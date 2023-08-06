ROCHESTER — The Bills returned to St. John Fisher University for their eighth practice of training camp, days after hosting the ‘Return of the Blue and Red’ scrimmage at Highmark Stadium. As the team made its way back to Rochester, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips made his way to the practice field for the first time this preseason, as he was activated off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list prior to Sunday’s session.
Phillips participated in positional drills alongside his fellow defensive linemen but removed his helmet for the 1-on-1 and team periods. He met with the assembled media post-practice, addressing what he termed a lengthy rehab process while providing his expectations for the upcoming season.
“It was a long offseason, just hanging out in the training room, trying to get healthy. So it was nice (to be back), it was refreshing,” he said. “It was long. I didn’t think it was going to be as tough as it was, but I’m happy to be where I’m at right now.”
Phillips was a mainstay on the team’s injury report last season, with a torn rotator cuff requiring offseason surgery. After beginning the offseason and training camp in a coaching role while he completed rehab, the veteran DT was happy to return to his typical role as a player during Sunday’s session.
“It’s definitely been a different dynamic because Coach wants, like I said, ‘You’re at camp, be involved, you can’t do much, but you can coach,’” said the veteran DT. “So he kind of put me in a coaching role all the way through OTAs.
“So I’ve been out there coaching guys and figuring it out. And it’s a weird dynamic because I’m not a coach. But that’s what they wanted me to do, so it’s just a weird dynamic. It was fun, I really enjoyed it, but I’m glad to be a player again.”
Phillips believes he is in peak physical condition due to all of the extra workouts he endured during a lengthy rehab process.
“I would probably say this is the best shape I’ve been in,” said Phillips. “So that’s a cool part about it, I guess. And just more of the relationships that I built with the guys that I was working out with and the training staff and stuff like that.”
Phillips spent many weeks and months working alongside fellow injured Bills defensive player, edge rusher Von Miller, with whom he said he built a closer bond throughout rehab.
After Miller joined the Bills last season, Phillips said, as is typically the case with new teammates, there was a feeling out process, particularly with Miller carrying such a magnetizing personality. And although he learned a lot about his teammate in their first year playing alongside one another, through the duo’s many months of rehab, the Bills DT says he gained further perspective regarding Miller, both the player and the person.
“When you first get in the room with somebody, you get on the field with them, and you think you know a lot about somebody,” said Phillips. “But once you get, and you see how hard he’s working, and his struggles — he’s Superman. So he doesn’t want anybody to see it, but when you really see him in there grinding, and like you said, figuring out who he is once again, going through his process, it’s cool to see.
“Especially when you’re a future Hall of Famer and seeing what it really takes to bounce back and compete at the highest level, not just a high level.”
In his return to the practice field Sunday, Phillips saw his first action working with the Bills’ revamped defensive line, including new teammates EDGE Leonard Floyd and DT Poona Ford, among others. In his first on-field experience alongside his new teammates, Phillips said his eyes were opened to the level of production the team’s new trench crew is capable of. While Phillips said he is interested in seeing how all of the Bills’ pieces will fit up front defensively, he mentioned the group’s depth as necessary if Buffalo’s D-line hopes to increase its impact this season.
“At some point, you’re like, ‘How is everybody going to work into this?’ But it’s going to be a beautiful thing when it does,” said Phillips, who mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive front from a season ago as a prime example of what the team hopes to accomplish this year.
Phillips continued, “(The Eagles) had, what was it, five 10-sack guys and everybody on their D-line last year was a, I wanna say first-round guy almost. So, it works. That’s what the 49ers do every year, they’re loaded. So, it’s just the way the league’s moving, and it’s a beautiful thing. Once the guys can be a family and get to work together, and just understand how each other play off of each other.”
Phillips mentioned Greg Rousseau specifically as an ascending player. The Bills’ third-year EDGE recorded eight sacks a season ago, which should be considered a solid season for any pass rusher. Still, Phillips, who compared Rousseau to former Bills EDGE Mario Williams, says he believes Rousseau is set to increase his production in 2023.
“Greg is going to be a top-five guy in the league,” said Phillips. “He’s put on the weight. He’s finding out who he is as a person, as a man. And the older you get, you just see it more. And his confidence is through the roof. The stuff he does — I don’t know, he’s a grown man.”
Phillips was one of three players to begin training camp on the Active/PUP list, with Miller and linebacker Tyler Matakevich remaining on the list as of Sunday. Both players can be activated any time before the start of the regular season. If either player stays on PUP entering the regular season, they will be forced to miss the Bills’ first four games.
MILANO, JOHNSON RETURN; LEWIS LOST LATE; NO GILLIAM
A few injury updates resulted from Wednesday’s practice, with LB Matt Milano and cornerback Taron Johnson each returning to the field after missing the ‘Return of the Blue and Red’ due to general soreness. Fullback Reggie Gilliam was absent from practice after he was seen being tended to by athletic trainers during Friday’s scrimmage. Although Gilliam returned to action on Friday, he was held out of Sunday’s session, perhaps as a precaution.
Ed Oliver was a full participant in Sunday’s practice after the Bills DT entered the medical tent midway through the Friday scrimmage and remained sidelined for the remainder of the session.
The Bills did not wear pads during Sunday’s session, instead donning just helmets during a relatively uneventful practice. That was before defensive back Cam Lewis went down with an injury late during team drills.
Lewis was injured when he went up to make a play on a contested catch and almost came away with the interception. But before securing the pick, he was contacted by wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who sent him crashing awkwardly to the turf. The ball then popped loose before Lewis remained down on the field as nearby teammates called for athletic trainers to tend to the Bills DB, who made his way off the field under his own power. It was the first significant injury of Bills camp, quieting the crowd before it released a round of applause as Lewis departed for the sideline. He did not return to action.
KIM PEGULA RETURNS
Bills co-owner Kim Pegula made her second appearance since training camp began, watching practice from an SUV with her husband and co-owner, Terry Pegula, close by in a golf cart. Pegula suffered cardiac arrest in June 2022 and did not appear publicly until her first training camp appearance last week.
BENFORD’S BIG DAY
Second-year cornerback Christian Benford was provided his highest number of repetitions with the first-team defense he’s seen throughout camp on Day 8 at St. John Fisher and made the most of his opportunity, coming away with a couple of interceptions during team drills.
Thus far throughout camp, Benford has appeared to be slightly behind fellow CBs Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam in the pecking order for reps as all three remain in competition for the No. 2 cornerback job opposite Tre’Davious White. But on Sunday, Benford rotated in with the first team immediately and recorded his best performance of the past few weeks.
The Bills return to the practice field at 9:45 a.m. on Monday for a session closed to the general public.