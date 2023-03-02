Photo Provided The Elba girls will be playing for the Section V Class D2 title.

ELBA — There is plenty of pressure that comes with being a member of the Elba girls’ varsity basketball team. Performing for a program steeped in tradition, not far removed from a run to five consecutive sectional titles, wearing the Lancers’ maroon and white is a demanding experience.

A season ago, Elba’s sectional run came to an end in the Class D2 semifinal, when they fell to A/W, 45-43, with Vanessa Hall powering the A/W win with a game-high 34 points. Hall is back this season to lead A/W, averaging 28 points per game. Elba knows all to well it must slow the efforts of the A/W star if they hope to turn the tables on their ‘D2’ foe and walk away with their sixth title in seven seasons, while washing away the disappointment of last year.

