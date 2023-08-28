BUFFALO — Weeks after Bills and Sabres co-owner Terry Pegula announced he would be taking over as Bills team president, an announcement was released Monday revealing he would be taking on the same role with the Sabres. In conjunction with the change made to the team’s leadership structure, Pegula Sports and Entertainment will be “separating resources between the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, allowing each respective organization to focus singularly on their efforts.”
Pegula will work alongside team COO John Roth, who was promoted to the same position with the Bills following Raccuia’s departure. Kevyn Adams will remain the Sabres general manager.
“We are thankful for the work and effort so many individuals have put into PSE over the years, but feel it is the right time for them to return home to separate organizations,” said Pegula through the team’s issued statement. “We feel that now is the right time to dissolve PSE and allow everyone to focus solely on their respective organization. It is a great time to be a Buffalo sports fan, and we have a tremendous amount of confidence that this restructuring will allow our businesses to continue to elevate with our teams.”
Before suffering cardiac arrest in June 2022, Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula served as Sabres president. Before Monday’s announcement, Roth had served as the highest-ranking executive within PSE’s hockey operations.
Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the Sabres in 2011 and the Bills three years later in 2014.