CALEDONIA — Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.
An old saying that rang true during the Letchworth girls’ track and field team’s performance during this past weekend’s Livingston Conference Track and Field Championships.
With one of their teammates having recently experienced the tragic loss of their father, the Indians performed with heavy hearts. However, while the memory of the youngster’s father weighed heavily on their minds, and will remain present in the days, weeks, months and years to come, the Indians didn’t allow the challenging circumstances to sink their pursuit of a quality effort on the track and in the field. Instead, it seemed as if the tragedy the team’s sports family experienced over the past several days brought the team closer together as they chased success at the county meet.
“In a 36-hour time frame, the meaning of friendship, love, compassion and faith was on full display as the girls’ team dealt with the tragic loss of one of its member’s father,” said Letchworth head coach Peter Bub. “There never is an answer to why good people are taken away from us. But Friday night, I marveled at the way athletics and teammates can ease the pain and warm the hearts of others.”
Despite the somber tone set by the loss of one of their own, the Letchworth girls competed — and competed well.
Sarah Andrews won the discus with a toss of 98-6, while Sasha Bellamy finished just behind her with a throw of 93-8. Victoria Franklin added a runner-up finish in the shot put, throwing 29-9, while Talon Bramer finished fourth in the triple jump (31-10.75), and Erika Constable finished third in the pentathlon with a score of 1993.
The Indians’ 4x400-meter relay team also put forth a solid performance, with Franklin and Bramer teaming up with Macie Weaver and Naomi Yount for a winning run of 4:17.96 and Franklin joining Hana Gill, Macie Weaver and Mia Belkota to win the 4x100-meter relay in :52.90.
“Our team rallied around our young freshman who came to the competition to compete and escape the loss of a parent,” said Bub. “All of us were numb and exhausted, and many couldn’t fathom the pain our young athlete was experiencing. But coaches, players, and loving family members rallied in support.
“It was a special night in so many ways.”