Following a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Batavia Rotary Club baseball tournament returned last spring with Batavia edging crosstown rival Notre Dame, 10-9, in the title game. And this year is shaping up to be another excellent showcase with four teams that will all be in the mix for the championship.
On Saturday, Batavia will again be joined by Notre Dame and Attica, while Oakfield-Alabama will be in the field this season, replacing Le Roy.
Batavia will meet Attica in the opener at Dwyer Stadium at 11 a.m., with Notre Dame and Oakfield-Alabama facing off in the second first-round game at 2 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Each game will be available with commentary, LIVE on the Batavia Daily News Sports Network.
With only Oakfield-Alabama scheduled to be in action on Friday, Notre Dame enters the tournament with the best record of the bunch as the Fighting Irish are sitting at a perfect 11-0. Meanwhile, Oakfield-Alabama was 8-1 as of Thursday, with Attica coming in with a 6-4 record and Batavia sitting at 6-5.
For Notre Dame, it has been an impressive start to the season both on the offensive end and on the mound. The Fighting Irish have outscored their opponents 133-7 and have a team ERA of just 0.11, while they are hitting .370 as a team.
And no matter who Notre Dame puts on the hill in the opener, you know that they will have them in a position to get it done. Junior Ryan Fitzpatrick and senior Bryceton Berry have led the way this season as both are 4-0, with ERAs of 0.00. Berry has a pair of shutouts and Fitzpatrick has one, with Jaden Sherwood sitting at 2-0, with an ERA of 0.46.
Berry has been outstanding in his four outings as he has allowed just four hits and one unearned run in 23 innings pitched, while he has struck out 48 and walked just five. Berry tossed a perfect game with 18 strikeouts in a win over Alexander last week. In 15 1/3 innings pitched Fitzpatrick has allowed just seven hits and four unearned runs, while he has walked just four and struck out 31. On April 26, Fitzpatrick recorded a no-hitter during a 10-0 win over Attica.
Sherwood has also pitched 15 1/3 innings and has allowed four hits and one earned run with 36 strikeouts and just three walks. Berry, Fitzpatrick, Sherwood and Jay Antinore have all hurled shutouts this season.
As a team Notre Dame has struck out 125 batters and walked just 12 in 62 innings.
Berry is also leading the Fighting Irish at the plate as he is hitting .526 with three doubles, 20 runs scored and 20 runs batted in. Jay Antinore is also over .400 as he is hitting .432 with thee doubles, a triple, 16 runs scored and six runs driven in.
Joe DiRisio, Hayden Groff and Sherwood have also put together solid seasons at the plate for Notre Dame. DiRisio is hitting .389 with six runs scored and five RBI, Groff is at .355 with 16 runs scored and 12 driven in and Sherwood is batting .353 with five runs scored and five RBI.
Jordan Welker (.333, 10 runs, 12 RBI) and Jimmy Fanara (.318, 10 runs) are also hitting over .300.
“The boys are always excited to play in this tournament,” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said. “Each and every year it features the premier baseball teams in our area. This year, we open with Oakfield, probably our top rival. I expect, as always, it will be a very competitive game. They have one of the top offensive teams in all of Class C and they are really well-coached, so we are going to have to be at our best. We played each once this year but that doesn’t mean much. The core group of players have been battling against each for three seasons so both teams know exactly what to expect.”
Oakfield-Alabama has been almost equally as impressive as the Hornets will enter having outscored their opponents 97-26 on the season, with their only loss coming to Notre Dame, 9-0, on April 24.
“This spring has started off well for us,” Oakfield-Alabama head coach Mike Anderson said. “The boys have come in with a lot of high expectations but we all have the mindset of one day at a time one game at a time. The guys know each day we need to get better and be better than we were the day before. We’ve definitely improved throughout the season, but it’s the determination and work ethic from the guys that really pushes them to grind and get better each and every day. We aren’t a fully finished product yet but the boys will work as hard as they can to get to that finished product standpoint. We’re going to have a lot of games coming up here shortly with all these cancellations, including some huge league and non-league games, so I’m excited to see how close out the regular season.”
The O-A offense has been led by a collection of talented hitters in David Schnaufer, Brayden Smith, Aiden Warner, Shaun Alexander, Austin Pangrazio and Colton Yasses.
Schnaufer is leading the way as he is hitting .464 with two doubles, 16 runs batted in and seven runs scored, while Smith and Warner are also over .400. Smith is at .414 with four doubles, 15 runs driven in and 11 runs scored, with Warner hitting .407 with 16 runs scored and nine runs driven in.
Alexander has driven in 10 and scored nine times with his .381 average, while Pangrazio is at .375 with nine runs and five RBI and Yasses is hitting .344 with 11 runs batted in and 10 runs scored.
