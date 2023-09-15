GAINESVILLE — Following a couple of tough losses to begin the season, the Letchworth volleyball team got back on track on Thursday night.
The Indians got off to a strong start and took the first set and followed that up by winning two straight after Avon evened it up to come away with a four-set win over the Braves — 25-14, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21.
Junior Alannah Roberts ended the match with nine kills, five aces, eight service points, and six digs, while senior Jaylene Cole anchored the defense with 12 digs and served very well with seven aces and 14 service points. Cole also added four kills and an assist.
Reagan Bannister paced the offensive attack with 14 assists to go with five digs and three aces, while Ava Conklin, Abbie DeRock and Abby Bacon had eight, seven and five digs, respectively.
Also for Letchworth, Sasha Bellamy had five kills and two blocks and Olivia Wahr added three aces and a kill.
Anna Wade led Avon with four aces, three digs and two kills, while Brenna Dolgos led the defense with a game-high 16 digs.
Girls Volleyball
YORK SWEEPS HORNELL (25-22, 25-15, 25-17)
Lena Balisciano had a strong all-around night with 11 assists, nine aces, seven kills, three digs and a block and Paola Rios-Santiago added 16 digs as the Golden Knights moved to 4-2 on the season.
Also for York, Mia Hilyard had seven kills and three aces, Bailey Orman had 11 digs, four aces and three kills and Ariana Roessel chipped in with seven digs and five kills.
Mia Nasca had 21 digs for Hornell (2-2), while Payton Bentley had four kills and two blocks and Jordan Dyring added three kills.
LIVONIA STOPS PERRY (25-22, 25-18, 26-24)
Ava Simmons finished with 12 kils and five digs and Jullie Renner handed out 12 assists to go with four aces and three digs in the win for the Bulldogs.
Also for Livonia, Lillie Capecci added 11 assists, six kills and pair of digs in the win as the Bulldogs moved to 5-1.
Nellie Kornas had 13 assists, six digs and two aces to pace Perry, while Jaelyn Morris had five digs and three aces,
Boys Soccer
KESHEQUA 2, LE ROY 1
Dan Burley scored on a Boone Douglass corner kick with 15 minutes remaining to break a 1-1 tie in the win for the Indians.
Ian Hinrich tied the game in the 32nd minute off a pass from Owen Pike, while Greg Loper made four sets in net as Keshequa moved to 4-1.
Girls Soccer
KESHEQUA 11, MT. MORRIS 0
Braelyn Isaman and Ava Thayer each finished with a hat trick and Libby Benner added a pair of goals as the Indians rolled to the win.
Alivia Cartwright, Kelsey Davis and Julia Rautenstrauch also found the back of the net in the win, while Isabelle Hugi needed just two saves to record her third shutout of the season.
DANSVILLE 2, NAPLES 0
Emma Allen scored both goals as the Mustangs picked up the shutout win.
Emma Butters made seven saves in goal to pick up her third shutout of the season as Dansville moved to 4-0.
Girls Swimming
BATH-HAVERLING 154, LETCHWORTH/PERRY 138
Abby Rockcastle picked up a pair of wins as she took the 200 IM in 2:43.04 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.97 in the losing effort for L/P.
Noelle Milhollen was also a winner on the night as she touched first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 7:06.43, while the 400 freestyle relay team of Liz Wright, Abby Cummins, Lila Bailey and Rockcastle also picked up a win.