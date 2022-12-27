Eight teams will be taking the court for the Batavia Lions - Pete Arras Memorial Tournament at Genesee Community College. The opening game features a rematch of last year’s large-school division final, as Attica and Le Roy are set to square off.

Click the video to watch: 

Tip off of this first-round matchup is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Alex Brasky will be on the call from Genesee Community College.

Tip off of this first-round matchup is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Alex Brasky will be on the call from Genesee Community College.

Tip off of this first-round matchup is set for 5:45 p.m. Alex Brasky will be on the call from Genesee Community College.

Tip off of this first-round matchup is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Alex Brasky will be on the call from Genesee Community College.
