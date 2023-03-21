Already a local high school track and field star, Alexander senior Jadyn Mullen is continuing to get it done, and now she has performed exceptionally at the national level.

Mullen — who was a dual-sport athlete this winter — competed this past Friday in the Adidas Indoor Track Nationals, held in Virginia Beach, VA. Mullen would go on to place second overall in the pentathlon, and earned All-American status with her podium finish.

