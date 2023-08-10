While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly interrupted the world of high school athletics for a number of months, there may have been one thing that came from that time period that has been a positive, and it is something that has continued to grow in recent years.
While there was never officially a rule for athletes competing in more than one sport per season, the occurrence was rather rare, to say the least.
Beginning in the spring of 2020 the following rule increasingly became more popular in the GLOW Region: according to the NYSPHSAA handbook, participation by a student in more than one sport in the same time division (season) shall be determined by the Section V Athletic Council.
This is found under Sport Standard No. 25 – REPRESENTATION in the NYSPHSAA Handbook: Student athletes may be allowed to participate on more than one sport team during the same season if they meet the requirements of each sport program. Leagues will have the responsibility and authority to make rules governing participation in more than one sport during a sport season. Dual participation information will be reported to the Section V office.
While other sections across the state had instituted this a few years earlier, Sections V and VI just began to adopt it in recent seasons.
Beginning in the Fall of 2021, numerous student-athletes began to take advantage of this rule across the GLOW Region, with a number immediately coming to mind — Bath-Haverling’s AJ Brotz, Livonia’s Matt Conner and Oakfield-Alabama’s Kam Cusmano, who was that school year’s Daily News GLOW Male Athlete of the Year.
While the numbers at Livonia have dipped recently, with only one or two athletes participating in dual sports, Conner actually participated in six sports during his senior season, including football, soccer, wrestling, indoor and outdoor track and lacrosse. He was a standout in all six.
“That first year it was allowed, Mark Connor was a great athlete that actually did two sports each of the three seasons,” Livonia athletic director Mark Kress said. “I like the idea that kids can do multiple things, but the practicality of it isn’t always there. It seemed to work fairly well with track and lacrosse when our lacrosse team practiced at 5 p.m. and the athlete could do track after school then lacrosse in the evening, but it wears the athlete down doing doubles everyday. Most teams all practice right after school, so a lot of the time is missed with one of the teams. Many of these kids are also high achievers that are involved in advanced placement courses and other extracurricular activities like the musical and the arts. “Playing multiple sports can sound exciting but by the end of the season they can be dragging and not performing their best when the team needs them the most,” Kress added. “In sports like track, swimming, and even in the fitness room where we are tracking a great deal of data, we have had athletes really drop in their performance at the end of the season due to being exhausted. Some dual sport athletes stopped coming to the fitness workouts because it was too much, further separating them from their team. It needs to be looked at on a case-by-case basis to make sure it will work with those sports, coaches, and student-athletes.”
Brotz was a First-Team All-State wide receiver for the football team and also an All-State keeper for a soccer team that made it all the way to the NYS title game. Brotz actually got to experience playing in a sectional football final and NYSPHSAA soccer final in the same weekend.
Cusmano not only played in five sports during one season, but, incredibly, captured sectional titles in all five sports — including football, basketball, baseball, and indoor and outdoor track.
“We have had a number of styles go the dual participation route the last two years, mostly in the spring. While there are issues, many of our programs have benefited,” Oakfield-Alabama athletic director Jeff Schlagenhauf said. “I think participating in two ‘team sports’ is difficult, like volleyball and soccer. But individual sports — golf, tennis and even track — lend themselves better to this, in my opinion. Team practices, learning plays, etc. are more difficult. It is doable, just harder.”
•••
While there have been certain schools which have had little no dual-sport participation, there are others — including Le Roy, Notre Dame, Alexander and Warsaw, to name a few — that have seen this trend continue year in and year out, as some student-athletes have moved away from the realm of specializing in one sport (not just for the season, but for the entire year).
At Le Roy, the Oatkan Knights handbook has a 14-point list of rules and regulations that each student-athlete, parents, coaches and administration must adhere to in order to be a dual-sport athlete:
1. The decision to participate as a dual sport athlete must be made before the start of practices for the season.
2. A mandatory meeting with the student-athlete, parents and both head coaches must be held prior to the start of practices.
3. The student-athlete, their parents/guardians, and the coaches of both sports must be in agreement about dual participation.
4. If all parties are not in agreement, dual participation cannot occur.
5. The student athlete must identify a primary and secondary sport.
6. Primary sport contests will take precedence over secondary sport contests (on the same day). Secondary sport contests will take precedence over primary sport practices (on the same day).
7. Primary sport practices will take precedence over secondary sport practices scheduled at the same time. Dual participation athletes cannot leave a practice early to attend the other sport’s practice.
8. The coaches of both sports and the student-athlete will develop a practice and game schedule.
9. The first two weeks of the season will be considered a trial period. If concern arises about the student-athlete’s dual participation negatively impacting the student, and/or either team/program they are a part of, the athlete will be released from the secondary sport. A meeting to discuss the situation may be required.
10. Dual sport participants must meet all standards of eligibility to participate in each sport and follow the guidelines set forth in the NYSPHSAA Handbook.
11. Dual sport participants may compete the same day in both sports. Student-athletes may not leave the primary sport contest until that game/contest is completed. Student-athletes cannot attempt to play in two games simultaneously.
