ROCHESTER — The Bills wrapped up their slate of training camp practices at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, with the team’s 11th session held in front of another packed crowd.
Day 11 at the university featured plenty of excitement, with many injury updates to follow while tempers flared at various times throughout the practice.
For the second consecutive practice, wide receiver Stefon Diggs experienced a frightening moment when he came up lame on a play midway through team drills. Diggs was visibly frustrated, throwing his helmet to the ground before limping off and falling to the ground with his head in his hands, surrounded by athletic trainers who appeared to be working on his lower extremities. Diggs turned out to be okay, telling reporters, “I’m great,” after practice concluded.
Soon after Diggs regained his footing and made his way to the opposite sideline than the one in which he had visited after the injury, the Bills WR came sprinting from the far side of the field to confront cornerback Kaiir Elam, who had exchanged words with Bills coaches and players on the sideline after a play in which Elam, apparently according to the offensive personnel, was bit grabby with a Bills pass-catcher. Diggs sprinted to the sideline, which Elam occupied, and had a bit to say to the second-year pro before teammates stepped in to separate the two.
Diggs’ discontent may stem from last season’s training camp when the WR expressed his discontent with the then-rookie CB’s excessive physicality.
Late during Thursday’s practice, edge rusher Leonard Floyd also left the field briefly with an apparent injury but soon returned to participate in the remainder of team drills.
A minor scuffle occurred a bit later during Thursday’s session when offensive lineman Tommy Doyle and edge rusher Shane Ray became entangled near midfield. The skirmish was brief before other players stepped in to quell the disruption. The Bills went almost the entire training camp without experiencing any unrest on the practice field. But over the past few days, we have seen emotions run high as players are perhaps growing tired of hitting players with the same color uniform.
With the Bills looking forward to the opportunity to square off against some fresh faces during the team’s first preseason game on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, a few players may not see their first chance at game action just yet.
Linebacker Terrel Bernard, who is in fierce competition for a starting role beside incumbent starter on the outside, Matt Milano, left practice before team drills began with an apparent injury, as he was accompanied by athletic trainers with the group entering the white medical tent only for the group of trainers to reemerge, without Bernard.
The second-year linebacker did not return to practice but was seen talking to friends and family on the field after the session. With Bernard still vying for the job and the Bills’ first preseason game just days away, his apparent injury couldn’t have come at a worse time. The linebacker’s status will be worth monitoring as Saturday approaches.
Three other Bills players remained out on Thursday, including running back Damien Harris (knee), fullback Reggie Gilliam (groin) and defensive back Cam Lewis (groin). Each player has missed multiple practices since sustaining their respective injuries, with Gilliam and Lewis each working with athletic trainers on Thursday, while Harris was on the sideline throughout the session sporting a leg sleeve.
Before practice, Head Coach Sean McDermott provided an update on Harris’ status.
“I feel like we’re heading in a good spot,” said the Bills HC. “Heading in a good direction on it.”
Two players remain on the Active/PUP list, including EDGE Von Miller and special teams ace Tyler Matakevich, who were both on the turf field at SJF working with athletic trainers before watching team drills from the sideline.
A positive injury update regarding Ed Oliver stemmed from Thursday’s practice, with the defensive tackle returning to practice after missing multiple days and fully participating.
The Bills were not in full pads on Day 11 at SJF, but still, DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder), who was activated off the PUP list earlier this week, remained sidelined during team drills.
ALLEN AND DIGGS WON’T, OTHER STARTERS WILL PLAY VS. COLTS
McDermott was asked about the team’s plan for its first preseason matchup with Indianapolis, and the head coach revealed most starters would suit up for the team’s first preseason game, except for quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. McDermott said neither player will suit up on Saturday, but Allen will see time before the preseason is through.
“Most of the starters will play, Josh will not, Stef will not,” said McDermott. “And then maybe one or two other guys will not. But most of the starters will play. They’ll play, give or take a quarter, just again, depending on who it is and the situation in the game. But overall, we want to get them where they need to go but also then take a good look at some of the young players.”
HAMLIN ON SCHEDULE
One of the more significant storylines entering Saturday’s first preseason matchup will be the anticipated performance of safety Damar Hamlin, who will experience his first game action since suffering cardiac arrest during the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in January.
McDermott says that Hamlin is all systems go for this weekend.
“He continues to be on schedule,” said the Bills head coach. “We’ll continue to take it one day at a time. Similar to the other players that I mentioned with injuries, all that affects play time and affects planning. So we try and stay as up-to-date as possible as we can on that in the communication piece with our trainers and, in this case, with Damar, so I’ve been very impressed by the way he’s handled himself to this point.
“But we remain working at his cadence. I’m not going to get into the conversations; we’re in a good spot. I think he’s in a good spot. You’ve seen him out here every day, so we’ll continue to take it one day at a time.”
The Bills will take on the Colts at 1 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium.