Three additional Buffalo Bills players were added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as replacements.
Left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox are replacing Orlando Brown and Travis Kelce of the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs.
Left guard Rodger Saffold replaces Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson, who is unable to participate due to an injury.
It is the second straight Pro Bowl appearance for Dawkins and Saffold and the first for Knox.
Dawkins started 15 games, Saffold started 16 in his first season with Buffalo, and Knox caught 48 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns in 15 starts.
It was announced on Tuesday morning that Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley will replace Bills QB Josh Allen for the Pro Bowl. It was previously reported that Allen will take part in the AT&T Pro-Am at Pebble Beach next week.
The reinvented Pro Bowl Games, including a flag football contest, will take place from Thursday through Sunday in Las Vegas.
SALARY CAP ESTABLISHED
The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday.
The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million.
Among the teams projected to have excess spending power available under the cap, according to Spotrac, are the Chicago Bears ($99 million), Atlanta Falcons ($57 million), Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants ($44 million).
However, the Bengals are reportedly discussing a long-term deal with quarterback Joe Burrow and the Giants are facing similar big-money decisions on quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.
Burrow is under contract with a base salary of $11,515,044 on the final year of his four-year, $36.1 million deal signed as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. That contract includes a fifth-year option for 2024, but the Bengals have publicly stated they’ll be proactive in addressing Burrow’s contract status.
The Giants passed on Jones’ fifth-year option and he’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL league year begins March 15.
Multiple 2023 playoff teams are operating in the red, including the Buffalo Bills ($20 million over) and Jacksonville Jaguars ($32 million over).
“We’re going to have to be creative,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said last week regarding the prospects of signing a free agent this spring.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are around $55 million over the cap, behind only the New Orleans Saints ($57 million) among teams currently in the negative.
New media contracts and the 17th regular-season game are contributors to the record-high mark, NFL Network reported.
The salary cap by year since 2012: 2023, $224.5 million; 2022, $208.2 million; 2021, $182.5 million; 2020, $198.2 million; 2019, $188.2 million; 2018, $177.2 million; 2017, $167.0 million; 2016, $155.3 million; 2015, $143.3 million; 2014, $133.0 million; 2013, $123.0 million; 2012, $120.6 million.
