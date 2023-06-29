PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The St. John Fisher University football program announced their captains for the upcoming 2023 season and for the second straight season Batavia alumnus Joe Martinucci has earned the honor.
The Cardinals will have six captains – offensive lineman Martinucci, linebacker Kyle Vachon, quarterback Aaron Chase, defensive lineman Andrew Casanova, offensive lineman Joe Howard and linebacker Joe Miscia.
“We have a great group of captains,” said head coach, Paul Vosburgh. “They lead by example on the field and in the classroom. They will set the bar high for our team.”
Vachon and Martinucci return as captains. Martinucci was part of a line that tallied 185 first downs, averaged 137.4 rushing yards per game and recorded 12 rushing touchdowns. Fellow lineman, Joe Howard, joined Martinucci in leading the line as a captain.
Vachon is coming off a year with 48 total tackles, including a career high 25 solo tackles. He tallied one tackle for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and six passed breakups.
Chase was under center for nine games in 2022 and tossed for 11 touchdowns, rushing for two more, while recording 1,313 passing yards and 177 rushing yards. The senior quarterback will look to build on the successes in his second season as a Cardinal.
Miscia was a tackling machine in 2022, recording 105.0 total tackles, 37 solo and 68 assist. He recorded 7.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Defensive Lineman, Casanova, will help lead the defense after coming off a season with 26.0 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
The Cardinals finished last season with a record of 4-6 and 2-3 in Empire 8 Conference play.
Stay up-to-date with the latest news, scores, highlights and more by downloading the official mobile app for Fisher Athletics. Just search SJF Athletics in the App Store or on Google Play and download today for free. Follow the Cardinals on social media for more! Twitter | Instagram
Martinucci was an anchor on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Batavia for a number of seasons and helped pave the way for running back Ray Leach’s historic season in 2018. Martinucci was a huge component of two of the Blue Devils’ Section V titles under former head coach Brennan Briggs.