BUFFALO — For the past few years, girls/womens flag football has been on the rise in high schools across the country. Already a juggernaut in the south, the growing sport has begun to make it’s way north, specifically into New York State.
The first pilot season of High School Girls Flag Football took place in the spring of 2022 throughout New York State as a result of a collaboration between the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, New York Jets, Nike, and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. And it has only grown from there.
Now, a former GLOW area teacher, coach and administrator is getting the ball rolling at the local collegiate level.
Keith Wing, a 1996 graduate of Livonia High School, was named the first Women’s Flag Football Coach in Buffalo’s Villa Maria College history earlier this month and he has since been on the recruiting trail to build a program as fast as he can.
Villa Maria will have the first collegiate flag football team in New York State, while it is believed it will have the first in the North East United States.
“We are really taking flag football seriously,” Wing said. “It’s a really big sport in the south, especially. There’s about 30 NAIA schools that have it and some junior colleges that have it. We are a USCAA (United States Collegiate Athletic Association) school and I believe we are the second USCAA school that has it and we’re really working hard to build a roster right now, not just for this upcoming spring, but for future years are well. It’s a really exciting time.”
In just two years, the sport has grown exponentially in the area.
At the NYSPHSAA executive committee meeting last spring, they approved a girls flag football state championship to be held in 2024. Part of the reason it was approved is the overwhelming response to the state’s pilot program in 2022.
“We have definitely seen an increase,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said at the time. “We were hoping to have 40 teams participating statewide. That number reached over 50 last spring. And we’re estimating that we’ll have 140 teams participating this spring.”
Last season, 17 teams competed in girls flag football at the high school level in Section V, including Batavia, the only one from the GLOW Region. Those 17 teams were spread across two classes, with Penfield winning the 10-team Class A bracket and Canisteo-Greenwood upsetting the aforementioned Blue Devils for the seven-team Class B title.
For Wing at Villa Maria, the infancy of the sport in the region has been a bit of a obstacle, but he loves the direction that it has gone in such a short period of time.
“The administration at Villa Maria College has been really passionate about getting it off the ground and they had scheduled a meeting with several local colleges a couple of months ago in Buffalo and gauged their interest,” Wing said. “Villa Maria was the first to get it off the ground and get it started and we expect that within a year or two that more colleges (in the area) will add women’s flag football. None of them have yet, but I expect they will.”
A total of 51 high schools throughout New York State formed girls flag teams to compete during the 2022 pilot season, allowing for the formation of a girls flag football committee at the state level and the designation of girls flag as an emerging high school sport for the 2023 season.
Of the teams with rosters listed on the Section V website, the programs averaged nearly 25 members per squad, with Webster Thomas sporting the highest number with 41 and Batavia with just under the average at 21.
Meanwhile in Section VI, prior to the 2023 season there were 23 total teams with flag football at the varsity level. Last year, 12 teams were created in the section, with four more schools participating at the pilot division.
Thus, with the growing popularity, Wing has seen the opportunity to play at the collegiate level create quite the immediate buzz.
“It’s been tremendous excitement. There are more players than there are spots on teams at the college level right now,” he said. “There are players that have reached out to me from right here in Buffalo to different countries, even. They want to investigate Villa Maria College and they are interested in playing and we’re interested in putting together the best team we can. And at the same time, Villa Maria has a really rich academic history, so most of the conversations I’ve had with kids have been about academics, to be honest. It’s been a really exciting process.”
After graduating from Livonia, Wing returned to the Bulldogs as a teacher from 2001-06, when he also coached varsity softball and was an assistant for legendary football coach Steve Girolmo.
Wing would then become the athletic director at Byron-Bergen from 2006-10 and later the school’s principal. In the Spring of 2023 Wing was the inaugural head coach for the Williamsville South Varsity Flag Football team, while also serving as the league’s Flag Football coaching chair. Wing also has experience at the collegiate coaching level as he was the assistant coach for the Rochester Institute of Technology softball team for the 2008 and 2009 seasons.
And he has been, literally, all over the map in conversations with respective players in the hopes of building the Villa Maria program as strong as possible.
“It’s actually been super broad, I’ve been talking to girls — this is not an exaggeration — from Arizona to Staten Island,” Wing said. “The phone call I was just on and the one I’m on next are both girls from Florida, but we also have talked to several girls from the Buffalo area as well. And we’d certainly be interested to hear from girls from Genesee and Livingston County who are interested as well. I know there are some outstanding flag football players in that area.”
As of the spring of 2023, although the NCAA hasn’t recognized it yet, the NAIA has recognized flag football as a varsity sport. As a result, a handful of colleges have started building women’s flag football programs. These programs compete against either other during the season.
During the most recent campaign, the following NAIA schools has Intercollegiate Flag Football Programs:
• Cottey College
• Florida Memorial University
• Kansas Wesleyan University
• Keiser University
• La Sierra University
• Midland University
• Milligan University
• Ottawa (Kansas) University
• Reinhardt University
• St. Thomas University
• Tougaloo College
• University of Saint Mary
• Warner University
• Webber International University
• Xavier University of Louisiana
In its first season of competition, Villa Maria is expecting to compete against teams in the Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Football Association, which has teams in Toronto, York, Oakville, Hamilton and other relatively local cities Canadian.
“We’ve been really lucky that they want to play us,” Wing said. “And from where we are, most of these teams are less than an hour away. It’s really nice.”
Villa Maria also expects to get the best competition the sport has to offer, at least at the NAIA level.
“We expect to play Ottawa University (Kansas), they are the three-time defending national champions and they want to come to Buffalo to play us,” Wing said. “I talked to their coach yesterday. We’re open to playing anybody who wants to play and we’re really excited about it.”
And while it’s been a whirlwind for Wing, Villa Maria certainly has a timeline in place of how it plans to get this program rolling. And they expect to do it soon.
“We’re currently recruiting Spring of ‘23 graduates and Spring of ‘24 graduates, so there are still some undecided kids out there,” Wing said. “Then we’ll also play this first year with other athletes who are on campus already. The following year we expect to have a nice recruiting class coming in. The timeline is that we’ll have tryouts in the fall and then right after the New Year starts we will start practicing ad our season will probably go from late-January to mid-April. We will probably wrap up our season with a tournament in Canada on April 7, so we’re really looking forward to that.”