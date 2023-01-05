The Batavia Daily News will stream tonight’s Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament final between Notre Dame (6-1) and Pavilion (6-1). Both are defending sectional champs.
To watch the game, click the video:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Batavia Daily News will stream tonight’s Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament final between Notre Dame (6-1) and Pavilion (6-1). Both are defending sectional champs.
To watch the game, click the video: