SPORTS-MORE-THAN-DUALTHREAT-QB-JALEN-1-PHI.jpg

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) sharing the spotlight with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes on Monday night in Phoenix.

 David Maialetti

You want to be what you can see.

In the early 2010s, an impressionable teenager named Tre Moore watched numerous St. Louis high school quarterbacks who were Black.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.