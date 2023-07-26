ROCHESTER — After the Bills’ ugly playoff exit last season, months had passed since anyone heard Stefon Diggs address the media. During that time, rumors swirled, hot takes were spewed, and discussion surrounding the star wide receiver’s emotional outburst on the sideline during the Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and subsequent actions throughout the offseason ran rampant.
Well, after Wednesday, it seems all the hubbub was for nothing.
Speaking to a gaggle of reporters beneath the Bills’ media tent at St. John Fisher College, Diggs addressed the offseason drama fueled by his aloofness over the past several months. Throughout his time at the microphone, which stretched to nearly 15 minutes, the team’s No. 1 target was candid while providing answers to the many questions thrown at him by the media on-site at St. John Fisher University.
“It’s all water under the bridge now,” said Diggs regarding his apparent displeasure expressed since last season concluded. “But I attribute it to a family matter. I don’t like dancing around things. I don’t like those kind of questions. Black and white is, everybody has family matters. We had a conversation. All is well now. Water under the bridge, now we’re back at work.
Earlier this spring, when Diggs was absent from the Bills’ first day of mandatory minicamp, Head Coach Sean McDermott stated he was “very concerned” that his star wide receiver was not present for a mandatory practice. Later, McDermott circled back and clarified his remarks, revealing that Diggs had, in fact, been in the building that day before being sent home by the team.
At training camp on Wednesday, Diggs provided his recollection of what proved to be a fateful day in terms of the drama that was to come throughout the remainder of the offseason.
“Coach had talked, then coach had came up and said that he misspoke,” said Diggs. “I don’t know if anybody has a family here — everybody has family issues. Everybody has family problems in-house. I was here. I did have a conversation with Coach. And I like to keep things in-house.”
“All is well in the Mafia House,” he said later in the presser.
Diggs added that, despite the offseason drama, his No. 1 focus remains winning a Super Bowl championship with the Bills, going as far as to say he wants to retire in Buffalo.
“100%,” he said in response to a direct question about his retirement considerations.
With that said, Diggs elaborated on his feeling that the remaining time he has to accomplish his championship goals is fleeting.
“As a player in this — I’ve been in the league going on my ninth year here right now — I’ve got more football behind me than I do in front of me,” he said. “My main focus and my only focus is winning. Super Bowls.”
After hearing him speak on Wednesday, it appears much of Diggs’ irritation throughout the offseason stemmed not from his role within the Bills’ offense but rather from a lack of urgency on the part of the organization to get over the hump en route to a title-winning season. In Diggs’ mind, the Bills have what it takes to win a championship, and it eats at him that they have yet to accomplish their goal.
“I mean, everybody says they want a Super Bowl, but we’ve had legitimate chances at this thing,” he said. “We’ve had the team. We’ve had the coaches. We’ve had everything that we needed. As far as us not getting over the hump, I feel like it’s always asked for or cause for a conversation. And I always wanted to have a conversation. And we have an open-door policy. Coach will tell you he has an open-door policy. And I’ve had those conversations.
“The way we lost (last year) was just terrible in any regard. You don’t want to lose any game. But we’ve lost for a couple of years at this point. We’ve been trying to get over the hump. And obviously, it’s cause for a lot of frustration.”
As far as those who have linked his displeasure this offseason with perceived indignation within the team’s offensive scheme, Diggs says those who have expressed as much are far off base. The wide receiver pointed to his lofty individual statistics, including his three consecutive seasons with 100 receptions.
“Dude, that’s insane,” he said. “For me to just want more say in the offense is crazy because I play receiver. I don’t care what play is called. I can’t get up there and say, call it. It’s a lot of outlandish, obvious things that people were throwing out there or people were saying as far as my role.”
Diggs continued, “Like, I’ve been a captain on this team for three years. There’s no question about my role and who I am as a player, how hard I work. Those things never had question marks. And you can’t say the same thing for a lot of people in the league. Like as a player, who I am and what I am has always been represented and what I do on a consistent basis, how hard I work. You can see it. And my teammates speak highly about me in that regard, especially considering I’ve been a captain ever since I got here. As far as me wanting to have say-so on the play calls, that is insane. I couldn’t call a play to save my life.”
Diggs also directly addressed his perceived malcontent in regards to his relationship with his quarterback, Josh Allen.
“That’s my guy. Like, that’s when I say it’s family matters — me and him having a conversation,” said the Bills wide receiver. “Like, I don’t know if you got kids or you have, like, siblings — y’all don’t always get along. And me and him never did not (not) get along. That’s still been my guy. That’s always going to be my guy. So yeah, we’re fine.”
As to why it took so long for him and his quarterback to come to terms, Diggs said that when dealing with teammates, in certain circumstances, things take time.
“I feel like (the offseason) is a lot of time. It gives you a lot of time to think about things,” he said. “Regarding the end of the game or how things happened in the game, you can kind of like start mustering up however you feel about it from your point of view or from your standpoint. And that’s what it’s made for. The offseason is made for people to talk. It’s not a lot of football going on, so let’s talk about things that are going on outside of football or how the season ended or this. For me, I just feel like, you know, such a long offseason. It took a little while.”
