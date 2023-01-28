Avon boys earn critical early-season win over Hornell Bath-Haverling downs Dundee

Avon is off to a hot start to the season as it hopes to defend its sectional championship this winter. Photo provided

AVON — Trailing by 14 points at halftime to host Avon, visiting Geneseo stormed back in the second half to trim its deficit down to three, but the late rally ran out of gas as the Braves outlasted their league rival to earn a 73-65 revenge win.

Hudson Volpe paced Avon’s win, scoring a team-high 23 points while securing 16 rebounds, while Josh Harter added 22 points while doling out five assists. Trevor Stroud chipped in 14 points to the Braves’ win, which avenged a loss to the Blue Devils from earlier in the regular season.

