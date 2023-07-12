The GLOW Youth Sports Academy is pleased to announce the Championship schedule for 12U Baseball All Star Tournament will be this Thursday July 13th at Pembroke. Championship game will pit -2 seed Pembroke against -4 seed Tri Town is Thursday, July 13th at 6:15 p.m. at Pembroke Town Park in a rematch of a Pool Play 11-3 Pembroke victory. All tournament results are posted at www.GLOWAcademyNY.com under the Baseball Tournament Tab.
Baseball 12U GLOW Semi Final -1 seed Perry vs -4 seed Tri Town
Tri Town entered the semifinals of the GLOW 12u All Star Tournament as a Wild Card -4 seed and pulled off an 11-7 victory over the -1 seed-Perry. The win marks back-to-back Championship game appearances for the defending Champions Tri Town. Myles Grimes started off pitching the first half of the game and Jackson Brooks finished pitching the rest, with a great performance behind the plate from Paxon Dinkins. The whole team played a great defensive game, especially when Noah Leitten fielded the ball in from center and shot it into third to get the runner out. Tri Town also had timely hitting with Jackson Brooks leading the way with a 2-run homerun!
Baseball 12U GLOW Semi Final -2 seed Pembroke vs -3 seed Attica
Pembroke clinches semi-final win with two home run shots by both Carter Thaine and Jackson Loggins. Pembroke secures their spot for this Thursday’s championship game with tonight’s win against Attica, 11-3. Carter Thaine, took the win on the mound with 5 strikeouts and solid defense behind him. Carter “splits” Lang rang up 6 put outs at first. Gavin Liss clutched an out with a stellar catch in center field and Connor Caleb was a wall at catcher. Pembroke will play Thursday, when they play Tri-Town at Pembroke Town Park at 6:15pm.
The GLOW Youth Sports Academy is a 501©(3) not for profit servicing youth sports throughout the greater GLOW region. Currently servicing over 3000 youth baseball/softball participants in Alexander, Akron, Alden, Albion, Attica, Arkport, Arcade, Avon, Batavia, Byron-Bergen, Caledonia, Dansville, Geneseo, LeRoy, Letchworth, Mt. Morris, Nunda, Oakfield, Pavilion, Pembroke, Perry, Warsaw, Wayland and York
For more info on the GLOW Academy visit www.GLOWAcademyNY.com or email at GLOWAcademyNY@gmail.com.