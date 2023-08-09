ROCHESTER — Bills fans breathed a sigh of relief during Wednesday’s training camp practice when left tackle Dion Dawkins appeared on the field with his teammates for the start of the 10th session held at St. John Fisher University over the past three weeks.
Dawkins was removed from the team’s last practice on Monday with an injured hand and was subsequently deemed day to day, but returned Wednesday and completed the session without further incident. Quarterback Josh Allen was also removed from Monday’s practice, albeit briefly, but participated fully on Wednesday, with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey providing an update on the QB’s status during a pre-practice press conference.
“I know he just went in and got stretched out and everything and then came back out and looked good,” said Dorsey. “He felt really good throwing it that day and everything, so no worries there.”
A few players were held out of practice on Wednesday, including safety Jordan Poyer (veteran rest day) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (back soreness), who missed his second consecutive session. Both players were on the sideline working with athletic trainers throughout the session, as was special teams ace Tyler Matakevich, who remains on the Active/PUP list, along with edge rusher Von Miller.
There were three significant absences to report, including running back Damien Harris, who injured his knee late during Monday’s session and is now considered day-to-day. Defensive back Cam Lewis (groin) missed a second straight day of practice, while fullback Reggie Gilliam was absent for the third consecutive day due to a groin injury.
Wednesday’s practice featured a frightening moment when WR Stefon Diggs darted across the middle and collided with defensive back Siran Neal at near-full speed. Both players remained down for a brief moment after the collision. Eventually, they both rose to their feet and embraced one another before returning to action later during team drills.
Another wellness update of note: Bills play-by-play announcer John Murphy was on the sideline early during practice for the first time since camp opened. Murphy, who suffered a stroke in the days leading up to Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in January, appeared in good spirits as he talked with interim play-by-play announcer Chris Brown during the first few periods of Wednesday’s session.
BUSY ONE-ON-ONE PERIOD
There was plenty to report from an eventful one-on-one period between the WRs and defensive backs, with several players on both sides of the ball recording remarkable repetitions.
New Bills WR Andy Isabella recorded a reception as he worked against CB Christian Benford near the beginning of the period, while another lesser-known Bills pass-catcher, undrafted rookie Tyrell Shavers, continued to shine with a few notable grabs. One of Shavers’ remarkable snags came after he ran a sharp corner route, finding space between him and rookie CB Alex Austin in the back of the end zone. Earlier, Shavers stretched to make a catch that bailed out a poor throw.
Cornerback Kaiir Elam started the period strong, reaching in to disrupt a pass intended for WR Trent Sherfield before helping create an incompletion on a ball intended for WR Stefon Diggs a few plays later.
Wide receiver Gabe Davis was the offensive star of the period, running consistently sharp routes before finding himself open repeatedly against the Bills DBs. On one of Davis’ more explosive reps, he shook Elam on a slant route near the goal line, leaving the Bills’ second-year CB in the dust before securing the reception in the end zone. The video of the route can be viewed on the Bills’ Instagram page.
Davis also recorded a touchdown grab when matched up with CB Christian Benford earlier during the drill, crashing through Benford’s body to create space before hauling in the TD reception in the corner of the end zone. Benford later recorded a solid rep while matched up with Diggs, raking a ball out of the WR’s arms before he could haul in an on-target throw from Allen.
Rookie WR Justin Shorter had a bad drop during the period, failing to haul in an on-target throw after Elam had fallen to the ground in coverage, leaving Shorter wide open over the middle.
TEAM DRILLS START SLOW FOR ‘O’
Wednesday’s team period began inside the red zone, with the offense struggling to gain its footing throughout its first opportunity.
Allen was 0-for-4 to begin team drills, missing running back James Cook twice, once on a shovel pass, while he also missed Davis and Kincaid amid his first four attempts. After a handoff to RB Latavius Murray was stopped short of the goal line, Allen salvaged the poor stretch with a TD pass to a wide-open Knox in the corner of the end zone.
The second-team offense then came onto the field, and WR Khalil Shakir missed an opportunity, dropping a pass that was in his grasp near the goal line, with DB Kyron Brown in on the coverage and the pass breakup.
During the first team’s second opportunity during team drills, Allen began the period with a completion to Knox over the middle before trying for Diggs deep down the sideline. But CB Tre’Davious White was nearby in coverage, and the two failed to connect. Allen overthrew Kincaid near the end zone and connected with Sherfield on a short throw and catch on the next play before scrambling for a TD two plays later.
Aside from Murray recording a big day, there wasn’t much to write home about regarding the offense’s production on Day 10 at SJF. The Bills’ big-bodied RB caught a few passes in the flat and turned them into sizeable gains, one of which finished in a 70-yard catch and run down the sideline. Murray was left uncovered on the play and turned on the burners before cruising into the end zone.
Although the play didn’t result in a completion, WR Deonte Harty splashed on a near-interception thrown by Allen, with the diminutive WR elevating to deny DBs Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp the pick. Earlier, during the one-on-one period, Harty secured a solid reception near the goal line, making a nice move on CB Taron Johnson to create enough space before securing the TD grab.
FINAL DAY AT FISHER
The Bills will wrap up their slate of training camp practices at St. John Fisher on Thursday, with their final session at the university scheduled for 9:45 a.m. before the team takes the field for its preseason opener on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.