GENESEO — Just days after eclipsing the 1,000-point milestone, Le Roy’s Merritt Holly Jr. made even more memories for he and his teammates Saturday, when a mid-court prayer from the Oatkan Knights junior sent their game against Geneseo to overtime, where LR would claim an 81-74 victory after three extra sessions. were needed to decide a winner.
With a second and a half remaining in regulation, Le Roy’s Andrew Pocock tossed an inbound pass nearly three-quarters court to Holly, who received Pocock’s bomb, turned and launched a desperation heave toward the basket. Moments later, chaos ensued, as Holly’s hail mary banked off the backboard and through the net, sending the game to OT with the game tied at 54.
An absolute prayer from Le Roy’s Merritt Holly Jr. from near midcourt while falling out of bounds, answered with a banked-in 3-pointer to send the Knights’ matchup vs. Geneseo to triple overtime. Holly Jr. finished LR’s win w/ 41 pts. @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/VFfSXdOFAG— alex brasky (@alexbrasky) February 12, 2023