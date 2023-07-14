CLEMSON, S.C. — Even before his efforts at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Outdoor Track and Field Championships, recent Warsaw High School graduate had already put together an impressive career.
A multi-sport athlete who had recently committed to Division I University of Clemson, Auble capped his Tigers’ career in perfect style, by winning the NYSPHSAA Division II titles in both the shot put and the discus, while he would go on to win the Federation titles in both events as well, cementing himself as the top thrower in New York State.
“Of course with the throws it’s a game of numbers and I would have liked to have thrown farther, but I went out and threw hard and got it done,” Auble said. “It’s crazy looking back on it now because it seems like forever ago, even though it’s less than a month ago. It was awesome.
“When I was younger I would like to think that I could, but I would never have imagined where’s it’s taken me,” Auble added of his career. “It’s been an awesome journey.”
During the winter season, Auble captured the Section V and NYSPHSAA titles in both the shot put and the weight throw, in what was essentially his first indoor track and field season. Prior to last year Auble had been a member of the Warsaw basketball team.
This spring, he threw a 183-6 to capture the discus crown and a 59-3.5 to win the shot put championship. And to get to this point, Auble knows that it has taken a lot to get to where he is today.
“I first thought that I was pretty good at throwing when I was a sophomore when I won my first sectional title in discus.” Auble said. “But I really never thought that I would have to make some sacrifices to focus on track until the summer after my junior year. And leading into my senior year, I knew that I might have to try indoor and commit to doing this.
“The first things that come to mind when I think about the sacrifices that have taken me through my junior and senior year in high school, I was in bed around 9-9:30 every night, I didn’t really stay up too late on the weekends,” he added. “I’m constantly eating to maintain my weight, I’m lifting all the time, I’m doing stuff on the weekends related to sports and then I would have a day off where I would do absolutely nothing but sleep and chill out to recover. I was constantly in the mindset.”
As he leaves Warsaw, Auble holds the Section V records in the weight throw (72-10) and discus (186-3), while also sitting atop the Livingston Conference with top marks in the shot put during both indoor (60-6.5) and outdoor (61-0.25) seasons.
Auble recently arrived at Clemson at the end of June to get an early start on his collegiate career and he is certainly making the most of it to this point.
“It’s been crazy fast,” Auble said. “I took my visit here in the end of October and when I hopped on the plane out of Buffalo it was 30 degrees and when I got here it was 75. But now that I’m here it’s been, kind of, a shock because it’s 90 every day and it’s hot. That’s been something to get used to. I started a couple of summer classes just to get it out of the way and adjust to college life and what school will look like now. I got right in the weight room as soon as I got cleared here and this is my first full training week, so I’m lifting four days a week and outside of that I do two to three throws practices, which is all optional stuff now because we’re out of season.”
And coming from Warsaw, a town with a population of just more than 5,500, to Clemson University, which boasts over 28,000 undergraduate and graduate students, there was an initial period of shock and adjustment.
“The first week I was a little bit timid but in the last two weeks I’ve definitely gotten a lot more comfortable,” Auble said. “I’ve been meeting a lot of new people and starting to build some connections here. It’s been so much fun. I’m starting to feel more comfortable and starting to know my way around and what not.”
Following his impressive winter campaign, Auble had mentioned that he was inspired by the members of his family. He was taught the sport by his late grandfather, Coach Bill Santora, whose teachings were continued by his father, Mike, while multiple members of his family have gone on to compete at the collegiate level.
Most recently, Auble’s sister, Karmen, competed at the Division I level on the Xavier University track and field team, so along with that inspiration has come a bit of pressure as well.
But Auble has handled it perfectly.
“For sure there was pressure,” Auble said. “I looked at my older brother, not biologically, but he played basketball in college and my sister, who ran track in college, so it was like ‘I’ve got to do sports in college or else I’m going to be the left-out kid,’ so I think definitely there was a lot of pressure. But with that pressure came a lot of resources, so I had a lot of people to look up to and learn what to do to get here.”
For Auble — and for any other track and field athlete, for that matter — there is much more that goes into his craft than meets the eye. It’s simply not just going out and throwing things around, it’s a year-long, six-to-seven days-a-week process and one that most people not familiar with the sport don’t see.
“At at certain point it is just going out there and throwing, that’s pretty much what it is,” Auble said “But when you try to perfect the craft you’re constantly trying new things. Do I want to go faster? Do I want to go slower in this part. Do I want to go slow at the start and finish really fast? Outside of speed, different technical models you might be looking for in your form, there’s a lot that goes into it.
“In practice I might be thinking about a lot of things, and sometimes too much,” Auble added. “But in a meet I’m trying to take one or two cues to remember and if I get to a spot where I’m rolling, I’m trying not to think about anything and just throw. I’ll let the technique take over and pretty much chuck it as hard as I can. Simply put. Try not to get in your head too much, and I’ll do a lot of film review as well. We’ll film, not think about it and then watch and see what was done.”
And, as he said before, there is a mindset that any track and field athlete needs to find himself/herself in, regardless of the event.
Last spring Auble won both the shot put (50-08.75) and discus (171-02) at the Section V Class B3 Championships and finished as runner-up in the discus (166-02) at the NYSPHSAA Division II Championships, while he placed third in the shot put (53-00.5).
In his final high school campaign he took his mindset to another level.
“I think you have to have a lot of confidence in yourself,” Auble said. “There’s only one person in the ring at a time and there’s a lot of people watching you while you’re in there. Only one person in your lane on the track at a time, only one person jumping at a time. So everyone is watching you when you’re out there. Outside of that, just believing in yourself in practice when nobody’s watching.”
Auble will be joining a Clemson program that captured the Atlantic Coast Conference championship last spring, while the Tigers would send 28 entries to the NCAA East Regional preliminary round, while six Clemson men earned entries at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships.
Clemson is led by reigning ACC Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year Mark Elliott, who just finished his 10th season at the helm.
“I feel like that (I’ve learned a lot) just in the couple weeks here, and we haven’t really gotten into our throwing yet,” Auble said. “I think I’m just at the tip of the iceberg in terms of knowledge of the sport. One of my strengths would be to know that I don’t know it all, especially that I don’t know it all yet. I’m very excited to learn what there is to know about throwing and track and field at this level.”
As for his goals for the upcoming year? They remain lofty ones, despite the advanced level that he will be competing.
“I think my base level goal is just to figure out what it is about this season,” Auble said. “Get my baselines, my base PRs and from there I would like to definitely place at ACCs, whether it is indoors or outdoors, and then I would like to make it to the first round of nationals and maybe the second round of nationals for outdoors, I think that would be pretty sweet.”
Clemson will kick off the indoor season on December 2 at home, while the outdoor season will begin at Georgia Tech at the Yellow Jacket Invitational on March 17.