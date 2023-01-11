HAVERLING — The depth and talent of the Livonia/Dansville boys swimming and diving team was too much for host Bath-Haverling on Tuesday night with the Bulldogs taking a 160-99 victory.
Lincoln Garwood was a double individual winners for Livonia/Dansville with victories in the 200 free in 2:02.54 and the 100 free in :54.03. Garwood also swam with Robbie Sheesley, Gavin Seeley and Zack Kreiley to win the 200 free relay in 1:42.63.
Also for Livonia/Dansville, Seeley won the 50 free with a time of :26.52, Luke Lawton won the 200 IM in 2:20.76 and Kreiley touched first in the 500 free with a time of 5:04.52.
The Liv/Dans team of Sheesley, Lawton, Kreiley and Jack TeBeau won the 200 medley in 1:53.85.
For Bath-Haverling, Devin Cornish won the diving with a 262.13, Will Whaley won the 10 butterfly in 1:01.94, Jaden Parshall captured the 100 backstroke in 1:10.58 and Doug Bryson won the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.36.
The Haverling 400 free relay team of Mike DeFrance, Warren McCormick, Sam Sehm and Parshall won in 4:48.64.
“Livonia-Dansville is a good team and big. This will help us to have some good swims,” Bath-Haverling head coach Dan Easterbrook said.
YORK/PAVILION 80, HORNELL 65
The Red Raiders seniors all had personal bests for the season in the losing effort, including George Bailey in the 100 backstroke,
Luke Sullivan in the 100 freestyle and Dane Thompson in the 50 freestyle
Hornell travels to Letchworth-Perry for their final meet of the regular season, with the LCAA Championshio in Jan. 20 at Bath-Haverling.
