ROCHESTER — Bills quarterback Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins both exited training camp practice on Day 9 at St. John Fisher University due to perceived injuries, with Allen returning to action after a brief time and completing the session without missing a single repetition during team drills, while Dawkins’ day was cut short before the session concluded.
It’s unclear what prompted Allen’s removal during the practice, which was held in front of a limited number of fans, but after practice it was revealed by the Bills that Dawkins injured his hand and is considered day to day.
Before practice, head coach Sean McDermott clarified the status of a few other Bills players who were held out of Monday’s session, including defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who missed practice due to back soreness. Fullback Reggie Gilliam was also held out for the second consecutive day due to a groin injury, while defensive back Cam Lewis did not practice on Day 9, also due to an injured groin.
Lewis was injured late during Sunday’s practice when he attempted a leaping pass breakup before crashing to the turf awkwardly and remaining down on the field for a few moments before exiting with athletic trainers. He did not return to action.
During the team’s ‘Return of the Blue and Red’ scrimmage on Friday, Oliver entered the medical tent briefly before rejoining his teammates on the sideline without a helmet. He participated during Sunday’s non-padded practice before being absent on Monday. The DT was off to the side, working on the exercise bike periodically throughout the session.
Gilliam also left the field during the scrimmage only to return later, but missed practice Sunday and again on Monday.
After being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Sunday, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips once again participated in positional work but not during team drills. Edge rusher Von Miller and linebacker Tyler Matakevich remain on the PUP list, as both worked with trainers on the sideline during Monday’s practice.
A FEW SCRAPS
Day 9 at St. John Fisher featured the first few minor scuffles of training camp, with offensive lineman Spencer Brown at the center of the hostility, including after a play where he and linebacker Tyrel Dodson became engaged before teammates stepped in to separate the two. Earlier during the session, cornerback Kaiir Elam and wide receiver Trent Sherfield became entangled before other players quelled the disruption.
With the first preseason game just five days away, Bills players on both sides of the ball appear ready to hit someone wearing a different color jersey.
UP AND DOWN ONE ON ONE
Elam and fellow CB Dane Jackson endured an up-and-down period of one-on-one work, each producing pass breakups while also struggling during a few reps.
Elam was beaten badly on a route by WR Stefon Diggs to begin the period before Jackson recorded a pass breakup on a pass intended for WR Gabe Davis. Jackson saw the next rep between the two CBs and allowed Davis to record a reception, while Elam deflected a pass intended for WR Kisean Johnson one rep after WR Trent Sherfield ran a sharp route to gain space between himself and CB Tre’Davious White, subsequently hauling in a nice grab. Allen overthrew Davis on Jackson’s next rep, while Elam was then beaten by undrafted WR Tyrel Shavers, who has flashed throughout camp against the Bills’ second and third-team defense during team drills.
Of the three CBs competing for a starting job opposite White, Elam and Jackson have seen the most opportunity with the first-team defense. But the third member of the CB2 trio, Christian Benford, has been trending upward while receiving a recently increased workload.
ANOTHER BENFORD PICK
The Bills’ second-year CB recorded his third interception in two practices during Monday’s session, with his latest pick being perhaps the least challenging of the bunch, as it appeared a miscommunication between the quarterback, either Matt Barkley or Kyle Allen, and the intended receiver led to the pass falling directly into Benford’s arms.
“Obviously, you could see he has a nose for the ball,” said CB Taron Johnson about Benford. “He’s doing such a good job at reading routes and reading what the quarterback is trying to do.”
Regardless of how simple the defensive play seemed, Benford’s presence around the ball has been constant in recent days. He appears to be pushing for the starting job at just the right time, with the Bills’ first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts just five days away.
PASS-CATCHING EXHIBITION
Aside from Benford’s big play, it was a solid day for the Bills’ passing game, particularly its group of pass-catchers, which recorded several highlight-reel receptions while the team practiced its two-minute drill.
The first of several impressive catches recorded on Monday came from rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, who slid to scoop a ball prior to it hitting the turf before making an even more remarkable reception a few plays later when he reached down to make a one-handed diving grab on a ball that was thrown behind him. Kincaid has displayed incredible hands since Day 1 of training camp, but there may not have been a more impressive day in terms of his ability to make the difficult catch than what we saw from the rookie on Monday.
Allen and Sherfield hooked up for the most impressive throw and catch of the morning, with the Bills QB threading the needle between White and CB Taron Johnson and finding a diving Sherfield in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Upon making the reception, Sherfield jumped up and punted the ball in celebration.
KeeSean Johnson made another impressive catch, high-pointing a ball with one hand near the sideline and securing it for the most jaw-dropping catch of the day.
In addition to his pass-catchers, Allen also recorded a solid session, particularly during the period the team practiced its two-minute drill when Allen was on point in connecting with several different receivers. His favorite target throughout the day was Davis, who has continued his ascent with each passing day at St. John Fisher.
HAMLIN HIT
Bills safety Damar Hamlin had yet to experience much contact after the team put on the pads for the first time last week. But on Monday, Hamlin experienced a wake-up call, with running back James Cook taking a run to the left side and breaking through into the secondary before Hamlin met him near the sideline. While Cook did not deliver quite the forceful blow to be expected from an offensive player during a game, the RB did thrust himself into Hamlin to “thud up” with the Bills safety, who received the hit, wrapped the RB up and made the stop before the whistle was blown.
The interaction between Hamlin and Cook was a positive sign and a significant step for the Bills safety to take as he prepares for the most considerable step in his recovery to date when he returns to the field for a live game on Saturday against the Colts. On Saturday, Hamlin will likely apply or receive his first true NFL hit since suffering cardiac arrest in January, and it will be interesting to see how he responds.
BOEHEIM IN ROCHESTER
Former Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was in attendance on Day 9 at St. John Fisher, watching the session with his wife, Juli, and his son, Jimmy. After the practice concluded, Boeheim provided his perspective on Allen, whom he had met a few times over the years.
“I love him. I think he’s a great kid, “said Boeheim. “He’s a great football player and he’s fun to watch. Every time he throws it, somebody catches it.”
After a day off Tuesday, the Bills will welcome fans back to St. John Fisher for the final two practices to be hosted at the university on Wednesday and Thursday. Both sessions begin at 9:45 a.m.