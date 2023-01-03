Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes a knee as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) is tended to on the field following a collision in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin was provided CPR on the field and was later rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY Sports

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. After an extended delay that lasted over an hour, the NFL postponed the contest.

Early Tuesday morning, the Bills released a statement that revealed the nature of Hamlin’s injury. The statement read as follows:

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia