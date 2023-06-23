BERGEN — This spring was prosperous for supporters of Bees athletics. Consistently competitive in various sports throughout the warm months of the scholastic sports season, Byron-Bergen High School experienced great success in concluding the 2023 campaign, with two of its spring sports programs claiming sectional championships.
One of the Bees’ title-winning squads reached the mountaintop for the first time in program history, while the other continued a long string of success that dates back many years.
The B-B golf squad, coached by longtime Athletic Director Rich Hannan, will have placed the first set of numbers on the program’s sectional-championship banner that hangs in the gymnasium on West Bergen Rd. after gliding to a lopsided victory in the sectional final behind great teamwork exhibited from athletes young and old.
“We had an awesome year, and with this group of seniors we had, it’s been a long time coming,“ said Hannan. “Finally, getting over the hump and winning a title was fun — especially with these guys.
“They came into the season with one goal, and I was proud to see them accomplish that goal.”
Highlighting the Bees’ trek to the title was top scorer Ryan Muscarella, who helped guide B-B golf to prevalence over many years on the varsity squad. Muscarella set the pace with a low round of 82 in his team’s sectional final win, a 349-426 shellacking of Mt. Morris, and to see all the blood, sweat, and tears exuded over the years come to fruition was a dream come true for the Bees’ senior.
“It feels good,“ said Muscarella of claiming his first career sectional championship trophy — the famous block of wood coveted by so many athletes that have come and gone. “I’ve been trying to win a sectional patch my whole high school career. It finally happened, and I ended on a good note.”
A fellow senior, David Brumsted, joined the varsity golf team just a few seasons ago and quickly developed into one of the team’s most consistent contributors. During the sectional final, he shot a solid score of 85, which was the second-best on the team. In addition to his scoring contribution, Brumsted has been one of the leaders for the Bees this season.
“I just enjoyed it,“ said Brumsted of his team’s championship moment. “It was our goal all season, and to see it finally come through at the end felt pretty good.”
Along with four seniors that helped power the lineup during the Bees’ unbeaten season, there were a few underclassmen that aided the team’s efforts, including junior Brendan Pimm, who said it was important to him and his fellow returning teammates to win a championship for the outgoing seniors, particularly considering the fact the group had come up just short in each of the previous two seasons, falling in the sectional final both seasons.
“I’ve been golfing with Ryan the past three years and David the past couple years — four of our top six were seniors,“ said Pimm. “They’ve all been golfing for a while, so we just really had to buckle down and win this one for them.”
The goal remains the same for the B-B golfers that will be welcomed back next season.
“One of the cool things was, on the ride home — like Brendan said, even though four of them are seniors — they were talking about next year,” said Hannan. “We have other young kids in our program that can already shoot well. So, they’re already talking about next year and how ‘we can do this next year.’”
On the track, it was no surprise when the Bees girls’ squad ran away with yet another sectional title — their second consecutive. It’s difficult to count the total number of titles the B-B girls have claimed over the years, but according to coach Ken Rogoyski that number sits somewhere near double digits.
“We’ve had a strong girls’ track program for the last 20 years, but especially the last three years,” said Rogoyski of his group, which has claimed three straight Genesee Region League titles and two consecutive sectional championships. “These girls have been a part of our program that has been super strong (recently).”
Along with the talent put forth on the track and in the field each season, senior Ava Wagoner says that the program’s coaches have plenty to do with the program’s long-term viability.
“The coaches are amazing — they are always lifting everyone up,” she said. “You really feel supported when you’re on the track team, whether you’re a star or whether you’re just trying to get a PR for yourself. They’re always there to help you out, give you pointers and cheer you on.”
Coach Rogoyski’s daughter, Victoria, is one of the top contributors to the girls’ squad and performed well at the Class B4 sectional championships, where she won the long jump and finished second in the 100-meter dash. Throughout the season, it was, in part, Victoria’s consistent effort that helped propel the Bees to yet another winning season.
“We’re such a big, diverse group of kids,“ said Victoria. “It’s really special to win with people we’ve been friends with for a long time or been on the track team with since seventh grade.”
Along with Rogoyski, Mackenzie Hagen proved her worth at the sectional meet, coming away with the squad’s top individual performance, recording wins in the 400-meter dash, 400-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash. While Hagen is as fierce as a competitor as you’ll find across numerous sports, she is incredibly humble, pointing to her contributions to the team’s overall effort as the element of her perforance that was most significant to her, personally.
“I just think about the team,” she said. “It’s more all of us together than individual. Coaches and teammates make you want to push yourself and do the best you can.”
Perhaps Stephanie Onderdonk summed it up best when discussing the team’s familial nature and the impact of their close-knit bond on the team’s success.
“I feel like it’s nice to feel that we’re all working for the same thing,“ said Onderdonk. “Everything every girl does matters, and it contributes to points toward the team.”
In all championship endeavors, it takes a village, as they say. In Byron-Bergen, not only do they have a village, they have two communities that have, over decades, meshed to become one while producing some of the top athletes the GLOW region has seen. And judging based on the success the Bees experienced this spring, the well is far from dry in Bees Country.