After a hiatus of a few years, the Sea Devils swimming team at the Batavia YMCA returned this winter and, coincidentally or not, it coincided with one of the best — if not the best — boys swimming season for individual athletes as whole in the Genesee Region League.

The GR sent a contingent of six swimmers — Batavia/Notre Dame’s Harrison Southall, Cooper Fix, Aaron Treleaven and Matthew Doeringer, Attica’s Joe Parkhurst and Byron-Bergen/Le Roy’s Jackson Fix — that all swam for the now-revitalized Sea Devils team and that all got to experience the pinnacle of high school swimming on New York State’s biggest stage.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags