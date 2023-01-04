Alex Ovechkin continued his scoring tear Tuesday night, scoring twice in a matchup overflowing with offensive firepower. But the Capitals couldn’t figure out a way to slow Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson, who completed his hat trick with the overtime winner as the Capitals fell, 5-4, at Capital One Arena.
Thompson scored the winner after a brutal turnover below the goal line by Lars Eller, taking an Alex Tuch feed and beating goalie Darcy Kuemper right in front with two minutes left.
“Tuch he read it pretty good . . . and it ended up in Thompson’s stick six feet outside the crease,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “It is not a good look that you want to have . . . they pressured up ice, they pressured the goalie, the puck handles, the behind the line play and we turned it over.”
Washington had trailed 3-1 in the second period - with the Sabres’ second and third goals coming from Thompson - but fought back to tie it at 3 after Ovechkin’s first goal, right off a faceoff, came late in the second period and Nic Dowd tied it just 55 seconds into the third.
Ovechkin then found himself wide open in front for his second of the night to put the Capitals up 4-3 at 7:10, but Tyson Jost’s goal with 8:18 left eventually sent the contest to overtime. To get there, Washington (21-13-6) weathered a brief five-on-three penalty kill and then killed off two minutes of four-on-three to start the extra period.
But Thompson, who scored his third hat trick of the season and now has 30 goals, still found a way to send Capitals fans home unhappy.
“Obviously he’s big, strong,” Ovechkin said of Thompson. “Good puck mover, you know? Have great shot. [Sabres are] young, they talented group of guys out there, but it was one game.”
Washington’s next game is Thursday at Columbus. Tuesday’s overtime loss extended the Capitals’ streak without a regulation loss to eight (6-0-2).
Buffalo (19-15-2) was in control early, with Thompson converting twice in the first 26 minutes after Tuch had opened the scoring at 10:48 of the first period off a slick Thompson feed. The Capitals’ Sonny Milano had tied the score at 1 at 12:07 with a breakaway goal on the backhand. It was his sixth of the season.
“He competes hard,” Laviolette said of Milano. “He is a skilled player that competes hard. He has come in and has provided good offense for us, good minutes.”
Ovechkin kick-started the Capitals’ comeback. The captain cut the Sabres’ lead to 3-2 at 16:46 of the second: Evgeny Kuznetsov won the faceoff before Ovechkin gathered the puck and quickly shot it past Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for his 807th goal.
The Capitals tied it at 3 when Milano fired a shot off Luukkonen’s pads and it bounced directly to Dowd, who buried the rebound. It was his 10th goal of the season; his career high is 11.
Ovechkin kept it going with his 808th goal in the third. He now has goals in three straight games and eight in his past five. Luukkonen was the 167th goaltender that he has scored on.
“It is unfortunate,” Laviolette said. “I thought we did a good job of climbing back into that game to push it to 4-3 and it got away from us once they tied it up.”
Here is what to else to know about the Capitals’ loss:
Forward T.J. Oshie played in his first game since suffering an upper-body injury Dec. 17. He missed six games. Oshie said Tuesday morning that he was finally “pain-free” around Christmas.
“It’s been a little bit since then, so I’ve been able to train and condition and get back in shape, so I feel good,” he said.
Sabres players wore “Love for 3” shirts to support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in critical condition. During warmups, the Sabres had signs behind their bench that supported Hamlin. The Capitals held a “moment of support” for Hamlin before the game.
Following Tuesday’s game, Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams spoke to reporters in place of the players and Coach Don Granato, who wore a “3” pin on his suit. Adams said the idea to wear the custom shirts supporting Hamlin before Tuesday’s game was a collaboration between captain Kyle Okposo and some other players and some people on staff.
“I just want to say that our thoughts and our hearts and prayers are with Damar and his family, the entire Bills organization,” Adams said. “You know what happened last night is something that makes the game itself and any sport secondary. So, it was a tough day for all of us. As a community, we care. We care about each other in Buffalo and as organizations we care about each other, and I know our players felt that this morning and we’re all just thinking about Damar.”
The Capitals broke out the blender midway through Tuesday’s game - an uncharacteristic sight after Washington’s recent hot stretch. Coach Peter Laviolette broke up the stout fourth line of Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway and Aliaksei Protas and used each as an asset on separate lines.
Dowd moved up to play with Milano and Oshie while Protas joined Marcus Johansson and Dylan Strome. Hathaway was shifted to a line with Eller and Anthony Mantha. Ovechkin continued to skate with Kuznetsov and Conor Sheary.
Laviolette has praised the fourth line’s efficiency in recent weeks, but looking to get a spark, he decided to shake up his personnel.
“We were on our heels and so whatever we were doing in the first 22 minutes or whatever it was, 24 minutes, it wasn’t generating,” Laviolette said. “It wasn’t working. You can go in with a plan but if the plan is not working you gotta move it.”
