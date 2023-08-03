ROCHESTER — Two players in competition for the Bills starting cornerback job stepped up during Thursday’s practice, while the other failed to stand out on a wet, steamy day at St. John Fisher University.
Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam each recorded interceptions of Josh Allen on Day 7, continuing to push one another, and the third member of the No. 2 CB trio, Christian Benford, for the top spot at the position. Benford’s performance on Thursday left a bit to be desired, but he has displayed promise throughout camp, making this positional battle challenging to sort through.
Elam’s solid performance on Day 7 began during 1-on-1 drills when he denied wide receiver Deonte Harty a reception before Jackson stepped in a few reps later and made an excellent play on a pass intended for WR Gabe Davis. Jackson appeared to grab Davis a bit on the play, but with officials in attendance for the first time since camp opened last week, no whistle was blown for defensive holding.
Benford’s most significant opportunity during the period came on a pass from quarterback Kyle Allen intended for WR Tyrell Shavers. The undrafted free agent WR gained quality positioning on the Bills CB and hauled in the reception for a touchdown. It was one of two touchdown receptions for Shavers on the day, as the youngster made a splash during team drills on a ball thrown by QB Matt Barkley, which Shavers came down with for a score.
Elam and Jackson continued to make their presence felt at the outset of team drills, with Jackson breaking through for a significant pass breakup on a ball intended for WR Stefon Diggs. Diggs had gained good positioning on the play after breaking off a well-run route, but the Bills CB was there, stride-for-stride with the Bills No. 1 WR and reached in at the perfect time to knock the ball away. The well-timed stab prompted cheers from Jackson’s fellow defenders and the crowd.
Later during the team session, Jackson recorded his interception of Allen on an ill-advised throw from the Bills quarterback. Looking to his left, Allen tried to find Davis, who struggled to gain space as Jackson provided tight coverage along the sideline. After Davis failed to gain separation from the Bills CB, Allen forced the throw, and Jackson was in perfect position to pick it off.
Elam’s big play came just two plays later, as he helped force an incompletion on a ball intended for Davis before matching up with WR Trent Sherfield on the next rep when he came away with an interception. As soon as Sherfield broke off his route, Elam reacted quickly and was able to cut in front of the Bills WR and pick off the pass from Allen, who believed there may have been a bit of holding on the play.
“Yeah, the refs didn’t throw a flag on that one,” said the Bills QB, smiling. “No, he jumped the slant route and got inside there and made a good play.”
Allen revealed that he and Elam are locker mates, and each day, the Bills QB has noticed the second-year CB working diligently to prove himself worthy of a starting role.
“I’m his locker mate, so every time I sit next to him, he’s got his iPad out, and he’s watching film,” said Allen of Elam. “He’s in the training room watching film. He’s very, very serious about his craft, and he’s working extremely hard right now. And it’s good to see him kind of taking the step in his second year. I know he’s so internally driven. He wants to be a great football player, so he’s working extremely hard at that, and I’m proud of how he’s approached things.“
Regardless of how Allen saw the interception, Elam’s increased production was apparent beyond his big play on Thursday, one of his best days during training camp thus far. After starting the first session of team drills with the first-team defense, Elam seized the opportunity and performed well throughout the morning practice.
Before practice began, head coach Sean McDermott touched on the battle at the No. 2 cornerback position, explaining how, although the team doesn’t have a set date on when it will settle on a starter, the Bills would like that decision to come sooner rather than later.
“In fairness to the player and the process, just giving it time to play out,” said McDermott, adding Friday’s ‘Return of the Blue and Red’ scrimmage will be a valuable opportunity for himself and the rest of the team’s talent evaluators to get a good look at the competition between Jackson, Elam and Benford, as well as other positional battles at middle linebacker and along the offensive line.
“We’re gonna have a great opportunity to evaluate as coaches and (General Manager) Brandon (Beane) and his staff come Friday night in the stadium with the crowd, which will be putting guys in a position that they haven’t been in in some time or ever, especially for some of the new players,” continued the Bills head coach. “And it’ll be a great opportunity for us to evaluate, but also for our team to grow because there’s going to be some mistakes because it gets stressful in some moments. And we do that intentionally. That stress needs to be handled the right way. People look at stress as a bad thing, but stress can be used as an opportunity as well to grow.”
The ‘Return of the Blue and Red’ is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday at Highmark Stadium. But before we move on to the scrimmage, let’s first dive deeper into what took place on Day 7 of camp.
POSITIONAL BATTLES
Along the offensive line, rookie O’Cyrus Torrence saw the initial first-team reps at right guard during team drills, while at middle linebacker, it was Terrel Bernard slotting in with the first team.
