SYRACUSE — Syracuse football hasn’t quite settled on a backup quarterback.
It may not have to choose.
Through three weeks of spring practice, Justin Lamson and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson have both proven themselves capable QBs — though not at a level where they’d take the No. 1 spot from Garrett Shrader, for anyone who’s been wondering if that’s a possibility.
Lamson and Del Rio-Wilson have alternated taking first-string reps over the course of SU’s nine practices so far as Shrader is sidelined recovering from a procedure. Whether one QB is getting the lion’s share of those reps is hard to tell from limited practice viewing periods, but it doesn’t appear to the be case.
While some might argue it would be better to name one second-string quarterback, there wouldn’t be a harm in listing both on the depth chart with an “or” between their names.
Either QB could bring on-field value if Shrader’s unable to play at any point this fall.
Del Rio-Wilson has valuable in-game experience against some difficult ACC foes from when he filled in for Shrader against Notre Dame and Pittsburgh in 2022.
He has struggled to create chemistry with the receiving corp, often overthrowing his targets. But the redshirt sophomore can read the field well, certainly having improved from where he was when he filled in for Shrader, and is powerful on his feet.
Lamson, meanwhile, somehow feels like the safe pick. He’s rock solid on fundamentals, accurate in his passing and has also cracked off a few rushes of his own. He just lacks that in-game experience and, though fully recovered, will always have the mental nag of having a year-long injury.
It’s unlikely a “winner” of the backup quarterback competition, if there even ends up being a definitive one, will emerge through five more spring practices and the spring game.
The hierarchy of SU’s other offensive position groups is taking form a bit more quickly, but that’s common. It’s much harder to evaluate a QB without going full-speed in practice than it is, say, an offensive lineman.
Here’s a look at how the rest of the offensive depth chart could shake out based on what we’ve seen this spring.
Note: This projected depth chart does not necessarily reflect which players are current participants in spring ball.