Diggs was also asked about his confidence level in Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey, who was also rumored to be at the center of Diggs’ frustration. Diggs again downplayed that talk, pointing to the team’s 13-3 record as proof positive that Dorsey fit right into his role during his first season as OC. Diggs expects Dorsey to be even better in year two.
“I just feel like, those couple games that we did lose, we lost by like one or two miscues, so for a first-time OC, and I feel like he does everything that he can to put us in a position to win,” said Diggs. “And I love him as far as like, you seen him a little bit last year get a little wild in the booth and from that standpoint, I feel like I love it. I feel like going into the second year, I hope it happens again.”
As the team moves forward, Diggs believes there is only one prescription for a championship mindset.
“Just continue to grind,” he said. “Like, I don’t want to give you a vanilla answer. But, (expletive). Like at this point, we’ve been doing everything that we can. We got the right pieces. I feel like, right now, we’re in a great spot kind of like falling kind of like to that little underdog, in the creases kind of role. Like people might be counting us out or putting us in a spot where, you know what I’m saying, they might not look at us as good as we might be or could be.
“But I promise you, this team is damn near. Today was the first day to get to where we want to go. And we just gotta keep grinding, you know. Obviously, we had some bad luck here and there. Things happen. Good luck for the other side, so hopefully, we get some luck too.”
It seems that, what it all comes down to for Diggs is realizing what he views as a golden opportunity to win a championship. After coming close to doing so with the Minnesota Vikings and again with the Bills a few seasons later, the wide receiver does not want to squander another opportunity.
“When I was in Minnesota, we had a real window,” he said. “We had the number one defense and a good offense - good offensive scheme as well, great coaches. We had a great year, an OK year, a good year, an OK year. So seeing that window, and this is a way different team than that team. That’s where some of the frustration could come from. I’ve been here before. I’ve been in the NFC Championship, I’ve been in the AFC Championship at this point. Obviously, I want to take those next steps and get in there.”
HAMLIN’S ENTRANCE
For the first time since suffering cardiac arrest on the field in January, Damar Hamlin was greeted by the Bills’ faithful while in uniform and helmet as he trotted onto the field for practice at 9:32 a.m. With his head down, Hamlin approached the mass of fans hanging over the barrier of the tunnel as if to soak up the moment before beginning his trot onto the track and then onto the grass to start his warm-up.
For Hamlin, the experience must have left him speechless. For Stefon Diggs, it’s not so much the football-based hurdles that Hamlin continues to clear that impact him the most. It’s watching one of his teammates, one of his brothers, proceed through life. A life that was once hanging in the balance.
“It’s easy to come in and say OK he’s back on the football field. But to see him every day living, breathing, laughing, and having a good time is really where you have your eye-opening, like God is good,” said Diggs. “It’s not so much on the football end. I’m more so appreciating the person.
“People lose sight of that like you bring up football like he had a charity game, he came to my basketball game, he was out there running around hooping. That type of stuff like that brings a smile to my face. But I’ll have a little extra smile if he gets back to doing what he loves to do at a very high level.”
Diggs added, “Of course, I’m going to be one of the main people cheering for him. From the human standpoint. I’m just happy the guy is alive.”
MILLER PROGRESSING
After being placed on the Active/PUP list on Tuesday along with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich, edge rusher Von Miller joined his cohorts on the sideline, where the trio worked alongside athletic trainers. Miller was wearing a heavy brace on his injured right knee while enduring resistance drills, including sprints on the back field at St. John Fisher University.
After practice, Miller updated his progress from offseason knee surgery to repair a torn ACL.
“I feel really good,” said Miller. “There was some things that I felt comfortable with and some things I didn’t feel comfortable with. We still got a lot of time. They do a great job here with the Buffalo Bills, the training staff. We just keep working.”
Miller added that it remains his intention to be ready for the regular season, but at the very least, no later than Week 6.
Of three on the PUP list, Bills general manager said that Matakevich is most likely to be ready for the regular season, barring a setback on his injured calf. Phillips is just months removed from offseason shoulder surgery.
POSITIONAL BATTLES BEGIN, ROOKIE SHINES
The expected competitions at linebacker and No. 2 cornerback got off to a roaring start on Wednesday, with CB Christian Benford coming away with the play of the day — an interception of Allen on a pass intended for Diggs near the goal line during 7-on-7 red-zone work. Beane was asked about Benford’s knack for making plays when he spoke to the media after practice.
“What I would say about Christian, his instincts are one of his best traits. You can’t teach that,” said the Bills GM. “You either got it, or you don’t, so that helps him.
“He’s just a natural at doing that. He’s got great ball skills, just great feel and a natural confidence going into year two, that I see. You’re right, he made a play today, again, instincts and ball skills.”
Veteran LB Tyrel Dodson took the first snaps in the middle with the first-team defense, while it was Dane Jackson seeing the first crack at CB. At offensive line, where the starting role at right guard remains open, Ryan Bates started with the first-team offense.
The Bills return to the practice field Thursday at 9:45 a.m. at St. John Fisher University.