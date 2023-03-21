Already a local high school track and field star, Alexander senior Jadyn Mullen is continuing to get it done, and now she has performed exceptionally at the national level.
Mullen — who was a dual-sport athlete this winter — competed this past Friday in the Adidas Indoor Track Nationals, held in Virginia Beach, VA. Mullen would go on to place second overall in the pentathlon, and earned All-American status with her podium finish.
In addition, she had a personal best of 5-6 in the high jump, besting her previous mark by five inches.
Mullen’s total score for the pentathlon was 3,328 points. She would put together quality finishes of :9.50 in the 60m hurdles, 5-6 in the high jump, 32-3 in shot put, 14-6 in long jump, and 2:25.73 for the 800m run.
Mullen ends the indoor season ranked No. 1 in New York State for the pentathlon and No. 8 overall in the U.S., while she is tied for fourth in NYS for the high jump.
Mullen will be attending Penn State University in the fall where she will major in a health-related field, and will participate in track and field for the Nittany Lions.
This past winter Mullen earned a Genesee Region League all-star selection for the fifth time for swimming, while he also grabbed an all-star nod after competing in indoor track for the first time.
This season during indoor she placed first in the pentathlon at the Ocean Breeze Invitational with 3,352 points, while she was a Section V champion in both the 600 and the 55-hurdles. Mullen was also a winner in those hurldes two events at the Rochester Winter Track League Championship, while she qualified for the New York State Public High School Athletic Associational Championship in the 600, 55-hurdles and as a part of the 4-x-400 relay team, which placed first the state qualifier.
In the pool this winter, Mullen won the Genesee Region League championship in both the 50 and 100 free for the third straight season, while she also won her second 50 free title at the GR/NO Championship.
Already a four-time Genesee Region League outdoor track and field all-star, Mullen enters this spring after she won the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and steeplechase last season at the GR Championship. Mullen also won both hurdles events at the Section V Class B3 championships last season.
