while Noah took the 200 IM in 2:20.20 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.34.
ATTICA TEAMS SWEEP WHEATLAND-CHILI
The Blue Devils girls cruised to a 73-39 win, while the boys were able to edge out the Wildcats 56-51.
Joseph Parkhurst had a big day as he set a new pool record with a 1:02.13 in the 100 breaststroke, while he also won the 100 butterfly with a time of :56.51 and won as a part of both the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Thomas Strzelec was also a quadruple winner on the day as he won the 200 free in 2:26.22 and the diving with a score of 156.23 and swam in the 200 free and 400 free relays. Sam Dunlap also was a part of four wins as he captured the 100 free in :59.40 and the 100 backstroke in 1:10.56, while he swam in the 200 medley and 200 free relays, as was Matthew Kingswell — individually won the 50 free (:28.20) and 500 free (7:14.84) and swam with the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Ethan Houghton took the 200 IM for the Blue Devils in 2:25.72 and swam in the 200 medley and 200 free relays, while Nolan Rzepka was the fourth swimmer in the 400 free relay.
The Attica girls were led by Samantha Alfiero (200 free in 2:34.44 and 500 free in 6:57.93), Leah Ford (200 IM in 3:13.37 and 100 fly in 1:38.93) Libby Kibler (50 free in 28.22 and 100 backstroke in 1:10.56) and Kathryn Metzger (100 free in 1:07.30 and 100 breaststroke in 1:28.99), who all picked up two individual wins.
The Attica 200 medley relay (Cassidy Shafer, Mikaha George, Libby Kibler, Claire Zehler), 200 free relay (Kimberley Piorun, Zehler, Makayla Kurtowicz, Maddie Burger - 2:12.05) and 400 Free relay (Kurtowicz, Meri Eisensmith, Claire Zehler - 5:19.93) were all also victorious.
“I am extremely proud of how the team swam,” Attica head coach Anthony Ianni said. “Joseph breaking a pool record set in 1971 is an amazing accomplishment. On the girls side we had many girls win races for the first time. The team is peaking at the right time of the season.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.