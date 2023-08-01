ROCHESTER — He’s back.
Actually, he’s been back for quite some time. But on Tuesday, Damar Hamlin made his presence known to another packed crowd at St. John Fisher University with his first splash play of training camp — a diving interception of quarterback Matt Barkley that the Bills safety initially appeared to return down the sideline for a touchdown.
Although, upon review of a video posted by the Bills, Hamlin appeared to be touched down by wide receiver Andy Isabella shortly after making the grab, Hamlin’s INT was the play of the day. With his family once again in attendance on Day 6 of camp, the interception drew a loud cheer from the crowd, and exuberance emanated from several Bills players, many of whom followed Hamlin to the end zone to celebrate.
The Bills safety experienced his first padded practice on Monday without enduring any significant contact or making an eye-catching contribution. But on Tuesday, his interception jumped off the pages of my notebook as the most exciting moment of the session, which was dominated by an array of impact plays made by the defense.
PASS RUSH POWERS UP
Team drills began with a bang, as cornerback Taron Johnson broke through the line of scrimmage for a sack of Josh Allen on the second play of the period. Following Johnson’s stellar individual effort, cornerback Tre’Davious White broke through the line on a running play, stopping running back Damien Harris at or near the line of scrimmage.
After a short respite, the first-team offense and defense returned to the field, with the ‘D’ picking up right where it left off, causing Allen to display frustration after another sack, this time created by safety Taylor Rapp and edge rusher Shaq Lawson. During the same period, Allen was removed from the huddle for a short time and was checked on by trainers but returned shortly thereafter.
Upon his return, Allen and the Bills offense had their most impressive stretch of the morning, with Allen and WR Gabe Davis connecting a couple of times before the QB found WR Trent Sherfield on a short route, then WR Khalil Shakir on a medium-range lob to the right side.
Davis has been Allen’s favorite target in recent days, replacing WR Stefon Diggs, who began camp as the most consistent recipient of his quarterback’s targets.
It has not been a matter of Diggs falling off but rather Davis stepping up to contribute more regularly and consistently than he had during the early days at SJF. Davis was getting open at will, drawing targets and making receptions at all levels of the defense during Days 5 and 6 of camp.
Aside from Davis’ continued ascension within the offense, it was a banner day for the Bills’ defense, particularly the pass rush. It was difficult to count how many sacks and pressures the Bills’ group of rushers came away with against the first and second-team offensive line. After Tuesday’s practice, left tackle Dion Dawkins downplayed any perceived struggles from the OL during the session, claiming the defense’s remarkable performance was just part of the typical back-and-forth between both sides of the ball during training camp.
“We’ve been practicing for a little while now. We’ve been kicking their butt. So then, you know, they come out with a little fire, and sometimes they win,” said Dawkins. “That’s the beauty of having a team that you can grow with. Like, you give, you take, you shoot for the stars, and sometimes they win, and sometimes we win.
“But the beauty of it is we’re getting better. We’re getting better. Like every rep, guys are not thinking about it, like, `Man, I just lost. I just lost that rep.’ It’s more so like, `Yo, this is why you finally won. This is what you did.’”
Edge rusher Boogie Basham made an appearance with a batted ball in the backfield as he and EDGE Shaq Lawson combined for the pressure on QB Kyle Allen. Later, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and EDGE Leonard Floyd combined for a sack of Josh Allen. Then, on the following play, EDGE A.J. Epenesa pressured Allen into a quick throw before EDGE Greg Rousseau broke into the backfield to force Allen into an immediate decision.
Without EDGE Von Miller, who continued his rehab with athletic trainers on Tuesday, Oliver and Rousseau have helped guide the pass rush to a solid start to camp with their steady production inside and out. Epenesa has also been a constant force for Buffalo’s pressure unit throughout the days spent in Rochester.
Shortly after the dominant sequence put forth by the pass rush, RB Latavius Murray made one of the more eye-popping plays put forth by the offense during the morning practice, squaring up a Bills defensive back near the sideline and stiff-arming him to the ground. It was a “grown man move,” as they say.
Earlier in practice, another big collision occurred over the middle, with WR Deonte Harty securing a reception before running into what appeared to be a brick wall. It turns out the brick wall was Rapp who, even after seemingly pulling up on the play, played the role of the immovable object during the exchange with the diminutive wide receiver.
The rush continued to run wild during the first team’s next opportunity, with Oliver, Rousseau and a host of others breaking into the backfield and swarming Allen for the sack. It was perhaps the most concerning of the many negative plays from the first-team offensive line, which certainly did not put their best foot forward on Tuesday.
The last notable play of the day was made by All-Pro LB Matt Milano, who ran stride for stride with Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid before breaking up a long pass deep downfield. Kincaid went up for the ball and tried to pull it away from Milano, but the Bills LB was able to get his arms up in time and deflect the pass out of the rookie TE’s grasp.
POSITIONAL BATTLES
Bills defensive backs coach John Butler addressed the media before practice and was asked about the ongoing battle at the No. 2 cornerback position opposite White. Butler said that, although the team would like to have the competition settled and name a starter before Week 1 of the regular season, he did not rule out the possibility of the team starting the year with a platoon at the position.
“In an ideal world, you’re playing two corners that are locked into the game because obviously, let’s just say if you’re rotating series, one corner may not see what happened in the previous series — so you might not be able to make that adjustment physically,” said Butler. “But at the end of the day, every decision we make is based on what do we think currently is going to help us win that game. And so whatever happens as we move forward, we’re going to do whatever it takes to win the game and get our players playing at the highest level.”
Dane Jackson began team drills as the No. 2 CB, while elsewhere on defense, Tyrel Dodson continued to hold down the middle linebacker position with the first-team defense. Dodson has been on the field with the first team most consistently throughout camp.
Offensively, rookie offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence began team drills at right guard with the first team, while OL Ryan Bates worked as the second-team center and OL Ike Boettger. Bates and Torrence have split time with the first-team offense throughout camp.
LEWIS CONTINUES TO MAKE PLAYS
During the 1-on-1 passing game segment of practice, safety Cam Lewis came through with yet another significant play, breaking up a pass intended for Shakir in the end zone. Earlier in practice, Lewis stood toe-to-toe with Murray and delivered a heavy blow on the big-bodied RB, showing no fear in the process of doing so. Lewis has had himself a strong camp, recording an interception on Day 2 and continuing to produce in the days following.
Many Bills fans remain up in arms over Lewis’ failure to knock down a pass against the Minnesota Vikings last season led to the catch of the decade from WR Justin Jefferson and an overtime victory for Minnesota. But if the beginning of camp is any sign of things to come, Lewis is ready to make the most of his next opportunity.
TAKING ATTENDANCE
Head Coach Sean McDermott missed his first training camp practice as he was absent due to a family matter he was tending to Tuesday morning. It was expected that McDermott would rejoin the team in the afternoon. The Bills’ next open practice is scheduled for Thursday at 9:45 a.m. before the team heads to Orchard Park for Friday’s ‘Return of the Blue and Red’ scrimmage at Highmark Stadium. McDermott is scheduled to speak with reporters on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at St. John Fisher.
Also absent from Tuesday’s practice were the following: S Jordan Poyer (veteran rest), DT Tim Settle (groin), WR Isaiah Coulter (knee), WR Bryan Thompson (concussion) and CB Kyron Brown (groin). Edge rusher Von Miller (knee), DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and LB Tyler Matakevich remained out as they continued to work their way back from the Active/PUP list.