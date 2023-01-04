Alex Ovechkin continued his scoring tear Tuesday night, scoring twice in a matchup overflowing with offensive firepower. But the Capitals couldn’t figure out a way to slow Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson, who completed his hat trick with the overtime winner as the Capitals fell, 5-4, at Capital One Arena.

Thompson scored the winner after a brutal turnover below the goal line by Lars Eller, taking an Alex Tuch feed and beating goalie Darcy Kuemper right in front with two minutes left.

