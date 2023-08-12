ORCHARD PARK — The Bills have departed St. John Fisher University and made their way home to Orchard Park in preparation for the team’s first preseason matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Before diving into expectations for the team’s first game action of the season, let’s review the excitement that took place at SJF over the past two-plus weeks while discussing a few of the most significant storylines to come from the Bills’ time spent in Rochester.
ALLEN, DIGGS, HEALTHY DAVIS A THREE-HEADED MONSTER
Although there was plenty of discussion surrounding wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ perceived discontent after the Bills’ ugly defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round last season, to begin the preseason, Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen appeared locked in throughout training camp. Through one-on-one and team drills, there was no connection more impactful than what we saw from QB1 and WR1 this summer.
Nipping at the duo’s heels, however, was WR Gabe Davis, who, after enduring the effects of a nagging ankle injury last season, kicked things into high gear to begin what is a contract year for the fourth-year pass-catcher. During camp, Davis was utilized at all levels of the passing game on short, intermediate and deep routes, seemingly improving his chemistry with Allen as the Bills’ top three in the passing game hope to elevate the offense to greater heights this season.
IMPROVED WIDE RECEIVING CORPS
Along with Diggs and Davis, the Bills’ other WRs, particularly new additions Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty, have made an immediate impact both on offense. In Harty’s case, he’s also played a role on special teams, as he appears to have a leg up in the competition to start the season as the team’s return man. Harty has also produced a few eye-popping plays offensively, and it will be interesting to see how the Bills and Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey plan to use him this year. Sherfield has been the most impressive of the team’s new additions on the outside, consistently coming away with remarkable catches while remaining a steady factor within the passing game throughout camp.
While second-year WR Khalil Shakir did not make the impact he had likely hoped for during camp, a few other new faces, such as undrafted rookie WRs Tyrell Shavers, have made their push for a roster spot. It appears rookie WR Justin Shorter, who the team selected in the fifth round of this past year’s draft, is a near shoo-in to make the 53-man roster, particularly when you consider his potential on special teams. But with Shavers and a few others, including WR KeeSean Johnson, recording notable performances throughout camp, Shorter is not yet a lock for the 53-man roster with the preseason is set to begin.
KINCAID
COMFORTABILITY, KNOX RESURGENCE
The top storyline of training camp was the introduction of rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, who has fit right into the Bills’ passing game, drawing rave reviews from media, coaches and teammates since camp kicked off in late July. Kincaid has displayed incredible pass-catching and route-running ability, but it’s his apparent comfortability that has been most impressive.
Most rookies enter the league and must endure some growing pains before fully acclimating themselves to their new surroundings. That hasn’t been the case for Kincaid, who has fit right in alongside fellow TE Dawson Knox, who recorded a fantastic camp in his own right. It may be too early to sound the alarm, but the Bills could have two top-tier tight ends on their hands for years to come.
COOK’S BIG PLAY ABILITY
Another of the more noticeable takeaways from training camp was the big-play ability of running back James Cook, who is set to take over the role as the team’s lead ball carrier this season. With the departure of Devin Singletary in free agency, the Bills did not hesitate to thrust Cook into an increased role throughout the offseason, and the second-year back has flourished when provided with opportunities both in the running game and passing game.
One cause for concern is Cook’s anticipated progression in pass protection, something he wasn’t asked to do much of in college or his first year in the NFL. While he has been up and down in that department during camp, as time at St. John Fisher progressed, he seemed to get more comfortable as the days went on.
O-LINE TO BE WORK IN PROGRESS, LACKS DEPTH
The Bills offensive line struggled throughout training camp, often opening the door for the pass rush to record explosive practices. Aside from left tackle Dion Dawkins and center Mitch Morse, both of whom performed well during the two-plus weeks at St. John Fisher, the remainder of the O-line remains a question mark.
