PAVILION — Nathan Thayer scored a career-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, as Keshequa rolled past the host Gophers on Friday night. Bryan Flanagan added 20 points and secured 15 rebounds, while Jason Barnhardt added a career-high nine points, including two 3-pointers, as the Indians improved to 9-9 on the year.
Pavilion was paced by Colton Dziekan, who scored 24 points, while Zack Tillotson added 11 points for Pavilion (6-13).
Coach’s quote: “We had quite a battle on the road tonight and I was really happy with the way we took on adversity. Two consecutive years of going undefeated (20-0) in the LCAA Division III is quite an accomplishment. We look forward to another great challenge Wednesday as Avon comes to York,” said York head coach Ed Orman Jr.
PERRY 66, LYNDONVILLE 39
Perry: Matt Givens (14 points) Devon Szwaczkowski (14 points); Carson Petrie (13 points); Bryce Tallman (14 points, three assists, three steals)
Lyndonville: No report submitted.
HORNELL 68, DANSVILLE 50
Dansville: Collin Gray (15 points, six assists); Ethan Canfield (12 points, six rebounds, two blocks); Dawson Wadsworth (12 points, two assists)
Hornell: Gennarro Picco (22 points)
GENESEO 83, LETCHWORTH 44
Geneseo: Oren Ray (19 points, four assists, seven steals); Ethan Bennett (19 points, seven rebounds); Ryan Whitney (16 points, 10 rebounds)
Letchworth: Jacob Stowell (15 points); Devin Tisdale (12 points)
Coach’s quote: “Geneseo was clicking on all cylinders tonight. They moved the ball really well tonight and always found the open man. (Coach Gregg Hepler) has his team set up for a deep sectional run,” said Letchworth head coach Tyler King.
Coach’s quote: “We came out with our defense creating havoc. Our press was a big factor as well as our ball pressure in the half court. Ja’Vvin hit three 3’s in the first quarter to continue his hot shooting and Rashawd scored eight of his career high 24 points in the first quarter. Rhashswd was 12 for 13 from the field. Carter McFollins controlled the game, handing out 10 assists,” said Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky.
Livonia: Chris Coyle (19 points, eight rebounds, four assists); Nick Coyle (career-high 15 points, four assists, four steals); Connor Feehan (14 points, three steals, three assists); Jackson Cook (Nine points, five rebounds)
Bath-Haverling: Jake Hagadone (26 points)
