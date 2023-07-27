ROCHESTER — The second day of Bills training camp went to the defense. Several players came away with interceptions throughout team drills, three of which were thrown by Josh Allen, helping propel an overall strong performance from the Buffalo ‘D’ on a wet day at St. John Fisher University.
While the defense won the day, the offense still managed several bright moments, including incredible catches made by tight ends Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris, along with a big gain from Allen to rookie TE Dalton Kincaid.
But before the offense got clicking, Allen was intercepted on the first-team offense’s first opportunity during 7-on-7 work, with a pass intended for wide receiver Khalil Shakir being knocked into the air and batted around by numerous players before safety Cam Lewis came away with a juggling interception. On the following play, cornerback Dane Jackson was in on a breakup of a pass intended for WR Trent Sherfield. It was one of many solid plays made by Jackson throughout the afternoon, including a breakup of a high throw from Allen intended for WR Stefon Diggs.
Jackson has seen the first crack with the Bills’ first-team defense in each of the first two practices and has performed well when challenged, while second-year CBs Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford have rotated in with the top unit. All three remain in fierce competition for the job, and while it’s too early to award any player the starting role, Jackson’s performance has stood out through two days at St. John Fisher University.
After another slow start to 11-on-11 work, Allen kicked things into another gear while finding a wide-open Shakir for a touchdown on the first play of the first team’s second drive during the initial full-team session. Another big play by the offense came when the second team was on the field during the first session of 11-on-11 when TE Quintin Morris secured a fabulous one-handed grab that came off of a tipped pass from Travin Howard and through the rain. After practice, Knox was asked to provide his impression of Morris’ miraculous snag.
“It was insane,” said Knox. “I think it got tipped, and it’s wet too. So, you know, we saw some drops out there, which happens — it’s day two. But especially it being wet, it’s tough. So when it got tipped, and then he brought it down with one hand, all of us just kind of looked at each other and ran down and celebrated with him. So it was pretty awesome. “
To begin the second session of 11-on-11, with rain continuing to fall, heavily at times, Allen connected with Kincaid on the aforementioned big-gainer, rolling to his right to evade pressure and connecting with the rookie TE, who was streaking across the formation near the sideline.
It was a great day for the entire group of Bills TEs, as later in practice, Knox came down with a beautiful toe-tapping grab along the sideline closest to the grandstand on the grass field at SJF. The ball popped out of Knox’s grasp shortly after he crashed to the turf. There appeared to be some doubt as to whether the play should have been ruled a successful reception. But if you ask Knox, it was a catch.
“Well, I knew it was a catch,” said Knox, who also added a touchdown reception from Allen up the seam near the end of practice. “You know, the defensive guys love to rip the ball out, no matter if you’re jogging back from running down the field or whether you’re on the ground. So, I believe 100% it was a catch. “
Shortly after Allen found Kincaid for the deep pitch and catch, S Jordan Poyer made perhaps the catch of the day, securing a diving interception of the Bills’ starting quarterback on a ball intended for Sherfield near the sideline closest to the bleachers sitting near the parking lot beyond the turf field at SJF. Later in the practice, linebacker Terrel Bernard came away with an interception, which did not appear to be Allen’s fault. The pass, intended for Shakir, went off the WR’s hands and into the waiting arms of Bernard, who sprinted up the sideline nearest the grandstand. It was an up-and-down day for Shakir, who is pushing for an increased role as a slot receiver this season, along with Sherfield, and WR Deonte Harty, whom WR Gabe Davis spoke about after practice.
“Harty is explosive, man. He’s quick, he’s fast,” said Davis. “Happy to have him, for sure.”
Siran Neal recorded, by my count, the fourth interception of the day when he picked off QB Matt Barkley on a pass intended for WR Tyrell Shavers.
All in all, the defensive secondary has performed well through two days of training camp. That’s made things challenging for Allen and the Bills’ offense, which has yet to burst onto the scene with an exceptional effort in either of the first couple of sessions. Then again, it’s only been two days, and in many cases, a team’s defense will begin the season well ahead of the offense, which must develop a rapport before achieving high efficiency.
A few bright spots for the offense thus far have been Kincaid’s immediate implementation into the offense and his ability to make tough and, at times, contested catches, which was on full display Thursday afternoon.
“I think (Kincaid’s) made great strides — he continues to grow in terms of smart, tough and dependable football players,” said Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey during his time speaking to reporters before Thursday’s practice. “He’s shown every bit of that throughout this process thus far, and we’re really excited about his development.”
CONTRACT YEAR FOR DAVIS
Davis spoke with the media for about 12 minutes, primarily discussing his contract status and his mindset entering such a critical year for not only himself but the team. The Bills WR said that, although he is well aware of the pressure associated with a player’s contract year, he is working to maintain a healthy attitude, using advice from his mother, Alana, to drive him down the right mental path.
“My mom tells me all the time, and I try to think of it as well — it’s like, look how far I’ve come, look where I’m at, look what I’m doing,” he said. “I’m living my dream. I put that Bills logo on my head every single day. Just be happy that you’ve been able to do that.
“I mean, the things I’ve done in the past few years are special. And don’t let the money take your happiness away on why you love this game and why you started playing it in the first place. It was never for to be making millions of dollars. It was because I loved it. And that’s my mindset each and every day.”
Davis added: “You know if I get the ball 10 times if I get the ball two times. Again, just keep that same mindset. It’s a great life that I live — I’m happy where I’m at. So just trying to go take each and every day like that.”
While Davis does not appear concerned with his role within the Bills’ offense, there is a distinct chance it will increase or, at the very least, see an adjustment this season. Per Dorsey, who spoke with reporters before practice, the team will look to utilize its No. 2 WR at various levels of the field this season.
“We’ll continue to look at it, make sure that throughout the course of the season, you just don’t get in that rut of making sure guys just doing one specific thing,” referencing Davis’ lack of targets near the line of scrimmage last season, which perhaps played into Davis’ inability to create yards after the catch. “I just really believe that, especially when you talk about the passing game, it’s important to attack on all levels on the field — whether it’s short, intermediate, deep, and I think that’s something that Gabe can do, and we’ll continue to grow that role and make sure he’s a part of that.
“I think anytime we could keep defenses off balance by saying ‘okay, this guy can do multiple different things,’ it’s only going to help not only the player out but us as an offense.”
DORSEY ON DIGGS
Along with those who made remarkable grabs on Thursday, Allen connected with WR Stefon Diggs on a number of occasions throughout the practice. The QB-WR duo appears to be on the same page early in camp.
Before practice, Dorsey discussed Diggs, the drama that surrounded the WR throughout the offseason and his start to training camp.
“Stef’s been great,” said Dorsey. “He’s come in with a tremendous attitude. He’s a tremendous player, and then, from my perspective, honestly, he is a great human being. I believe that. He is a tremendous human being. And to my experiences and my input with, whether it’s anyone within this organization, I feel like we’re in a great spot moving forward.”
As Diggs said during his time at the podium Wednesday, all appears to be well in the “mafia house” as we look forward to Day 3 of camp, scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Friday morning. The Bills will have a day off on Saturday but will be back in action on Sunday.