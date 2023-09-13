LE ROY — Following a season-opening loss, the Le Roy girls volleyball team has quickly gotten right back on track.
After topping Warsaw last week, the Oatkan Knights came back on Tuesday and picked up a huge Livingston Conference victory at home over Letchworth in four sets, 25-16, 25-23, 16-25, 25-14.
Eva Kanaley had a big night in the win for Le Roy as she finished with 14 service points and 10 assists to go with a pair of aces, while Kylee Green paced the defensive effort with 15 digs.
Dana Reschke put together a strong overall night with five kills, five digs, four aces, nine assists and a trio of service points, while Kylie Wilson chipped in with nine service points — with two aces — and four digs.
Reagan Bannister had 18 assists and Sasha Bellamy finished with eight kills as Letchworth dropped to 0-2.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA SWEEPS KENDALL (25-7, 25-16, 25-16)
Jessica Sosnowski had a big all-around night with 15 assists, five aces, three digs and a block and Melina Lindsley finished with five aces, three kills and three digs for the Hornets.
Ryleigh Kirkum also played well for O-A with four kills and three aces and Cali Cramer served up 11 points in a row and finished with three aces in the win.
PAVILION STORMS BACK TO BEAT KESHEQUA (5-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13).
Courtney Gurbacki finished with five aces, three kills and three digs as the Golden Gophers took the final three sets.
Cori Gardner added five kills and four assists and Cricket Coots added four digs and four aces in the win for Pavilion.
LIVONIA HANDLES HORNELL (25-16, 25-20, 25-13)
Julie Renner had a big night with seven aces, 13 assists, five kills and a dig and Hannah Ingram finished with five aces and five kills in the sweep for the Bulldogs.
Also for Livonia (4-1), Lillie Capecci added five assists, four kills and a pair of aces.
For the Red Raiders, Lyla Dyring had four aces, Jordyn Dyring had three kills and Kaidence Gollnitz had four blocks in the losing effort.
WARSAW OUTLASTS GENESEO IN THREE (25-23, 25-21, 25-23)
Emma Depuy finished with five kills and Sophie Prinzi had six assists in the loss for the Blue Devils.
Girls Soccer
GENESEO 8, MT. MORRIS 0
Geneseo got two goals apiece from Maddie Mark and Rachael Matthews in the easy LCAA win.
Olivia Bucci, Lili Weber, Sierra Whitney and Ryley Meyers all also found the back of the net in the win, while Madi Ladelpha had two assists and Emily Lamb and Mia Palazzo each added single helpers. Whitney’s goal was the first of her varsity career.
BATH-HAVERLING 2, HORNELL 0
Triesta Sprague scored the only goal the Rams would need off of an assist from Lydia Dickson, while goalkeeper Lola Coots did the rest.
Dickson then set up Keegan Smith’s goal in the second half for the insurance as Bath-Haverling moved to 2-0.
DANSVILLE 2, LIVONIA 0
Callie Little got the Mustangs on the board in the first half on a rebound off of a corner kick and the Mustangs held on from there for the LCAA win.
Kali Meyer then made it 2-0 with just over 13 minutes left to play. Emma Butters did the rest as she recorded nine saves for her second shutout of the season.
Dansville stayed unbeaten at 3-0.
KESHEQUA 7, PERRY 0
Braelyn Isaman led the way with a hat trick and Libby Benner added two goals and two assists as the Indians rolled past the Yellowjackets.
Ava Thayer added a goal and two assists in the win, Maddy Strain found the back of the net and Aliva Cartwright added a pair of assists for Keshequa.
Isabella Hugi needed just two saves to record her second shutout of the season.
Boys Soccer
ATTICA/ALEXANDER 1, HOLLEY 0
Gavin Schultz scored the only goal of the night with three minutes left in regulation off of an assist from Josh Kubik to give the Blue Devils a win in their opener.
Nolan Rzepka made 11 saves to pick up the shutout in net for A/A.
Cavan Bennage was outstanding in net in the loss for Holley.
BATAVIA 6, GREECE ODYSSEY 3
Rylan Bohn had a monster night as he finished with four goals as the Blue Devils picked up their second victory of the season.
Owen Halpin added two goals and an assist, Finn Halpin had a pair of assists and Patrick Suozzi, Will Fulton and Devin Hughes all finished with assists for Batavia.
Ben Stone picked up the victory in net.
Girls Swimming
PAIR QUALIFIES FOR SECTIONALS FOR PERRY/LETCHWORTH
Liz Wright put up three sectional-qualifying finishes and Abby Rockcastle had two on Tuesday night.
Wright qualified in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:29.15, the 100 butterfly in 1:24.60 and the 100 freestyle in 1:07.80.
Rockcastle qualified in the 200 IM (2:42.63) and the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.64).