Beside Dawkins, free-agent signing Connor McGovern is set to take over the starting role at left guard. And although there weren’t many low moments from the former Dallas Cowboy throughout camp, it remains to be seen how he will fare in a new system when the games start. Right guard is even more in question, with incumbent starter Ryan Bates battling with rookie O’Cyrus Torrence for the starting job this season. Neither player placed a stranglehold on the job during the team’s days at Fisher and both players remain in fierce competition entering the preseason. After a disappointing 2022 season in which he endured injury struggles, third-year OL Spencer Brown will enter the year as the team’s starter at right tackle. Brown has had an up-and-down camp, but the team desperately needs him to take a step forward in his development, considering the lack of depth behind him.
Of all the concerns up front, the most concerning element of the Bills’ trench crew is its lack of depth, particularly at offensive tackle. David Quessenberry, who battled through a difficult season last year, has had a rough camp, while newcomer Brandon Shell has not inspired much confidence.
The preseason will be a quality opportunity for the Bills to truly see what they have in their group of offensive linemen. It’s time for this group to sink or swim.
WITH BERNARD INJURY, DODSON HAS MLB LOCKED DOWN
After linebacker Terrell Bernard exited Thursday’s practice with what was later determined to be a hamstring injury, the door for Tyrel Dodson to lock down the starting job at middle linebacker swung wide open. Entering Week 1 of the preseason, it would be a significant surprise if we didn’t see Dodson solidify a starting role sooner rather than later.
PASS RUSH DEEP, ROUSSEAU DUE FOR BREAKOUT YEAR
While the offensive line has undoubtedly struggled throughout camp, it could simply be a product of the increased talent and depth the Bills possess up front defensively.
The addition of Leonard Floyd has worked wonders for the pass rush, while A.J. Epenesa has taken a noticeable step forward in his progression, and other players such as Shaq Lawson and Shane Ray have taken turns making an impact. Greg Rousseau has also made an impression on all those in attendance at camp, including his teammates, and appears set for a breakout year.
Inside, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones remains a steady force, while newly extended DT Ed Oliver — despite dealing with back soreness for a few days — has also looked good over the past several weeks. Also, new additions DT Poona Ford has flashed, including on a play early in camp where he recorded an interception.
While the Bills’ offensive line is certainly not composed of a group of world-beaters, the team’s group of pass rushers and interior defensive linemen seem to be more active and physical while possessing more depth this season compared to last.
CB IS OF MINOR CONCERN
Much like the offensive line, the team’s group of cornerbacks has produced a bit of cause for concern throughout training camp, with either Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson or Christian Benford failing to win the starting job as the team’s No. 2 cornerback.
Elam has flashed at times but, in other instances, has looked as if he has a long way to go before developing the consistency a player needs to perform consistently for a Sean McDermott-coached team. And while Jackson has appeared to be the most steady option of the bunch, he probably has the lowest ceiling of any player within the group. Benford seems to be the best fit for the system but has consistently been the third option behind Elam and Jackson throughout camp when it comes to time spent with the first-team defense.
The preseason will prove critical for many position groups and many individual players hoping to crack the final 53-man roster. The next three weeks will be incredibly vital for the Bills’ CB trio as the team looks for a player to separate himself from the pack before the regular season kicks off on September 11.
POYER AND HYDE — TOGETHER AGAIN
The Bills’ two starting safeties have been a welcomed return for the team this summer, with Hyde returning to the field after missing most of last season with a neck injury and Poyer seemingly fully recovered from an elbow and other nagging injuries he suffered last year.
Hyde made a play on the final day of camp when he ran from the weak side of the field to disrupt a pass intended for Diggs deep down the field. Hyde seemingly came out of nowhere on the play, making his presence felt as the team enters its preseason slate this weekend. Poyer has been a standout since camp began, recording a couple of interceptions while providing solid support against the run.
When Hyde and Poyer are healthy and at their best, the Bills’ defense is among the most frightening units in the league.
HAMLIN IS READY
After a lengthy rehab, which has now led him back to the playing field, S Damar Hamlin is ready for his first game action since suffering cardiac arrest in January. Hamlin didn’t encounter any substantial contact throughout camp, but all signs point toward him being prepared to complete his recovery during the team’s three preseason games to set himself up for a significant role on defense and special teams come Week 1. He has appeared confident throughout camp, and it will be interesting and exciting to see how he responds to live action against the Colts.