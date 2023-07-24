FARMINGTON — Thanks to victory by a 59-1 mega long shot on Wednesday, a carryover bonanza awaits handicappers when racing resumes Monday afternoon at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack. First race post time is 1:15 pm.
Carryovers in the Pick Five and Pick Six were triggered when The New Miami, ridden by J.M. Rohena for owner/trainer Ramon Vazquez Sr., won Wednesday’s seventh race and paid $120.50 to win.
A carryover over $12,905 awaits when the Pick Five begins in race 5. It’s the first Pick Five carryover of the season. Scheduled post time for the 5th is 3:11 p.m. (EDT). The sequence includes two allowance races, two claiming races and a maiden special weight event.
The Pick Five is a .50 base wager. If there are no winning tickets, which was the case on Wednesday, the entire net pool carries over to the next racing day.
The Pick Six, a traditional $1 Pick Six format, begins in Race 3 with a $978 carryover. Post time is scheduled for 2:13 p.m.
In the Pick Six, 75 percent of the pool (minus takeout) is distributed to bettors who select the winner of races 3-8. A consolation payout, paid from the other 25 percent of the net pool, goes to handicappers who select five of six (or the most winners in the sequence).
Complimentary Finger Lakes past performances for Monday’s nine-race program – and for all live racing cards at Finger Lakes – are available for download at https://www.fingerlakesgaming.com/racing/free-digital-program.
$75,000 New York Oaks
Originally slated for July 24, the $75.000 (guaranteed) New York Oaks did not fill when entries were taken on July 17. Racing Secretary Jerry Richards has added the popular stake, for 3 –year-old New York bred fillies, to the condition sheet for this Monday July 24, with the race to be run at one mile and one sixteenth on July 31.
About Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack: In operation since 1962, the facility added gaming to its offering in 2004 and expanded again in 2013 by adding 33,000 square feet with a $12 million expansion. FLGR is highlighted by over 1,100 gaming machines, the 448-seat Buffet, Remedy Bar & Lounge, as well as live and simulcast thoroughbred racing. Gaming doors open at 8 a.m. and racing doors open at 11:30 a.m. daily. For more information, visit www.fingerlakesgaming.com.