LIVONIA — Recently graduated Livonia student-athlete Jackson McEnerney was basically born with a lacrosse stick in his hands.
The rest turned into program history.
“One of the biggest areas is Long Island, lacrosse is huge there, and my dad is from Syosset,” McEnerney said. “He played in high school, he loved the game and he actually coached in Livonia before I was born. He put the stick in my hand at an early age, brought me to my first practice and ever since I have just loved it. I can’t thank him enough for that.”
What ensued many years later was arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest, lacrosse careers in Livonia (Avon) history.
As of his graduation, McEnerney owns every Lakers scoring record with 260 points on 167 goals and 93 assists, while he was also a three-time First Team All-Greater Rochester Area Lacrosse League (GRALL) All-Star attackman.
This past season McEnerney was recognized as the 2023 GRALL Player of the Year, and has been also voted by the Section V lacrosse coaches to the USA Lacrosse All-Academic Team.
“I’ll tell you what, I can’t take a lot of the credit for that,” Livonia-Avon head coach John Sciera said. “Jackson has just worked really hard. He came in with exceptional skills to start with and has just gotten better every year. He has spent a ton of time in the weight room, he’s spent a ton of time working on his skills and he’s spent a ton of time playing club lacrosse. And all those things have gotten him to where he is today. Not that he hasn’t gotten better the last couple of years, because he has, this year was a little tougher because we lost a lot of firepower from the year before and defenses were able to concentrate on Jackson a little more than they had in the past. So that made it a little tougher. Other than that his skills have just gone through the roof.”
This past season the Lakers finished at just 8-9, but McEnerney put together another fantastic season in his final campaign with the blue and orange. The senior lead Livonia-Avon with 45 goals to go with 19 assists (second only to Christian Rumfola’s 20) and he led the team with 64 points.
And for Sciera, who returned as head coach in the spring of 2020 after coaching the team from 2002-07, he knew the talent he had with both McEnerney and Rumfola emerging as star sophomores.
With McEnerney (from Livonia) as an attackman, and Rumfola (from Avon) as a midfielder, the two have distinguished themselves as two of the best lacrosse players to come out of their respective schools. During their time they helped the Lakers earn top seeds in the Section V tournament in two of the last three seasons, while the group advanced to the sectional title game in 2021 and 2022.
However, despite the scoring records and other accolades, there is one specific thing that McEnerney is most proud of from his extended time with the varsity program.
“What I would be most proud of — obviously the points record is cool, the goals record is cool — but I’m pretty proud of the job that I did as a captain of the team this past year,” McEnerney said. “I definitely had some ups-and-downs, but as a whole I was really proud of the way that I led the team and the way the team came together. There were probably 18-20 kids on the team and I really think that the way this team gelled during the spring, was something that you don’t experience very often as a team. I’ve been on some really good soccer teams — Livonia has a great soccer program — and sometimes those teams don’t gel like that. All 18 guys really fought for each other and that took a team that maybe had a little less skill than we’ve had in previous years and that elevated us to be able to win games, like the games against Churchville-Chili or Pal-Mac.”
Sciera reiterated that sentiment.
“Jackson did an exceptional job leading,” Coach Sciera said. “He was great in the huddle leading them in games, especially if you look up our sectional classification, we had close games with everyone in our classification. The games that we did lose to the better teams where only by a couple goals and you don’t get that unless you have great leadership. The year before we graduated 11 seniors, so it was tough. It was a big hit when you graduate 11 kids from a team with a little over 20. It takes some leadership to pull the new kids coming in into the fold and Jackson did a great job at that.”
Of Livonia-Avon’s nine losses this season, four came by two goals or less, while the Lakers dropped a tough one to Geneva in the opening round of the Section V Class C tournament.
And even with his individual and team success throughout his career, playing lacrosse in the area wasn’t always that easy.
While there are just 35 lacrosse programs across Section V, there are just two — Batavia/Notre Dame and Bath-Haverling — other than the Lakers in the GLOW Region.
