Livonia/Dansville swimming/diving rolls by Haverling

File photo

HAVERLING — The depth and talent of the Livonia/Dansville boys swimming and diving team was too much for host Bath-Haverling on Tuesday night with the Bulldogs taking a 160-99 victory.

Lincoln Garwood was a double individual winners for Livonia/Dansville with victories in the 200 free in 2:02.54 and the 100 free in :54.03. Garwood also swam with Robbie Sheesley, Gavin Seeley and Zack Kreiley to win the 200 free relay in 1:42.63.

