Le Roy

LeRoy’s Merritt Holly Jr., center, finished with a game-high 41 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's contest against Geneseo. A desperation heave that banked into the basket at the end of the fourth quarter sent the game into the first of three overtimes before Le Roy prevailed, 81-74.

Photo provided by Hudson Street Studios

GENESEO — Just days after eclipsing the 1,000-point milestone, Le Roy’s Merritt Holly Jr. made even more memories for he and his teammates Saturday, when a mid-court prayer from the Oatkan Knights junior sent their game against Geneseo to overtime, where LR would claim an 81-74 victory after three extra sessions. were needed to decide a winner.

With a second and a half remaining in regulation, Le Roy’s Andrew Pocock tossed an inbound pass nearly three-quarters court to Holly, who received Pocock’s bomb, turned and launched a desperation heave toward the basket. Moments later, chaos ensued, as Holly’s hail mary banked off the backboard and through the net, sending the game to OT with the game tied at 54.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.