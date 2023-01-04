Uncle says Damar Hamlin has lung damage, doctors see ‘progress’

Dylan Buell/Getty Images/TNS Buffalo Bills players look on after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Monday in Cincinnati.

Signs of progress were made overnight in the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, doctors informed his family, according to family friend Jordon Rooney.

Rooney told ESPN and NFL Network that “promising readings” were shown in monitoring Hamlin overnight and early Wednesday. He declined to share additional details.

FieldLevelMedia