Eight teams will be taking the court for the Batavia Lions - Pete Arras Memorial Tournament at Genesee Community College. The opening game features a rematch of last year’s large-school division final, as Attica and Le Roy are set to square off.
Click the video to watch:
A rivalry matchup in the second first-round matchup of the 41st annual Pete Arras Memorial Tournament. Defending champion Oakfield-Alabama taking on nearby foe Elba.
Our third game of the night finds Notre Dame taking on Medina in the first round of the Pete Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament.
We’ve reached the nightcap of a four-game slate at Genesee Community College. Batavia taking on Roy-Hart in the final first-round matchup of the 41st annual Pete Arras Memorial Tournament.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.