The Hornets pitching staff has been almost as solid with Bodie Hyde sitting at 3-0, Yasses at 2-0 with an ERA of 0.86 and Kyle Porter at 2-1 with an ERA of 2.19. Yasses has struck out 27 and allowed just eight hits in 16 1/3 innings pitched, while Porter has fanned 25 with just six walks and 11 hits allowed in 16 innings. Meanwhile, Smith — who is 1-0 — has yet to allow a hit in 6 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts and just one walk. Smith hurled a no-hitter against Holley on April 21.
“The rotary tourney is the best tournament around. Period,” Anderson said. “This is huge both for varsity and JV teams in the area. I know we as a program were disappointed we haven’t been in the tournament since pre-COVID. To get the invite back and be a part of the tournament again is something we are all excited for. There’s four great teams who all have an opportunity to win. Games like this are what preps everyone for sectionals and really improves a baseball program. Not to mention everyone likes hardware, and if you can get hardware in the middle of the season that’s always a win. Winning Saturday would be huge for the O-A baseball program. It means that the guys beat two great teams and it’s huge for sectionals, both points and prep moving forward. We’re excited for this weekend and very much grateful and appreciative for the opportunity to compete in the Rotary Club Tournament.”
Batavia enters having played the toughest schedule of the four teams and the Blue Devils have outscored their opponents 49-36.
The Batavia pitching has been impressive, led by Bronx Buchholz, who is 4-0 with three complete games and an ERA of 3.50. Buchholz has struck out 35, walked seven and given up 23 hits in his 26 innings on the mound.
Shawn Kimball has also been solid, pitching to a 2.12 ERA and a 2-2 record in a team-high 29 2/3 innings pitched. Kimball has allowed just 16 hits and struck out 52 with just eight walks.
The Blue Devils offense has been paced by Dane Dombrowski, who is batting a cool .400 with five doubles, eight runs scored and five runs driven in. Cole Grazioplene leads the team with nine runs driven in to go with a batting average of .303, a home run and six runs scored.
Sawyer Siverling has also been strong with the bat, as he is hitting .353 with six runs scored and four runs driven in, while Evan Alexander is batting .250 with a double and six RBI.
Batavia’s setbacks this season have been to Medina, Class A2 Pittsford Sutherland, Class A1 Irondequoit, Class A2 Honeoye Falls-Lima and Class A2 Aquinas.
“Our guys are doing a great job so far this season,” Batavia head coach James Patric said. “We are currently sitting on top of our division with two division games left with Mendon next week Monday and Wednesday and hope to win the Monroe County Division IV title for the first time since 2019.
“Our pitching staff, anchored by Shawn Kimball and Bronx Buchholz, has been exceptional and we are starting to provide run support to help them out and give them confidence,” Patric added. “We have been in every game this season with our losses coming by two runs or less, which shows the competitive nature of our team. Winning the Rotary Tournament would be a huge victory for our guys as we prepare for sectionals. It was about this time last year we got hot, so let’s hope history repeats itself.”
Last but not least, Attica is also quietly putting together a solid season of its own as it has outscored its opponents 76-62, with the four losses coming to Kendall, Oakfield-Alabama, Notre Dame and Alden.
Braden Allein is leading the way at the dish as he is hitting .500 with 10 hits in 20 at-bats with three runs scored and two RBI. Dan Bialek leads the team with 11 runs batted in to go with an average of .480 and seven runs scored, while Brayden King is also over .400 at .407 with a team-high 16 runs scored to go with seven runs driven in.
Wyatt Bryman (.375, eight runs, six RBI), Ethan Meyer (.364, 11 runs, 10 RBI), Jim Stockweather (.364, six runs, five RBI), Justin Stockweather (.333, 11 runs) and Case Hill (.308, six RBI, four runs) are all also putting together strong campaigns at the plate.
The Attica pitching staff has been led by Bialek, Wyatt Kauffman and Bryman. Kauffman has gone 2-1 with an ERA of 2.90, while he has struck out 19 with eight walks and just four hits allowed in 9 2/3 innings.
Bialek leads the team with 20 innings pitched and he has gone 2-2 with an ERA of 3.15. Bialek has struck out 31 and walked eight with 13 hits allowed. Bryman is 1-1 with an ERA of 2.62; he has struck out 23 and allowed just eight hits in his 16 innings of work.
“We look forward to playing in the Rotary tourney every year, the competition is the best around and it gets us ready for sectional play,” Attica head coach Shawn Fromwiller said. “We have the talent to win the tournament, 100 percent.”
As of Friday, both Notre Dame (Class C2) and Oakfield-Alabama (Class C1) are at the top of their respective sectional standings, while Attica is No. 3 in Class B2 and Batavia is No. 4 in Class B1.