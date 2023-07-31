ROCHESTER — Monday’s training camp practice was emotional for many Bills players, with rookies donning full pads for the first time since camp opened last week and seasoned veterans being provided the opportunity to shake off any rust accumulated throughout a long offseason.
The morning session on Day 5 was particularly emotional for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who participated in his first padded practice since January when he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 last season. After practice, Hamlin reflected on Monday’s session and the gamut of emotions running through him from the moment he stepped onto the field until the moment he was greeted by his family afterward.
“Ah, man, it feels amazing,” said Hamlin, who was grinning throughout his presser. “It’s a roller-coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don’t make no mistakes, you know what I’m saying. I’m on God’s timing. As much as the NFL is on schedule and camp starts this day, this is all God’s timing.”
Hamlin has passed through many checkpoints throughout a lengthy recovery, which began at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center just after the New Year. With all he has overcome throughout that time, Monday was one of the biggest hurdles he felt he needed to clear along the road back to reclaiming his top form on the field.
“I pretty much lost my life playing this sport, you know what I’m saying,” said Hamlin. “So to come back and do it all over again, (the emotions are) all over the place.”
Hamlin didn’t experience substantial contact throughout the practice, his first connection with an offensive player coming late while the team was drilling the running game. After running back Damien Harris took a handoff off the right side, Hamlin met Harris near the edge and went for a strip of the ball before wrapping up the Bills RB prior to the whistle being blown. Post practice, Hamlin reflected on the interaction.
“That first little moment of contact that was just like letting me know it felt like I was alive, letting me know that I’m here,” said Hamlin. “I’m overcoming the thousands and thousands and thousands of emotions. And I’m processing them all at one time while trying to focus and execute at the highest level in the world. So, it felt good — it was just that moment of just like let’s just settle in and let’s just go one play at a time — let’s just keep going.”
Hamlin says he greatly anticipates the moment he and an offensive player meet, 1-on-1, with an opportunity to line one another up and deliver a big hit.
“You know, without even thinking. You know, that’s a part of my game,” said the Bills safety, asserting he’s ready for the moment. “That’s what I do: I see balls, go get ball. You know what I mean? That’s what you learned as a kid.”
That being said, Hamlin’s recovery from his traumatic experience earlier this year remains ongoing. The Bills safety has surrounded himself with the right environment and the right people that have allowed him to continue along his path toward a complete comeback.
“I have a daily devotional book I read, and I kind of — I shape my day around those. You know, each day, it’s a new message,” said Hamlin. “I have people that I talk to: my family, Dr. Des (Dr. Desaree Festa, Team Sport Psychologist), just therapists, and just personal friends, you know, what I mean? And just everybody around here.”
Along with all of the other external forces pushing him in the right direction, Hamlin says being around his football family while returning to the practice field has been the best medicine for him.
“I get my most peace when I’m back here and playing football and doing what I love,” he said. “You know, the game of football and being back in it — nothing really requires you to be your best self and operate at your highest level of yourself, you know, than this game.
“So, you know, just each and every day, just trying to be my best self: showing up, whether I make mistakes or not, just putting them behind me and keep trying to grow, keep trying to grow.”
Hamlin has learned many life lessons as he has advanced through his recovery, and life for that matter, with a newfound perspective.
“Just staying rooted in my faith, staying rooted in the things that matter — trying to cut out like, any unnecessary junk that don’t matter,” he said. “Just filtering out all of the good from the bad, you know what I mean? And just keeping a good perspective that the world is bigger than just one person.
“The world is bigger than my situation. There’s people out here starving. There’s people out here, you know, homeless, hungry, you know what I mean? So, everyone has their own situation. So, perspective is a big thing for me.”
One of the more humorous wake-up calls he’s received since his return to form came when the team began training camp earlier in the week. Hamlin says it didn’t take long for the offense to start talking trash to him as the two sides battled it out during 1-on-1 and team drills.
