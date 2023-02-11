Keshequa Boys basketball

The Keshequa boys basketball team picked up a big win over Pavilion on Friday night.

Photo provided

PAVILION — Nathan Thayer scored a career-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, as Keshequa rolled past the host Gophers on Friday night. Bryan Flanagan added 20 points and secured 15 rebounds, while Jason Barnhardt added a career-high nine points, including two 3-pointers, as the Indians improved to 9-9 on the year.

Pavilion was paced by Colton Dziekan, who scored 24 points, while Zack Tillotson added 11 points for Pavilion (6-13).

