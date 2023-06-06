This week, 10 Batavia High School student-athletes signed to compete next year at the collegiate level.
Here is a brief look at those athletes, where they are going and what they accomplished during their senior seasons:
AIDAN ANDERSON | USMA at West Point / Sprint Football
Battled injuries this season but still led the Blue Devils in rushing yards in helping lead the team to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B semifinals. As a junior, Anderson rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, while he also had over 200 yards receiving and another score.
ABBY MOORE | SUNY Geneseo / Track and Field
In helping the Blue Devils win another Section V Class B1 title, Moore recorded 26 points individually while battling through injury. Moore finished with a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (:16.15), a runner-up finish in the triple jump (34-11.75) and third-place finishes in the 100-meter run (:12.86) and 200-meter run (:26.53). At the Class A2 indoor track and field championships, she won the title in the triple jump with a 34-00.5.
JULIA PETRY | Daemen University / Track and Field
She finished fourth in Class B1 in the shot put this past season, while she also finished 12th in the shot put at the Monroe County League Championships. She was also a football honorable mention New York State Class B All-State kicker.
NATHAN CANALE | St. John Fisher University / Cross Country, Track and Field
Senior distance runner had an outstanding final campaign during the outdoor season as he won the Section V Class B1 title in both the 1,600-meter run (4:29.44) and the 800-meter run (1:59.41). During the indoor season he finished third in both the 1,000-meter run and the 1,600-meter run at the sectional championship.
CODY HARLOFF | SUNY Brockport / Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Another Blue Devils distance runner, he was the Section V Class B1 winner this spring in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:21.67, while he also finished third in the 800-meter run.
CASEY TATARKA | SUNY Oswego / Tennis
In the fall she was a second-team All-Monroe County selection. A four-year starter on varsity and co-MVP on the Blue Devils, she posted a very respectable 5-7 record as part of the first doubles team.
NOAH PICKARD | SUNY Oneonta / Cross Country, Track and Field
This spring Pickard finished seventh at the Section V Class B1 Championships in both the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run, while he took 12th in the 3,000-meter run, while he also ran in the sectional-winning 4-x-800-meter relay, that won with a time of 9:06.29. During the indoor season he finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run at the Section V Class A2 Championship.
SHAWN KIMBALL | Genesee Community College / Baseball
A multi-year varsity starter for the Blue Devils, Kimball put together a solid senior campaign on the mound despite going just 2-5. In eight starts he had three complete games and an ERA of 2.19. In 48 innings pitched, he allowed just 29 hits, walked just 15 and struck out 69, while opposing hitters batted just .167 against him,
JAKALYA RIVERA | University at Buffalo / Competitive Cheer
A cheerleader in both the fall and winter seasons, Rivera was a longtime member of both varsity squads. She also competed on the inaugural Batavia flag football team this spring.
GARRETT SCHMIDT | Grove City College / Football
Led the Blue Devils this past fall with over 80 tackles as they captured the Section V Class B title and advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals. Schmidt was named a New York State Class B honorable mention selection this past season.