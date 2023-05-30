ORCHARD PARK — The Bills’ latest session of voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) took place on Tuesday, with much of the team digging deeper into its offseason program while a few players were missing in action. Here are a few takeaways from the field at the ADPRO Sports Training Center:
TAKING ATTENDANCE
A number of significant faces were missing from the practice field on Tuesday, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was absent for a second straight week, and also WR Gabe Davis, who attended last week but was not seen at the team’s latest session. Also making an appearance last week was an injured Von Miller, who was not around for this week’s open OTA practice, while fellow edge rushers Shaq Lawson and A.J. Epenesa were also missing in action, as were defensive tackles, Tim Settle and Ed Oliver.
While he has yet to put on a helmet, safety Damar Hamlin was once again on the field participating in conditioning, agility and individual drills, albeit in a limited fashion. It’s been about five months since Hamlin collapsed on the field in front of thousands during the Bills’ regular-season matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. On Tuesday, fellow Bills safety Micah Hyde, who was also lost for the season a year ago due to a neck injury, was asked how Hamlin and his teammates will process things once he is permitted to strap it up and participate in team drills.
“Anytime someone’s injured or whatever, there’s a little mental block to get out there and go out there and play fast such a violent game,” said Hyde. “I can’t necessarily speak for D Ham, but I know that he is probably training his mind right now to mentally get out there, and when the time comes to tackle and to hit, he’ll be ready.”
WELCOMED RETURN
Hyde suffered a neck injury during Buffalo’s Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans and was expected to return if the Bills advanced past the Divisional Round, where they would eventually fall to the Bengals. Hyde says that, before the team’s ultimate playoff demise, he had worked his way back to achieving a game-ready mindset, which he believes will allow him to hit the ground running as he attempts to return from such a significant injury at the ripe age of 32.
“I think I prepared myself last season, knowing that if we would have won that playoff game, that I was going to be out there. So I already trained my mind,” said the Bills’ veteran safety. “I’m ready to go. I’m ready. I’m ready to hit. I’m ready to tackle. I’m ready to do whatever.
“I’m excited. I’m 32. What 32-year-old comes back after neck surgery and balls out? That’s what I’m trying to do.”
Hyde, fellow starting safety Jordan Poyer and the team’s No. 1 cornerback, Tre’Davious White, all missed time due to injury last season, leaving a revolving door within the Bills’ secondary that struggled to fill the veteran trio’s shoes. But now, with all three enjoying a complete offseason and having returned to full health, Hyde is excited to get back to work with his cohorts.
“It’s awesome. It’s amazing,” said Hyde of the prospect of returning to the field alongside Poyer and White. “For this season for us to get back, all being healthy can bring a tear to my eye because I love playing with these guys. We were just talking about the other day, Tre’Davious coming in in 2017. The first day he walked in, didn’t talk to nobody — he didn’t say anything to anyone. I had to approach him, say what’s up. These are guys that, throughout the years, we’ve all grown together.”
For Hyde, Poyer and White, the relationships the trio have forged stem beyond the football field.
“You know, from Tre’Davious’ rookie year to Po and I be in our fifth year coming in trying to make a name for ourselves and just, you know, Taron coming in the following year and playing a bunch of snaps together. All having kids and getting married and all that type of stuff,” said Hyde. “So it just became, matured together, became men together. So to be back out there means the world.
“I think it’s safe to say that this place is a better organization when we’re all healthy. It is what it is. And so we’re going to continue to go out there and compete and try to help this team win ballgames.”
LINEBACKER BATTLE
Before practice, reporters had a chance to speak with Bills’ linebackers coach Bobby Babich, who will be tasked with molding a new set of players at the position this season after the departure of former middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. With Edmunds’ absence alongside returning All-Pro Matt Milano, several Bills players are competing for the starting role left behind by the former first-round pick, and on Tuesday, Babich discussed what the team is looking for from its MLB.
“The operation and making sure that our defense can function through the way the Mike linebacker gets us into a defense, potentially sets a front — sets this, sets that — so we can operate at a high level. That’s the hardest thing,” said Buffalo’s linebackers coach. “We don’t care what the measurables are. We want football players that can play football because you can look at the 40s, you can look at the bench and all the combine things. But once that ball is snapped, a lot of those things do apply, and a lot of them don’t apply. So if you talk about the instinctual aspect of things or just having that feel for the game and that knowledge for the game. Those are a couple things I think that you look for right away in a Mike so they can play fast and play free — once they master those operation type things.”
Rookie Dorian Williams, who last week was revealed to be learning the position, second-year players Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector, along with veterans A.J. Klein and Tyrel Dodson, all appear to be in competition for the starting role left behind by Edmunds, whose presence won’t be easy to replace, says Babich.
