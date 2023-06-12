Over the past three seasons, the Attica track and field program has developed into one of the best in Section V.
After claiming their fourth and fifth sectional titles over the past three seasons, the team's boys' 4x400-meter relay squad earned state championship glory this past weekend.
Hear from coaches Jenna Linsey and Adam Landphair, along with Simon Lamparelli, Jonah Clark, Ellie Cusmano and Skylar Savage discuss the program's rise to prominence and its remarkable achievement this season.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.