12. An athlete who is removed from a team due to disciplinary action will also be dismissed from any other team they are a member of.
13. An athlete who becomes academically ineligible and/or receives a disciplinary suspension from participation, will not be allowed to participate on either team for the duration of the academic ineligibility and/or suspension.
14. Individual game schedules will not be manipulated to accommodate dual participation athletes. Continuous communication between the student-athlete, family and both coaches is vitally important.
During the 2022-23 season, Le Roy had a pair of student-athletes who opted to go this route in Andrew Pocock and Katelynn Everett. Pocock and Everett were both the goalie on the soccer team and also kicked on the football team.
“In this situation it worked out really well because when we have a dual-sport athlete they have to choose their primary sport,” Le Roy athletic director Matt Davis said. “Each of these two picked soccer as their primary sport, so they could only attend football if there was not a conflict between the two.”
And regardless of the shear numbers of students who choose to try this each season, Davis knows that there is a lot that has to go into it being successful, but in the long run it could positively benefit everyone involved.
“With declining enrollment and needing more participants in all sports, it’s great to have a policy in place that allows for the dual-sport athlete,” Davis said. “I will say, however, that it takes a special athlete to be committed to playing multiple sports in a season. It’s not easy, and having that conversation up front with students and families is the best approach. Maintaining high academic standards and being a dual sport athlete is really demanding, and it’s important to have those conversations with students and families before they embark on an extremely demanding task. My last point with this is that having the coaches on board is huge as well. Getting coaches from the same season to share athletes is not easy as well. The practice demands, the commitment level, the willingness to share successes are all conversations that should be laid out ahead of student-athletes attempting to be a dual-sport athlete. When done well, this can be a great benefit to the culture of the athletic program.”
This past season, Warsaw was one of the local athletic programs that had one of the highest numbers in terms of dual-sport athletes.
The Tigers saw Emmitt Stores, Gaberiel Kahl, Reese Grisewood, Madeline Burger, Sierra Davis, Taylor Howard, Jake Sawdey and DQ Johnson-Myers all participate in two sports in one season at one time or another.
In both 2021 and 2022, Stores was a kicker on the football team and a defender on the soccer team, while last spring he competed in the dashes and relays on the track and also played on the golf squad.
Kahl was a multi-event athlete on the indoor track and field team last winter and was also a guard on the basketball team, while in the spring he did the same for the outdoor track and field team and was also on the golf team.
For Grisewood, he was a guard on the Warsaw basketball team last winter and also competed on the indoor track and field team, while in the spring he excelled on the track and field squad and also hit the links with the golf team.
Last spring, Burger was a pitcher on the softball team and was also on the track and field squad, while Davis and Howard, as well as Sawdey and Johnson-Myers, all participated on the outdoor track and field squad and also golfed in the spring.
“I personally think dual participation is a good thing,” Warsaw athletic director Ryan Winchip said. “With that being said, I think it can only be successful when a student-athlete chooses two individual sports or a team sport and an individual sport within the same season. I think it is almost an impossible scenario when a student-athlete attempts to do two team sports within the same season with the exception of specialized positions within one of the team sports — for example, playing soccer and being the placekicker on the football team. Moving forward, I am glad student-athletes have the option to be dual participants and I hope dual participation in section five stays for years to come.”
The 2022-23 season also saw a pair of Wayland-Cohocton athletes not only participate in two sports at once, but excel at the same time in Titan Rocha and Michael Gammell.
“It’s certainly an enticing and interesting option for student-athletes to take advantage of,” Wayland-Cohocton athletic director Bob Toland said. “Thinking back to my playing days, this sort of thing was unheard of. It seemed like COVID ramped this up to allow kids more opportunities for missing out on a season when things shut down. At Wayland-Cohocton, we’ve had a handful of athletes take advantage of the opportunity to dual-participate.”
While both excelled in the sporting arena, both were exceptional students as well as Rocha was the Salutatorian and Gammell ranked in the Top 10 of his class.
In the fall both were soccer players and team captains, who both earned LCAA All-Star recognition, but in the winter both Rocha and Gammell participated in both swimming and indoor track and field. For Rocha, he did so as both a junior and senior, while Gammell made the switch from basketball to dual-participate in two entirely new sports for him as a senior. Both were named LCAA All-Stars for indoor track and field, while Rocha was also an LCAA All-Star for swimming and diving.
In the Spring, Gammell dual-participated in baseball and outdoor track and was named an LCAA All-Star and Exceptional Senior for baseball.
“The coaches involved really appreciated their dedication and involvement,” Toland said. “Both Titan and Michael were top-level performers for their teams. From the AD and coaching perspective, it’s a lot of logistics to piece together. Some sports mesh together ‘better’ than others. Our contract states that a student-athlete has to declare a primary sport that takes precedence when conflicts or double-bookings arise. Also, the academic piece is equally important as the athletic side. Weekly check-in with GPAs in all courses to ensure they are at 80% or higher at all times. If academics or discipline issues arise, an athlete will lose the privilege to participate on two teams and will then play for their declared primary sport.”