“When you have to replace someone that’s had a ton of reps and a ton of experience and has been fairly healthy, there’s obviously going to be growth that has to happen through that,” said the Bills linebackers coach. “Which for me is exciting, right? I look at it as we’ve got a lot of players that are vying for a position, to your point, that for five years someone had occupied – correct me if I’m wrong, I believe it’s five years – had occupied, and took most of the reps. So, there is a challenge, but I think ‘challenge’ versus ‘opportunity’ is the biggest thing. You know, there’s a great opportunity for a lot of good football players to be able to step into that role.”
Last week, head coach Sean McDermott revealed that Williams had begun his time with the Bills easing into the role of middle linebacker. This week, Babich discussed last year’s third-round pick, Bernard, potentially fitting into that role. While Bernard appears undersized for the position, Babich says the team’s evaluation of a player stems beyond one’s measurables.
“It’s about when you look at it, what’s on the tape? It’s not ‘what does that person look like?’ It’s what is on the tape? And what is showing up on the tape? So, to me, I tried to take pride in blinding myself away from if this person was just a shadow on the tape – you couldn’t see size, you couldn’t see anything. What does that shadow look like when the ball is snapped? And I think if you can do that, you’ll find yourself a lot of times with hopefully the right player, and not necessarily, for lack of a better word, the sexiest player,” he said.
Having used two straight third-round picks on linebackers, one of which didn’t play much on defense his rookie season, there is some pressure on the Bills to make things work with either Williams or Bernard at MLB for the foreseeable future. Much like with Bernard, Babich believes there is more than meets the eye with Williams.
“Not only is he a matchup type player, and has that skill set that can allow him to match up, but when you talk about the type of person he is, what he’s made up of – he is an intelligent player,” said Babich. “And then obviously, the physical character — he’s a physical player, and he’s showed that on tape. Now, in the NFL? He’s got to show that in the NFL, and OTAs isn’t the time to do that. It’s not a physical time. So, you know, all those things we kind of lump and look for – I think Dorian had most of them, if not all of them.”
Suppose one of the younger players fails to rise to the top. In that case, Buffalo will likely be forced to provide Dodson, who was unimpressive while filling in for Edmunds for a brief stretch last season, or the veteran Klein with a chance to occupy the middle of the Buffalo defense.
PARTNER IN CRIME
Before the draft, the Bills made tight end Dawson Knox aware they may try to bring in another player at the position to allow the team to run more two-TE sets, otherwise referred to as 12 personnel. For a lesser player, the prospect of another young player coming in and challenging for playing time may make one a bit weary. But for Knox, he says he welcomed the possibility, understanding what opportunities a player like rookie TE Dalton Kincaid could open up for the Buffalo offense.
“I was super excited for it,” said Knox. “So, I was sitting there watching the first round with Josh (Allen) and some of the guys. And I’m going kind of in the back of my mind hoping he doesn’t get picked up so we can get him on the team and start doing some of this 12 personnel stuff — like that’s gonna be really fun.
“I think it’s gonna create some mismatches for both of us, something that we might not have had in the past. So I think that he’s an incredible offensive weapon. Anytime you can get a quarterback like Josh more weapons, you should do it.”
Knox expanded on how he believes introducing more 12 personnel will allow the Bills’ offense to spread its wings and create nightmares for opposing defenses.
“Sometimes, if people bring in two tight ends, they know they’re gonna run the ball. But when you got another passing threat like Dalton in the game, we could easily line up four-wide, go split out both of us in the slot and work some matchups against linebackers, against some safeties,” Knox said.
“So it just kind of keeps the defense guessing, and then if we bring us both in the box, the run game is going to be pretty strong too,” he continued. “Our backs have been pretty great thus far. So I think it’s just an extra level of difficulty of the defense not quite knowing what’s going on.”
Knox says it’s been a joy working with the team’s new weapon throughout their early time together.
“He just seems like a great guy — someone I’d probably hang out with outside of football,” said Knox. “That’s honestly one of the biggest things I’ve been thankful for, is just he’s a down-to-earth guy. Seems genuine, gets along well with everybody. So yeah, first impression is just he’s a good dude.”
Knox has also marveled at some of his new teammate’s physical attributes. Along with his great hands and fine-tuned route-running ability, Knox says Kincaid is also a cerebral player.
“He already has great vision of what the defense is doing,” said Knox of the rookie. “Really well-polished for coming out of college. He was telling me today that he had like 16 catches in one game in college. I think that was like my whole senior year. So yeah, very, very impressive, just well-rounded. And I think he’s gonna be a reliable target too.”
Looking ahead, the Bills return to Orchard Park next week for their final open practice of voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, June 6.