“Yeah, we get it on. We’ve been doing that back since OTAs,” said Hamlin. “But that’s just us pushing each other. We want to bring the best out of each other – even defense to defense we pushing each other, trying to bring the best out of each other. It’s a competitive place here, you know what I’m saying? But that’s the culture McDermott created, and you know, we just all fall under it and just try to be our best selves every day.”
One element of training camp being hosted at St. John Fisher University that has aided Hamlin in his comeback has been his interaction with the fans. The safety says, even through the more difficult days he’s experienced thus far, the Bills fans who have shown him love throughout camp have helped him back to his feet each and every day.
“It’s all love. It’s all love. They could pick you up from a bad day,” said Hamlin. “You can go out there, have a super bad practice and go sign some autographs, and you’ll feel like you made a bunch of days again — at least for me.
“Like I said, life’s bigger than football. People carry those moments forever. I remember moments being a Pittsburgh kid, you know, doing drills with (former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu) getting signatures from players like that, that I still got my house at home. And I still carry those moments with me, which is why I do — I make sure every day I go over there and show some love because it was so much love showed to me and it’s continuously still going. Every day, man, I feel an obligation to extend my hand and show some love back every chance I get.”
After Hamlin’s press conference concluded, he spent about 20 minutes signing autographs for a large group of fans that remained near the tunnel of the turf field at SJF.
Damar Hamlin — a man of his word.
PADS COME ON
The Bills put on the pads on Monday, and the intensity of the day’s events increased noticeably, with the defensive and offensive linemen having the first true crack at one another throughout the session. During a period where the team worked the running game exclusively, O’Cyrus Torrence began with the first-team offense. He helped create a couple of sizeable holes, including on a play where a nice gain was finished off by RB James Cook. Torrence worked with right tackle Spencer Brown to make the opening for Cook on the play.
Cook also created a nice gain for himself after making EDGE Leonard Floyd miss in the backfield and was also a star during the 11-on-11 team session, recording a long gain on a running play that ended with him galloping down the sideline. The Bills’ new RB1 has been one of the most explosive players on the field throughout training camp, and that was once again the case on Monday.
Also, during running game work, cornerback Taron Johnson and edge rusher A.J. Epenesa each burst into the backfield for tackles for loss, while defensive tackle Tim Settle made an impact on a play that started his way, but he turned back due to excellent penetration.
Following Cook’s significant gain during team drills, quarterback Josh Allen connected with wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a wobbly pass deep down the field. Although the ball was slightly underthrown, Diggs had beaten the man in coverage, cornerback Dane Jackson, so severely that he was able to adjust and make the play. Later, during goal line work, Diggs caught an easy touchdown pass over the middle after running a great route, which produced a grand celebration from the Bills’ WR1 after the play.
During the play following the Diggs’ TD, the Bills called for a bit of trickeration in the backfield before Allen was contacted by cornerback Taron Johnson in the end zone and was knocked to the ground. Allen was initially slow to get up but rose to his feet and appeared in good spirits post-practice.
While Diggs once again had his way against the Bills’ secondary, coming away with several significant receptions, WR Gabe Davis was at the forefront of the offense’s gameplan during team drills, catching pass after pass during his most productive day yet during camp.
Before Davis’ hot streak, which included three receptions and a touchdown in a span of four plays during one of the first-team offense’s opportunities, CB Tre’Davious White made a solid play to deny Davis another catch. An on-target offering from Allen was swiped away by White, who celebrated after the play.
Fans in attendance on Monday came close to witnessing the first drop for rookie TE Dalton Kincaid during training camp when he made a bobbling grab late during team drills. It was as close as Kincaid has come to a missed opportunity throughout the five practices held at St. John Fisher University.
Another TE put forth a solid effort on Monday, with Quintin Morris coming away with a touchdown reception from backup QB Kyle Allen late during team drills. Morris has been an under-the-radar performer throughout the early stages of camp, and his progress continued on Day 5.
The Bills return to the practice field on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m.