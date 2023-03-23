After a hiatus of a few years, the Sea Devils swimming team at the Batavia YMCA returned this winter and, coincidentally or not, it coincided with one of the best — if not the best — boys swimming season for individual athletes as whole in the Genesee Region League.
The GR sent a contingent of six swimmers — Batavia/Notre Dame’s Harrison Southall, Cooper Fix, Aaron Treleaven and Matthew Doeringer, Attica’s Joe Parkhurst and Byron-Bergen/Le Roy’s Jackson Fix — that all swam for the now-revitalized Sea Devils team and that all got to experience the pinnacle of high school swimming on New York State’s biggest stage.
“It felt great seeing my best friends work really hard, and I worked with them, and then seeing it all pay off in the end,” Parkhurst said. “It was a great feeling.”
At the NYSPHSAA Championships, the Batavia/Notre Dame 200 medley relay team of Treleaven, Cooper Fix, Southall and Doeringer would finish in 17th overall with a time of 1:40.37, while Southall would also finish 20th in the 100 butterfly.
“It really does mean a lot, especially with our relay of Matt (Doeringer), Cooper (Fix) Harry (Southall) and I, we’ve been swimming together since we were like nine, so for us to finally get to this point to where our last few races together are at the state championship meet, which we have been working for, for so long,” Treleaven said. “Just feeling that brotherhood right there, to be there after we’ve worked so hard together in practice, it’s a feeling you can’t find anywhere else.”
Parkhurst put together an impressive performance in the 50 free with a sixth-place finish, while Jackson Fix finished 25th in the 100 backstroke.
And it all started back in the day at the Batavia YMCA and the group’s time swimming for the Sea Devils.
“I think it does relate back to the Y and our years there,” Jackson Fix said. “Lately it’s just been us pushing each other in meets and wanting to beat each other, all friendly of course, but we want the best for each other and we want the best for ourselves and that just put us all together in the same place at the same time.”
This past winter, all six swimmers earned a Genesee Region League all-star selection for a multiple time, led by Treleaven with his sixth selection, Southall his fifth, Doeringer, Cooper Fix and Jackson Fix with their fourth and Parkhurst with his third.
“It was an amazing privilege to just be with all my boys,” Doeringer said. “There was this huge, almost tension, because of how our season is structured where we usually try to peak at sectionals — there’s this static of wanting to do better even though it’s going to really hard to ascend from where you just came from.”
Earlier in the season, Southall was a huge winner at the Section V Class B Championships as he captured both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly titles, while he swam with the aforementioned 200 medley relay team to win that event as well.
At the Class C Championships, both Parkhurst and Jackson Fix put together impressive meets.
Parkhurst was named ‘Swimmer of the Meet’ after winning individual titles in the 50 freestyle (:21.53) and 100 breaststroke with a new school-record time of :57.46. Parkhurst was also a member of Attica’s 200 medley relay team, which finished second, setting a new school record with a time of 1:46.74. Attica’s 200 medley relay team also consisted of Sam Dunlap, Ethan Houghton and Matthew Kingswell.
Meanwhile, Fix also put forth a record-setting performance in Class C, swimming a time of :53.81 in the 100 backstroke in the preliminary round, which is Class C’s new high-water mark. Fix won the title in the event with a state-qualifying time of :53.82. He also won the 100 freestyle championship with a B-B/LR program record and state-qualifying time of :48.58; he was also a member of B-B/LR’s 200 freestyle relay team, which finished second with a time of 1:35.60.
“It was, sort of, brotherly. We’ve been swimming together for 10 years, almost, just all of us to have success at the same time was amazing,” Jackson Fix said of the experience at the state championship.
Despite their recent successes, all six continue to have fond memories of swimming at the YMCA in Batavia growing up and what that experience helped lead them to as they got older in the pool.
“I remember myself, being in that younger group, looking up to some of the veterans on the team, I had a little more of a competitive nature than some of the kids I swam with,” Treleaven said. “And I would always try to keep up with the older kids, and that is what helped a lot with me, personally. With that you have the competition within your own group to see who’s faster in your group and then you help others. Having those younger groups flood in really just sets a basis for newer swimmers to better and faster and to just pass on more knowledge.”
“We talk about old swim memories all the time and they all start with the Y,” added Cooper Fix. “They are always great to look back on. We’ve just been a relay our whole lives, us six. It’s great to know that we’ve been able to swim together our whole lives and finally come together at the end.”
All six athletes are also multiple-sport athletes as well, which also plays into their tremendous work ethic and drive to succeed at the highest level. However, swimming is a different animal in many ways, as you are often on an island, so to speak, and trusted to do your work alone to the best of your abilities.
“I think swimming is one of the hardest sports out there,” Southall said. “I’m putting blood, sweat and tears into it every practice and every day, I’m just giving it my all. You’re in there for just a few minutes of a time so when you see hours of your life pay off, it means everything.”
On the other side, all six have had tremendous coaches from an early age, as well as into high school with Batavia/Notre Dame’s Eric Geitner and Mike DiBacco, Byron-Bergen/Le Roy’s Sara Stockwell and Attica’s Anthony Ianni, just to name a few of the talented leaders in the Genesee Region.
And without question, all six swimmers are quick to salute those coaches who got them to where they are today.
“There’s no way of measuring it,” Treleaven said. “DiBacco and Geitner have coached me from day one, and it’s something I can’t express my gratitude for. DiBacco, especially, day in and day out believed in me in my 200 and my 500 and it gave me a lot of drive and motivation and he helped me perfect my technique and that’s part of me being five-time undefeated in the 500. I have to give all that to him and Geitner and my teammates as well.”
What is even more impressive, is that Doeringer, Southall, Parkhurst and Jackson Fix will all be back in the high school waters again next season as they are only juniors. And they are all looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead, as well as what the newly revamped Batavia YMCA Sea Devils team can do for local swimming.
“It’s extremely important and I hope that means we see a lot of influx of swimmers into the varsity program,” Doeringer said. “When I started swimming at the Y that was really first experience I had with a competitive sport at all and through that program I learned the value of hard work and I finally got to my achievements pay off. And to hear that dozens of others kids are going to have that opportunity as well is wonderful.”