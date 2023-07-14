FARGO, N.D. — J.C. Starowitz (Byron Bergen) Tymothey Murrell (Batavia) and Casper Stewart (Batavia) have hit the road for the 2023 United States Marine Corps 16U and Junior National Wrestling Championships.
Starowitz will compete at 182 pounds in 16U Freestyle and Greco Roman, Murrell at 195 pounds in both disciplines within the Junior division, and Stewart at 145 pounds in both disciplines in the Junior division.
The competition kicks off on Monday and concludes next Saturday.
Stewart is a two-time returning All-American, earning a third-place finish in 2021 in 16U Greco Roman and eight in 2022 Junior Freestyle.