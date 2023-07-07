Section V Baseball recently recognized its 2023 Players of the Year — all all-class selections — and a pair of GLOW Region student-athletes picked up the honors for the spring.
For the second straight season, Notre Dame received a Player of the Year selection as Bryceton Berry captured the award in Class C2 as he followed Gavin Schrader, who won in 2022.
Meanwhile, in Class B2, Wayland-Cohocton’s Markus Brehm picked up the nod following his spectacular season.
Berry was a senior last season, while Brehm has one season to go after completing his junior campaign.
This season Berry helped lead the Fighting Irish to a 23-2 overall record, while they captured the Section V Class C2 title, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C Far West Regional championship and advanced to the Class C state semifinals, where they would fall to eventual champion Chatham. Notre Dame also captured the Batavia Rotary Club Tournament title during the regular season; it was Notre Dame’s first Rotary Club Tournament title since 2003.
In his third varsity season, Berry was an absolute force at the plate and on the mound for the Fighting Irish.
On the hill, Berry appeared in 12 games, including nine starts, while he went 8-1 (only loss was to Chatham) with an ERA of 0.97. He finished the season with six complete games, five shutouts, a save, a perfect game and a no-hitter. In 58 innings pitched, the right-hander allowed just 30 hits and walked only 17, to go with 100 strikeouts. On the season he faced 231 batters and allowed just five extra-base hits. Futher, teams batted just .141 against Berry, with an on-base percentage of just .208.
At the plate, Berry his .422 with 35 hits to go with 37 runs scored and 33 runs batted in, with five doubles and a triple. Berry had an on-base percentage of .529 and a slugging percentage of .506, while he walked 18 times and struck out just five times. He also stole 25 bases in 26 attempts.
Berry is headed to play at Flagler College in Florida next year.
As for Brehm, the dynamic shortstop put together a record-setting season for Way-Co and one of the top seasons in program history.
Brehm helped the Eagles to one of their best seasons in recent years as they finished at 16-4 and earned the No. 1 seed in the Section V Class B2 tournament before they were upset by Le Roy in the quarterfinals.
Among his many accolades this spring, Brehm set the program record with 43 stolen bases, while he was only thrown out twice. Brehm also led the team in hitting with a .403 average, which included 29 hits, 33 runs scored and 15 runs batted in — all from the leadoff spot — while he rapped three home runs, three doubles and a pair of triples. Brehm also walked 15 times for an on-base percentage of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .625 for a stellar OPS of 1.125.
Two more Fighting Irish players made the All-Class C2 team in junior Ryan Fitzpatrick and sophomore Jaden Sherwood. Fitzpatrick had an ERA of 1.00 ad went 7-1 with 65 strikeouts and also batted .291 with six doubles and 21 runs batted in, while Sherwood was 5-0 with an ERA of 1.34 and 73 strikeouts, while he also had four doubles and drove in 18 to go with his batting average of .316.
Warsaw added a pair of players on the Class C2 team in Ty Joy and Mason McClurg. Joy was a perfect 6-0 on the hill with 76 strikeouts, while he also hit .476 with eight doubles and 26 runs batted in; McClurg batted .483 with six doubles and 26 RBI, while he was also 4-0 with a save on the mound.
Kendall junior Louie Conte also picked up a selection in Class C2 after he hit .464 with an on-base percentage of .516, nine doubles, three triples and 26 runs batted in.
On the Class B2 All-Class team, Brehm was joined by teammate Michael Gammell, a senior who hit .333 with 12 RBI and 17 runs scored, while he struck out 40 and had a 3.41 ERA.
Also in Class B2, a three more Livingston Conference Athletic Association players made the team in Le Roy sophomore Alex Spezzano, Dansville senior Reid Martin and Bath-Haverling senior Zach Musso. Spezzano hit .404 with 18 runs scored and 16 RBI and also had an ERA of 2.24 with 49 strikeouts; Musso struck out 75 and had an ERA of 1.69 on the mound, while he also hit .380 with 20 runs scored and nine driven in.
Attica senior Dan Bialek also made the Class B2 team after he batted .463 with six doubles, a home run, 22 RBI and 18 stolen bases, while he also struck out 50 with an ERA of 3.20 on the hill.
CLASS B1
Four local players earned all-class selections in B1 — Batavia’s Cole Grazioplene, Livonia’s Alex and Connor Benitez and Hornell’s Gates Miller.
Grazioplene hit .381 with an on-base percentage of .452 and a slugging percentage of .540 to go with three doubles, two triples, a home run, 15 runs scored, 15 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
Connor Benitez was the ace of the Bulldogs’ pitching staff as he went 7-2 with an ERA of 3.02 and 83 strikeouts in just 58 innings pitched. At the plate Connor Benitez hit .408 with seven doubles and 20 runs batted in.
Alex Benitez hit a cool .441 with five doubles and three home runs, while he also drove in 25 runs and scored 23 times.
Miller was the top arm for the Red Raiders as he finished the spring 7-2 with an ERA of 1.58; Miller also hit .294 with an on-base percentage of .465.
CLASS C1
Six local players earned All-Class C1 selections — Oakfield-Alabama senior Colton Yasses, Alexander junior Trent Woods, Geneseo seniors Ethan Bennett and Ryan Whitney, Letchworth junior Adam Halsey and Avon senior Christopher Kashorek.
Yasses had an ERA of 0.77 and a batting average against of .119 this season to go with 41 strikeouts, while he also hit .320 with a home run, 16 runs scored and 15 runs batted in. Also from the Genesee Region, Woods batted .424 with 10 doubles and 18 stolen bases for the Trojans.
Bennett and Whitney were a dynamic duo for the Blue Devils. Bennett led the team with an average of .519 with an on-base percentage of .580 and a slugging percentage of .649, while Whitney hit .483 with a home run, 33 runs batted in and 13 runs scored.
Halsey was the Class C1 Player of the Year in 2022. This season Halsey finished 4-0 on the mound with a save and an ERA of 0.79 and 64 strikeouts in just 35 2/3 innings, while he also hit .339 with four doubles, three triples, 29 RBI and 19 runs scored.
For the Braves, Kashorek hit .500 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs, 26 runs scored and 20 RBI, with an OPS of 1.307. On the mound he was 2-0 with an ERA of 1.31 and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
CLASS D1
Keshequa senior Nathan Thayer was the only local selection in this class. Thayer hit .328 with three doubles, eight RBI and 16 runs scored, while on the mound he went 4-3 with an ERA of 1.87, with four complete games and a shutout. Thayer allowed just 20 hits and struck out 58 in 45 innings pitched.
CLASS D2
Elba senior Connor Scott was the lone local selection in Class D2 this spring. Scott finished with a 4-1 record this season with an ERA of 2.55 and 100 strikeouts, while at the plate he batted .275 with six doubles, two triples, 17 runs scored, 12 RBI and 18 stolen bases.