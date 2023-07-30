ROCHESTER — Sunday at Bills training camp was the most action-packed of the four practices held thus far at St. John Fisher University.
With the offense continuing its upward trend and the defense recording several eye-popping plays, it was a good day to be on the grounds at SJF — one sleep before the pads come on for the team’s first padded session thus far during camp.
The team will host its first practice with contact on Monday, but before doing so, Josh Allen and the Bills’ passing game furthered the momentum it gained near the end of its third day of camp on Friday.
Allen and company were at it again coming off of a day off on Saturday, with the Bills quarterback spreading the ball around to a plethora of pass-catchers, including rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, fellow TE Dawson Knox, along with six different receivers and running back James Cook, who came away with a deep touchdown reception near the start of the second session of 11-on-11 work. Cook also caught a screen pass that he took for big yardage early in Sunday’s session, two plays before Allen found Kincaid sitting over the middle for first-down yardage. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was in coverage on the play.
On the next drive for the first-team offense during team drills, Allen connected with Davis and Knox on back-to-back plays following a “sack” from Terrel Bernard.
Highlighted by the “sack” from Bernard, the Bills’ offense had to battle through a solid performance from the Buffalo defense’s pass rush throughout the day. The impact of the rush helped lead to several pass breakups and a couple of interceptions, one from Jordan Poyer and one from defensive tackle Poona Ford, who returned the pick for a score.
After running a long way to cross the goal line, Allen, who did not throw the interception to the Bills DT, came from the sideline to celebrate with Ford in the end zone. Matt Barkley threw the pick-six to the Buffalo big man on a ball that fell almost directly into Ford’s chest.
Poyer’s interception came against the first-team offense in the red zone on a leaping play near the goal line. It was the veteran safety’s second interception of Allen thus far during camp.
The slew of pass breakups recorded by the Buffalo’ D’ began during 1-on-1 work when cornerback Taron Johnson provided tight coverage on WR Bryan Thompson before ripping the ball out of the receiver’s grasp. Earlier in the drill, rookie cornerback Alex Austin recorded what appeared to be an interception. But Austin grabbed at the opposing WR’s jersey before securing the catch, prompting Bills defensive backs coach John Butler to bark at the rookie for grabbing hold of the offensive player — interception negated.
Defensive tackle Tim Settle got in on the action during team drills, raising his hand into the air to bat down a pass at the line of scrimmage against the Bills’ second-team offense. Settle left the field with an apparent injury later in the drill but was seen interacting with his family after practice and appeared in good spirits.
One of the more adorable moments of camp came when Settle placed his helmet onto the head of his son, Tim Settle III. We might have a new candidate for the second cornerback position.
Kidding aside, speaking of said positional battle, CB Dane Jackson began the practice with the starting unit. But second-year CB Kaiir Elam rotated in extensively, while Christian Benford was also provided repetitions against the first-team offense.
Jackson made the most exciting play of the three, knocking an almost sure touchdown pass intended for Davis in the end zone after the WR had beaten Jackson to get behind him. Despite Davis gaining position, Jackson stuck with the play, got his hand up and knocked the ball away for an incompletion. It prompted several Bills players to compliment Jackson for his big play.
Another defensive back that has performed well thus far during camp has been Cam Lewis, as the University of Buffalo product came away with an interception on Day 2 and was around the ball again on Sunday, including when he induced a pass breakup on a ball intended for Tyrell Shavers during the second session of 11-on-11 work.
After the defense got the better of the Bills’ passing game on Friday during 1-on-1 drills, Sunday’s session favored the offense.
An excellent play from CB Siran Neal got things started when he knocked a pass intended for Khalil Shakir in the end zone out of the WR’s grasp. Shakir bobbled the ball momentarily before it fell to the turf incomplete. It’s been an up-and-down start to camp for Shakir, who seems to have had more negative moments than positive.
Despite a slow start, Allen and the rest of the Bills QBs and WRs got things going in a hurry, as Allen connected with Davis on a nice corner route, then he hit Sherfield, who was being covered by Austin, for another short gain. A few snaps later, Allen connected with Diggs for the first time on a medium gain, prompting Diggs to wave to the crowd, drawing cheers from those near the corner of the end zone.
Barkley then stepped in and delivered a 50-50 ball to new Bills wide receiver Andy Isabella, who leaped and ripped the ball away from Neal to secure the reception. Finally, to conclude the 1-on-1 session, Elam helped create an incompletion on a pass intended for Davis.
POSITIONAL BATTLES
Along with Jackson at the cornerback position, LB Tyrel Dodson began the first session of 11-on-11 with the first-team defense, while offensive lineman Ryan Bates started the period with the first-team offense. Elsewhere in the positional battles at LB and OL, particularly right guard, O’Cyrus Torrence rotated with the first-team offense, while Bernard appeared to be the only other LB to work with the first-team’ D.’ Sherfield and Harty both saw plenty of time with the first-team offense beside Diggs and Davis, while it appeared Shakir was on the field less often with the team’s top group offensively.