•••
While there are a number of schools which have yet to have a dual-sport athlete, including York and Geneseo, and others like Caledonia-Mumford, which has seen very low dual-sport numbers, there have been an equal number of smaller-sized athletic programs that have seen a plethora of athletes thrive with the allowance.
Notre Dame has had nine student-athletes participate in dual participation since its inception with varying degrees of success. Included in those nine have been the likes of Maggie Woodruff, who was a GR All-Star in swimming, as well as a member of the sectional championship girls basketball team, while she also in the fall ran cross country while playing volleyball. Another 2022 graduate, Lindsey Weidman ran cross country while also playing volleyball
On the boys side for the Fighting Irish, Mavrik Hall was a sectional champion last spring in the discus and the shot put, while he was also on the golf team. Meanwhile, Ronin Hofmaster and Brandon Carrick were the No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, respectfully, on the tennis team while also playing golf.
“Whether a dual participation situation is a positive experience depends on the work ethic, academic acumen of the student-athlete and the cooperation of the coaches involved,” Notre Dame athletic director Mike Rapone said. “In my opinion, to be a positive experience, dual participation must involve two individual sports or one ‘team’ sport with the other being a sport with an individual aspect involved. While it is virtually impossible to meet the practice and game requirements of two team sports, it can be done with one plus an individual sport, especially if the skill set is similar. If a student-athlete has the abilities mentioned above, they can not only experience playing multiple sports but also can help with numbers in small school situations.”
Aforementioned Alexander has been one of the fortunate programs in terms of dual-sport athletes, specifically on the girls side.
Jadyn Mullen, Laurel Kania and Shannon Schmeider all took the opportunity to play in what might have been their ‘primary’ winter sport, but also continue to work toward their outdoor track and field goals while competing in indoor.
“As a district we believe in providing student opportunity and engagement,” Alexander athletic director Paul Hazard said. “While dual sports aren’t for every student or team, we have had some exceptional student-athletes who have taken their games to the next level and just done incredible things while maintaining their academics, and commitments to their ‘primary team.’ An example of this would be some of our track female athletes, who wanted to play winter sports, but also train for states in (outdoor) track and field. Thanks to the cooperation and love of their coaches, parents, teachers and the talents of these young women, all teams successfully benefitted, while the girls had unbelievable track seasons, resulting in success at states. Dual sports are a tremendous commitment and responsibility and I’m so proud of these young ladies commitment and work ethic.”
Keshequa, another of the smaller athletic programs in the GLOW Region, had a trio of athletes compete in dual sports throughout the 2022-23 school year, all boys.
One of the trio of Indians was a freshman who played JV baseball and varsity track, another was a sophomore that played boys volleyball (doing so for the team to have enough players to have a complete season) and also ran cross country and the last a senior who played baseball and also hit the links for the Indians golf team.
And the guidelines for doing so at Keshequa are no different than any other school.
“Our dual sports participation policy in the LCAA allows for 9-12 graders to play two sports in the same season,” Keshequa athletic director Brad Lehman said. “At Keshequa, all athletes have to abide by the extra curricular code of conduct. For dual-sport athletes, both coaches have to agree to it and athletes must pick a primary sport. This sport takes precedence over the other sport in the event of a conflict. Our dual-sport athletes have academic standards they must maintain as well. Communication between coaches and athletes is crucial for it to benefit all. I assume we will have a couple athletes each year that take advantage of it. More coaches will probably encourage it as well, especially those that coach individual sports like cross country, track and field and golf.”
While Perry athletic director Phil Wyant doesn’t believe the Yellowjackets will have any dual-sport athletes this fall, they did have six last year.
Perry had two athletes who played volleyball and swam last fall, two who swam and competed in indoor track and field last winter, one who was on the indoor track and field team and also a member of the air rifle team in the winter and another who ran track and also played baseball in the spring.
“Dual participation requires a lot of communication and understanding between athletes and coaches,” Wyant said. “It is a big change as coaches are used to having student-athletes attend all practices and games.”
•••
“I am a big fan of this opportunity for kids,” Byron-Bergen athletic director Rich Hannan said. “Many sections have offered this for years, however it is new as an option here in Section V. Our league adopted this program a few years ago with added guidelines, as it’s only allowed for high school kids in grades 9-12. This is not for every kid. From what I have seen here at B-B it has been a positive for kids that can handle the added time commitment. “Being a student and an athlete is busy enough and trying to tackle a second sport in one season can simply be too much for most kids,” Hannan added. “Where I have seen this be beneficial to kids is where they take on an ‘individual’ sport as their second option. We have had kids play soccer and then run on the cross country team. That worked out very well for the kids and programs. We have also had kids play baseball or track while still competing on the golf team. It’s very rare that a kid tries to play two team sports at once. Our coaches have been open to working with kids and so far, it has been a positive thing for the few kids that have tried it here at B-B.”
All athletic directors in the GLOW Region were contacted for this article.