“There is definitely an aspect to it, a lot of my friends played baseball and I wasn’t playing with them, but then, at the same time, I got to meet a lot of new people that maybe I wouldn’t have talked to all that much outside of lacrosse, which I am extremely grateful for,” McEnerney said. “I spent a lot of time playing club lacrosse with guys from bigger schools like Victor and Fairport. And for a while they didn’t even know where Livonia was or what Livonia was. So it was a little bit of a culture shock to have to, maybe, put Livonia on the map a little bit.”
This past season McEnerney finished 14th in Section V in total points, while he was tied for 10th in goals scored, with nearly every other player ahead of him coming from a larger school in terms of classification.
“Certain kids are drawn to certain sports and, obviously, lacrosse fit Jackson’s mindset and also the skills that he has and the sports that he liked,” Sciera said. “He also plays soccer and was a very good skier. Certain kids are drawn to team sports and certain kids are drawn to individual sports. He’s become very close with some new friends that he has made through lacrosse, and we’ve been blessed to have some exceptional lacrosse players here. They’re not just lacrosse players, they play two or three sports each year. And because they’re athletes, they do well at lacrosse.”
This past fall McEnerney helped the perennially strong Livonia soccer team to the Section V Class B1 title when he scored 11 goals and added eight assists for a Bulldogs team that finished at 18-2-1. During the winter he helped the Livonia/Geneseo alpine ski team to the Section V Class B title as well.
A well-rounded and diverse athlete, for sure.
Next season McEnerney will be staying close to home and playing for an exceptional program at the Rochester Institute of Technology, while he will also be studying biomedical science on a pre-med track.
The Tigers finished this past season at 20-2 and fell in the semifinal round of the NCAA Division III tournament to Tufts, which eventually dropped the title game to Salisbury.
“I really couldn’t be more excited for that,” McEnerney said of the next step. “Coach (Jake) Coon is a great guy and a super good lacrosse coach and I’m really excited to play for him. As much as it is going to be a challenge and an adjustment, I don’t know if I’d consider having to play more lacrosse a bad thing. I’m just going to have hit the wall more and get used to the pace of play. I know all these things are going to be an adjustment because I’ve talked to Coach a lot. He knows that it’s going to be an adjustment and I know I might struggle a little bit and I’m sure I’ll be frustrated a little bit, but I’m excited for the challenge. I’m sure I’ll be ready.”
Coon just finished his 13th season at the helm of RIT and has a career record of 228-24, while he has led the Tigers to 12 straight Empire 8/Liberty League titles and 12 straight NCAA Tournaments, while the team captured back-to-back national titles in 2021-22.
In Sciera’s mind, what athletes like McEnerney and the others that he has played with have done more for the program than words could say, or that some people might see.
“I think it’s created a lot of excitement,” Sciera said. “We went to a two-team program from a three-team. Most of the schools in Section V have been cutting out the JVs and we had 35 kids there this spring. The numbers were great and there are good lacrosse players coming up through. I think they might have lost two or three games the whole year. The future is bright and I think the kids are really excited for what’s coming down the road. We may have a year or two where we struggle a little bit because we had another big senior class this year. The next few years the team will be kind of young but I think by the time the kids that will be freshmen and sophomores this year get up to the point where they are juniors and seniors they will be pretty good lacrosse players.
“Kids like Jackson, Justin Skelly, Christian Rumfola, they were the kids that got those kids excited about playing lacrosse and wanting to be good at it,” Sciera added. “The youth program is going well, there are a lot of kids playing club lacrosse. They are excited about it and they want to get better.”
For reference, the aforementioned Rumfola finished fifth on the all-time Lakers scoring list with 102 points on 56 goals and 46 assists, while graduated seniors Jon Crye (two-time First-Team GRALL All-Star - close defense), Mike Neckers (Honorable Mention GRALL All-Star - close defense) and Matt Beachel (Lakers career leader in saves 373, two-time GRALL All-Star) also put together impressive careers.