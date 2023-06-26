CALEDONIA —It would be an understatement to say it’s been a banner season for the Cal-Mum tennis and golf teams. In fact, the two teams’ collective run over the past several seasons has been remarkable.
This spring, the golf team claimed its third-straight sectional championship, finishing atop the heap in Class C, while the tennis team won its second title in three seasons, in Class B3, with three of its athletes claiming ‘individual’ crowns — Lorenzo Martelle in ‘B3’ singles and Oliver Johnson and Garret Thompson in ‘B3’ doubles.
“These guys are really hard-working, and throughout the summer, they play, and I think they just really love the sport,” said C-M tennis coach Brian McQuillan. “They put a lot of time into it, and that paid off this year.”
Cal-Mum golf coach and athletic director Mike Reed echoed his colleague’s sentiment regarding his own team’s work ethic and its impact on the Raiders’ recent sectional success.
Three seasons ago, C-M had never won a Section V Golf championship. But the athletes that have graced the Raiders’ program in recent years, whose determination to succeed has been lauded by Reed, have transformed the program into one of the most impressive within the region.
“These kids have put the time in,” said Reed. “There’s no secret, if you play more golf, you’re going to get better. It’s not like when golf season ends they stop playing. Our kids come out here (to Caledonia Country Club), a lot of the kids work at the golf course, and they’ll come down here, and they’ll come out and play.
“I had to establish an end time for practice during the year because they’d stay here until dark if I’d let them. So they really put the time in, and that’s what’s created a championship culture for us. And the older kids have handed it down to the younger kids.”
There have been several mainstays throughout C-M’s journey to three-straight golf titles, including outgoing sophomore Tyler Koch who paced the Raiders to the first title in program history as an eighth-grader. Koch, along with outgoing seniors Aidan McKay and Matt Skidmore, have each served as top contributors for Reed’s bunch throughout their dynastic run. This past season, Noah McCready, Liam McArdle and Josh Middleton rounded out the Raiders’ lineup.
McCready, who played a significant role in the Raiders’ championship win each of the past two seasons, believes his and his teammate’s experience in big moments they’ve accrued in recent years has served them well as they worked toward their latest title.
“I think winning the past few years helped us a lot (throughout the season),” said McCready, who shot a solid round of 87 in this year’s championship match, which was second-best on the team, behind Koch’s 77.
“I think with our attitudes just going into the rounds against other people, our mental fatigue is better. Just because we’ve gone through those rounds (before),” he added.
The golf team finished the season with their win in the sectional final, sporting a record of 22-1, while the tennis team finished one win away from advancing to the state tournament, defeating fellow sectional champion and Livingston Conference rival Le Roy in the first of two Class B crossover games. The Raiders then fell to ‘B1’ winner Wayne in a state-qualifying matchup.
Much like the C-M golf squad, the tennis team has plenty to look forward to, as both programs will welcome back plenty of top performers next season, including the tennis team’s entire starting lineup, which includes Martelle, Johnson and Thompson. All three reigning champions already have their eyes set on next year’s prize.
“Next year, it’s going to be the same lineup coming back, “said Martelle. “We all want to win again. We all want to do better next year. So we’re all going to push each other even farther and hopefully get that title next year, maybe more.”
What’s been most exciting for both coaches is witnessing both programs’ transformation, from afterthoughts within the LCAA to now titans within their league and beyond.
“For years, Perry was the top team, and nobody in Livingston County could touch them, and now, I’m sure it’s fun for (our kids),” said McQuillan. “There’s a lot of programs that have a lot of quality kids and quality coaches, and it’s a fun league to be a part of.”
Even more fun when you’re sitting atop the mountain as the Raiders are to conclude the 2023 spring season.