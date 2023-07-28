ROCHESTER — After the Bills’ defense had its way on Day 2 of training camp, the Bills’ offense responded with a strong performance of its own on Day 3 at St. John Fisher University.
On Thursday, Josh Allen threw three interceptions and failed to develop a strong connection with his receivers throughout team drills. But on Friday, he responded with a clean morning of work, highlighted by a big play between the Bills quarterback and his No. 1 target, Stefon Diggs.
Near the end of the second session of team drills, Allen connected with Diggs on a 50-yard touchdown pass, finding the Bills wide receiver perfectly in stride down the seam after Diggs broke through coverage applied by safety Cam Lewis and linebacker Baylon Spector. The long throw and catch was one of many big plays for the offense on Friday and drew vigorous applause from another packed camp crowd.
Well before Allen and Diggs’ deep TD, the offense’s remarkable performance began during positional drills. While working against cornerback Dane Jackson during 1-on-1 drills, which took place for the first time Friday, rookie WR Justin Shorter made an incredible catch on a corner route, diving after a low throw from QB Matt Barkley and hauling it in for a great grab near the pylon closest to the hospitality tent at SJF. After reeling in the tough catch, Shorter jumped to his feet in celebration.
Shorter’s highlight-reel catch provided plenty of excitement. But Allen struggled to find his footing early in practice, leading to a lack of success throughout the 1-on-1 session, during which the advantage went to the defense. A few repetitions after Shorter’s nice grab, WR Gabe Davis created separation near the sideline, but Allen failed to connect with him, opting for a back-shoulder throw out of Davis’ reach. Allen exhibited a bit of frustration after the incompletion, which came three repetitions after cornerback Tre’Davious White broke up a pass intended for Davis.
After a rocky 1-on-1 period, Allen and the Bills’ passing game also struggled to get things going during team drills. Sandwiched between a couple of incompletions was an excellent pitch and catch from the Bills QB to rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, which created a sizeable gain over the middle during the rep before second-year linebacker Baylon Spector came within inches of making the play of the day defensively.
On another pass intended for Kincaid over the middle, Spector read Allen’s eyes, played his coverage perfectly and just missed coming away with a leaping interception. Spector’s overall performance on Friday highlighted an otherwise unremarkable performance from the Bills’ defense during team drills, with the young LB consistently displaying his reliability in coverage. While speaking with reporters after practice, Bills safety Jordan Poyer commented on Spector’s Day 3 effort, including his near-interception.
“I’m sure he wants the INT back that he dropped today, but it was a hell of a play,” recalled Poyer. “He ran it really nice, and Josh kind of put some air on it, and it kind of went up, and it’s just one of those plays, probably 50/50, probably catch five out of 10 of those.”
Poyer said he has liked what he has seen from Spector through his first season and change, specifically when it comes to the second-year LB’s instincts in coverage.
“He’s a ballplayer, dude. Just a guy who is around the ball, it seems like all the time,” said Poyer. “He’s a really good football player.”
Spector has been mentioned as one of many players in the running to seize the starting role at middle linebacker dating back to the spring. But until Friday, he had flown relatively under the radar through spring and training camp. With that said, Spector’s performance on Day 3 was eye-opening, and he should be considered a bonafide candidate to win the job.
“It’s really been cool to see him grow as a football player from last year to this year and really take control of that huddle when he’s in there,” added Poyer. “So I’m excited to see his growth in this defense and where he goes.”
Allen and the Bills’ offense started to heat up not long after the near-interception from Spector, with the second session of team drills beginning with three straight completions — one from Allen to Diggs, another from Allen to WR Trent Sherfield and the third to TE Dawson Knox, who came down with a 20-yard pass that was just out of the reach of Spector, who was in great position in coverage.
Allen continued to cook throughout the remainder of the second team session, finding Sherfield and Diggs once more apiece, connecting with running back Damien Harris and adding a jet sweep to Deonte Harty before the bomb to Diggs concluded the period.
As if that wasn’t enough, Allen and the first-team offense saved their best for the final session of team drills, with the Bills QB connecting with four different receivers while completing five of six passes, the lone incompletion coming after a drop from Reggie Gilliam. During the red-hot stretch, Allen found Trent Sherfield for two completions while hitting Diggs, Davis and Harty. It was a positive way to enter the weekend for the Bills’ offense, which gradually displayed signs of improvement as Friday’s practice progressed.
After a rough first two days, Allen and his targets are beginning to shake off some of the rust accumulated during a long offseason. Friday was a positive step in the early stages leading to the team’s first preseason game in a couple of weeks.
POSITIONAL BATTLES
Likely in an effort to increase both players’ rep count against the first-team offense, Jackson and fellow CB Kaiir Elam began the practice with the first-team defense, both offering mixed results. The battle for a starting role at the position opposite Tre’Davious White has gotten off to a fast start and continued Friday. After practice, S Micah Hyde provided his impressions of the ongoing competition.
“Love to see it. Love to see it,” said Hyde. “Three guys that are really making a name for themselves.”
The Bills safety added: “I guess being a young guy and doing it, it kind of brings the best out of you. It’s tough every single day because you’re not getting as many reps as you would like. But, as you can see, those guys are going out there, and they’re making plays. It’s the best thing you could ask for. I’m excited to see who breaks through on that, but I know who doesn’t start are going to be working their ass off to try to get out there and play.”
While Spector began team drills with the first-team defense, elsewhere, within the competition for the starting role at right guard, Ryan Bates and rookie O’Cyrus Torrence continued to rotate extensively with the first-team offense.
HYDE FULLY HEALTHY
During his time speaking with reporters Friday, Hyde reflected on the neck injury that ended his season in Week 2 of last year and provided an update on his physical condition.
“I feel amazing. I’ve never felt better, to be honest,” he said with his two children, Micah Jr. and Maverick. “When it first happened, and my teammates would be the first to tell you, I didn’t know what the outcome was going to be. I thought I was done. I think I told you that before. To be in this situation right now with my babies here, having my wife here I can’t even put into words how amazing it is.”
Hyde also expressed his eagerness to strap on the pads during training camp and return to the playing field Week 1 against the New York Jets. While some players may have trepidation after suffering an injury of a similar nature that Hyde sustained, Hyde says he is chomping at the bit to get back out on the field in a live-game situation.
“The first live game we’re back Monday night, I’m going to be geeked,” said the Bills safety. “I may have to calm down a little bit because I know that as soon as I get back on the field and get going, I’m going to be maybe a little too excited.
“I have no doubt in my mind that once we get back out there, that it’s back to football. I feel like I’ve played plenty of snaps in the past to be able to recognize what’s going on. Even coming in here for training camp, my mentality is there, the playbook is there. I’m understanding what I have to do with my feet. My eyes is there. Obviously, there’s rust every year. Just knocking that stuff off. Within a couple days, I feel it’s time to put all that rust behind you and go out there and play fast.”