Shakir, Harty, Isabella and RB Darrynton Evans all received punts near the beginning of practice as the battle for the starting punt returner job waged on. That battle will likely be won or lost during the team’s upcoming preseason games.
PASSING GAME ROUNDING INTO FORM
Despite much talk throughout the offseason regarding an apparent schism between Diggs and Allen, and the team for that matter, once the helmets went on at the start of training camp, the Bills’ top offensive connection has shown great chemistry throughout the various team sessions during the first four practices.
After a 50-yard bomb from Allen to Diggs highlighted Friday’s session, the duo was back at it again on Sunday, connecting several times throughout 1-on-1s and 11-on-11 work, including three straight receptions from Buffalo’s No. 1 receiver when the first and second team split near the end of practice. Diggs’ three consecutive catches came on a drive that ended with what appeared to be a broken play when Allen provided a few awkward fakes in the backfield before taking off and running for a long touchdown run.
Before Diggs’ spurt, Deonte Harty recorded a red-zone touchdown during goal line work, providing pre-snap motion before breaking free in the end zone, where Allen found him for the score.
After practice, Harty discussed his acclimation within the Bills’ offense while speaking with reporters beneath the Bills’ media tent.
“It’s different — a lot of different terminology, but fun overall,” he said. “It’s a challenge for defenses. Like, you can go double somebody, and that leaves somebody else in man-to-man coverage. Whatever coverage you try to play, we have a lot of talent to exploit it. It’s good to have a lot of guys and be able to get on the ball in certain situations. So, it’s harder for defenses to stop.”
The practice ended on a high note, with Davis beating the defense for a nice stretching touchdown reception from Allen on the final play before the team broke down for stretching.
While Diggs and Allen have been on the same page since the first day of camp, there have been a few instances when Allen and Davis’ connection has appeared to be just a bit off. After practice Sunday, Allen, Diggs and Davis were near the sideline, putting in some extra work as they seemed to discuss a route or a specific play from earlier in practice.
The chemistry between the team’s “Big Three” on offense, Allen, Diggs and Davis, must be at its best for the Bills to be at their best offensively this season. Throughout camp, all three players have appeared to work together toward a common goal.
KINCAID KEEPS COOKING
The Bills’ top rookie and his expected role within the offense has been highly discussed throughout the offseason, and thus far, during training camp, Kincaid nor his usage has disappointed. He has competed exclusively with the Bills’ first-team offense, which is a rarity for any McDermott-coached rookie to be immediately implemented into a starting role. During his time on the field, he’s been one of the most consistent targets for Allen, repeatedly finding open space in the secondary and coming away with each opportunity he’s been presented with throughout the four practices at SJF.
While Kincaid’s catching ability has been highlighted as one of the most impressive elements of his skillset, more specifically, it is his catch radius, something the Bills initially coveted in their WRs when selecting Allen in the draft. While Allen has been accurate for much of camp, he has fired a few throws too far ahead or behind his intended target. Whenever that has been the case with Kincaid, he has adjusted and made the reception.
Not only has his performance on the field been impressive, but the Bills’ rookie has also exhibited a strong personality, handling questions from the media like a veteran and seemingly fitting right in with his new teammates both on the field and within the locker room. On Thursday, Knox discussed his and his teammate’s budding friendship.
“He’s just, you know, a stand-up guy,” said Knox. “Got a great character — you can tell he’s raised the right way — has all the right values. So it’s really hard not to like a guy like that. So he’s been great.”
Kincaid said of his adjustment to the professional level: “It’s been a lot of fun. I think that’s been my favorite part. Is it’s fun out there running around playing football and then just the offense making a lot more sense, and then it is valuable getting those reps with Josh and just getting on the same page with him.”
Another exciting moment for Kincaid will occur on Monday when the Bills put the pads on for the first time. The rookie tight end says he is anticipating a “welcome to the NFL moment” soon.
“I don’t know when it will be — could be in practice, could be in a game,” he said of his first big hit. “But it’ll come.”
KIM PEGULA AT PRACTICE
Bills owner Kim Pegula watched practice from an SUV parked near the grass field at St. John Fisher University as she was visited by her husband and co-owner Terry Pegula, Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Josh Allen, among others, throughout Sunday’s session. It was Pegula’s first public appearance since suffering cardiac arrest in June 2022.
POWER OUTAGE
Day 4 at Bills training camp featured a power outage, which occurred just before the practice began. As a result, there was no music played during the session, and there was, sadly, no media meal served post-practice, among other disruptions at St. John Fisher.
As of 2:30 p.m., power had been restored at the university.