With Bernard being called upon a day after Tyrel Dodson filled what appeared as if it would be Baylon Spector’s day in the perceived MLB rotation, it seems the competition for the starting job has become a two-player competition between Bernard and Dodson.
At right guard, Torrence has led things off with the first team in recent days, and Bates has slotted in as the second-team center to kick off team drills. The Bills have been a pretty even rotation throughout camp, and although Torrence has stepped to the forefront at the position in recent days, it could be a matter of the Bills feeling the need to work Bates at center — a position in which he may be expected to serve as the back up to begin the season. That is if they feel comfortable with starting the rookie.
A FEW STANDOUTS
Along with Jackson and Elam’s solid performances on Day 7, several other Bills also seized their opportunity to shine, including edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, who has quietly enjoyed a productive training camp. Epenesa provided a strong rush early during team drills, pushing a Bills offensive lineman into the backfield to gain enough penetration that he was able to stick his arm in the air and bat down a pass from Josh Allen.
A few plays later, as he has since midway through the first week of camp, WR Gabe Davis continued to produce highlight-reel plays, sliding in for a slick touchdown grab on a well-placed ball from Josh Allen.
During the same period, after the first team stepped away, new Bills WR Andy Isabella came on and made two receptions during red zone work, one of which came in the end zone for a touchdown. Thought to have been brought in primarily to compete for a starting role as the team’s punt returner, Isabella has shown flashes, albeit primarily against the second and third-team defense, securing a nice grab during 1-on-1 drills on Day 4 before his solid showing on Thursday.
SETTLE, POYER, MCDERMOTT RETURN
The Bills welcomed several individuals back to practice, including McDermott, who was absent from the team’s previous training camp practice on Tuesday. It was previously revealed that McDermott had missed practice due to family reasons. He was not asked about his absence during his time speaking with the media before practice.
Safety Jordan Poyer (veteran rest) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (groin), among others, also returned to practice after missing Tuesday’s session.
Edge rusher Von Miller, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich remained sidelined and on the Active/PUP list. McDermott says the team is continuing to take things day by day with the injured trio.
“That’s not a day-to-day conversation,” said the Bills head coach. “It’s more of an every other day check-in with (Head Athletic Trainer) Nate (Breske), give me an update, see where they’re at and how they’re doing.”
ALLEN ALL GOOD
After sustaining a significant hit delivered by CB Taron Johnson on Day 5, which caused him to remain down on the turf for a brief period, Allen says there are no lingering effects from the collision that he revealed knocked the wind out of him.
“Woke up the next day, or next two days really, and was like damn, I feel like I just played a game, you know?” he said. “It’s football — I mean, we’re out here. I like getting hit sometimes to make me feel alive.”
Allen also appeared to be nicked up a bit on Day 6, when he was removed from team drills momentarily, only to return shortly thereafter. The Bills QB has been a durable player throughout his career and once again proved it will take more than a big hit delivered by a nickel cornerback, a solid one at that, to knock him out of commission.
KINCAID BLOCKING
A burning question for many regarding tight end Dalton Kincaid’s immediate implementation into the Bills’ offense has centered around the rookie’s blocking ability, which was tested on Thursday.
Kincaid struggled in the two reps he was provided during a perimeter blocking drill, first matching up with safety Jordan Poyer and allowing Poyer to control the repetition from the very beginning before linebacker Terrel Bernard manhandled him on his next rep. Once the drill concluded, McDermott and fellow TE Dawson Knox, who caught a touchdown pass during Thursday’s practice, spoke with Kincaid for a few moments to offer their tutelage and some words of encouragement.
It was Kincaid’s first opportunity to compete in a uniquely designed drill at the professional level, and despite the poor performance, there will be more significant opportunities to evaluate Kincaid’s blocking ability in a live-game situation as camp continues — particularly during Friday’s scrimmage.
MARV BIRTHDAY
McDermott began his pre-practice press conference by wishing former Bills head coach Marv Levy a 98th birthday. Levy, who helped guide Buffalo to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s, is the oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer.
“What a legend, right — in more ways than one,” said McDermott. “So my thoughts are with him and his family, and congratulations, and hopefully we’ll see him soon.”
Since he took over as head coach in 2017, McDermott says that he and Levy have built a great relationship that he’s grateful for.
“He’s all class as everyone knows. I think that’s a big piece of our relationship, is he’s been open extremely open, extremely friendly in his approach,” said McDermott of the Bills legend. “And listen, when you’re the winningest coach of the Buffalo Bills, and it doesn’t always happen in every organization, sometimes people don’t really pull for the coaches that follow them. And he’s done nothing but pull for us, pull for me, support me and our staff and what we’re trying to get done here, so I couldn’t be more grateful.”